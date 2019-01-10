Association for Advancing Automation (A3) Announces Call for 2019 Automate Launch Pad Startup Competition

|By Business Wire
The Association for Advancing Automation (A3), the leading global advocate for the benefits of automating, today announced a call for startup companies in robotics, machine vision and motion control to enter the 2019 Automate Launch Pad Startup Competition. The competition gives the industry’s most innovative young companies the chance to vie for a $10,000 cash award and the spotlight at the Automate 2019 Show and Conference—North America’s largest showcase devoted to automation industry trends, leading-edge technology and business innovation, taking place April 8-11 in Chicago, Illinois. Entry deadline is January 31.
“Startups continue to play a critical role in the ongoing development of automation technology, and this competition lets us identify and support them by providing a cash award while getting them in front of industry leaders, potential partners and investors that can help them along the way,” said Jeff Burnstein, president of A3. “If the past is any indication, we expect to see many of these finalists go on to transform the manufacturing and services sectors over the next decade."
Companies entering the Automate Launch Pad Startup Competition must have launched in the last five years, raised less than $5 million since creation and not be affiliated with a larger group. Seven finalists will compete for the top $10,000 prize at Automate 2019 on April 10 at 3:00pm, where they will have three minutes to pitch their technology solution to a panel of judges. All finalists will also be awarded 10 ft. x 10 ft. booth space at Automate, giving them the opportunity to engage with over 20,000 expected attendees. Past winners include Apellix (2017) for its software-controlled aerial robotics and Soft Robotics (2015) for its innovative gripping solution.
Focused on the theme of Win the Future, Automate 2019 will explore how automation secures a company’s success in a technologically fast-paced world where artificial intelligence (AI), Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), smart manufacturing, collaborative robots (cobots), machine vision and other innovations are rapidly shifting the dynamic of today’s manufacturing. Attendees registering for both the show and conference get free access to the show floor. Prospective exhibitors can find more information on remaining exhibition opportunities on the event website. Press passes and exhibitor news are available at the Automate press site.
About Association for Advancing Automation (A3)
The Association for Advancing Automation is the global advocate for the benefits of automating. A3 promotes automation technologies and ideas that transform the way business is done. A3 is the umbrella group for Robotic Industries Association (RIA), AIA - Advancing Vision + Imaging, Motion Control & Motor Association (MCMA) and A3 Mexico. RIA, AIA, MCMA and A3 Mexico combined represent over 1,200 automation manufacturers, component suppliers, system integrators, end users, research groups and consulting firms from throughout the world that drive automation forward. For more information, visit A3, RIA, AIA, MCMA, A3 Mexico.
