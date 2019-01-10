Catch Butterflies at NRF 2019's Big Show: BLOCKv, CataBoom, Intel and Retail Brands Unite to Launch New Blockchain-based Retail Experiences at NRF 2019

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 10, 2019 12:00 PM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BLOCKv will work with CataBoom, Intel and other leading retail brands to launch Project NGAGE, an Intel-led initiative that will demonstrate how gamified digital objects on blockchain deliver more engaging customer experiences and have the potential to usher in a new era in retail marketing at NRF 2019's Big Show on January 13-15.
Project NGAGE will release hundreds of virtual butterflies and branded digital objects, bringing to life a virtual treasure hunt at Javits Center and across midtown Manhattan. Using their mobile devices, attendees can catch butterflies and grab objects on a map or in augmented reality. The butterflies will carry hidden prizes such as drones, storage devices, voice command devices and gift cards, all redeemable at the BLOCKv booth.
"Today's retail customer is digitally connected and expects a seamless shopping experience," said Eric Pulier, Co-Founder of Project NGAGE. "Conventional forms of engagement such as coupons, circulars and digital banners are static tactics that lack the ability to connect meaningfully and securely with audiences. With digital objects, in this case butterflies, retailers can reach valued consumers immediately and stay engaged to build a long-term relationship."
Each butterfly is a unique digital object called a Vatom. Unlike static digital objects, Vatoms are programmable, interactive digital objects that can move seamlessly and instantly between users and across smart devices. With BLOCKv's platform and this new digital asset class, retailers can easily and efficiently create marketing programs with incentives and rewards managed and secured on the blockchain.
Major retail technology providers and partners like Cisco, AT&T, GE, HP & Dell VMware will be participating in the Project NGAGE NRF experience, by dropping branded objects at their booths, each object holding a chance to win an amazing prize.
At NRF, Project NGAGE will demonstrate how objects that exist in digital form can be captured and redeemed for physical goods. For example, NRF attendees can scan a beverage logo on a digital billboard with their mobile device and receive a branded object directly into their wallet. That object will hold the chance to win free products that can be redeemed in real time at the event.
BLOCKv will also be showcasing its technology alongside its enterprise partner Varius Solutions at booth #843, Level 1.
Attendees can sign up for the Project NGAGE NRF 2019 experience on their mobile devices at vatom.com/nrf.
About BLOCKv
BLOCKv provides a development platform with a complete set of APIs, robust tools and training that enable developers to create and emit digital objects on blockchain. These objects, called Vatoms, can be obtained and viewed across any mobile device. Vatoms are highly programmable objects that store and secure digital goods and move seamlessly between users. When combined with the creativity of the BLOCKv developer and partner community, Vatoms become the experience layer to the blockchain and present a new level of human engagement.
