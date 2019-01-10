National Council of the U.S. Society of St. Vincent de Paul Selects Arreva as a National Strategic Partner for Online Fundraising & Donor Relationship Management Software

|By PR Newswire
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., and PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Arreva, the globally trusted advisor and industry leader in cloud-based online fundraising and donor management software to nonprofit organizations worldwide, announces that they have been chosen as a strategic national partner by the National Council of the U.S. Society of St. Vincent de Paul.
Arreva has been named a Strategic National Partner for Online Fundraising and Donor Management Software, after an extensive vetting process. Arreva's software platform includes donor relationship management and online giving (including recurring donations, in honor/memory of, matching gifts), event registration, peer to peer fundraising, membership management, campaign management, grants management, volunteer management, guest management, comprehensive reporting, and website content management. Arreva's platform also includes an extensive and growing roster of integrations including QuickBooks, prospect research, mail solutions, and more.
The National Council of the U.S. Society of St. Vincent de Paul chose Arreva for this important partnership based on several factors providing significant differentiation, including robust software capabilities and fully integrated ecosystem with a single unified database; customer support and commitment to customer success, and pricing and educational resources to help Councils and Conferences nationwide build awareness through donor-centered websites, cultivate new and engage existing donors, and raise funds.
Karen Lanter, national manager of corporate relationships, at the National Council of the U.S. Society of St. Vincent de Paul is enthusiastic about the strategic partnership. "We're very excited about this important partnership with Arreva," said Karen Lanter. "Arreva's Online Fundraising and Donor Relationship Management Software will empower the Society of St. Vincent de Paul's Conferences and Councils, providing them with the tools they need to raise more money and serve more families efficiently based on their specific needs. The Arreva team has provided every possible resource to ensure our growth and success. These innovations mark a celebrated strategic partnership with Arreva and the National Council of the U.S. Society of St. Vincent de Paul, providing a promising opportunity for potential future collaboration and ongoing growth and success across our organization."
"Arreva is very excited to be launching this strategic partnership with the National Council of the U.S. Society of St. Vincent de Paul. Arreva has long and successful history of partnering with national nonprofit organizations to deliver great benefit across their organizations and to their local chapters," said Arreva CEO and President David Blyer. "We're especially proud to have been selected after such a thorough vetting process and are pleased by the terrific response to the program we've introduced. Most importantly, we're thrilled to be able to provide SVdP Councils and Conferences with online fundraising integrated with their existing or new websites and the opportunity to fully integrate with our donor relationship management platform within the Arreva nonprofit ecosystem."
About Arreva
Arreva, the trusted advisor and industry leader in cloud-based Donor Relationship Management and Online Fundraising software has offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL and Palo Alto, CA. with a team that has served the nonprofit industry for over three decades. Arreva's fully integrated Online Fundraising and Donor Relationship Management Software provide a nonprofit ecosystem that helps thousands of nonprofit organizations focus on their mission while they build awareness, cultivate, and engage donors, and transform fundraising. Learn more at https://www.arreva.com
About National Council of the US Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVdP)
As one of the oldest charitable organizations in the world, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVdP) is a Catholic lay organization of about 800,000 men and women throughout the world who voluntarily join together to grow spiritually and offer person-to-person service to the needy and suffering in 153 countries on five continents. Learn more at http://www.svdpusa.org
Media Contact:
David Jost
Chief Marketing Officer
954.900.1543
David.Jost(at)arreva.com
