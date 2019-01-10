Force Marketing Makes a Major Impact with Two Experienced Additions to Executive Leadership Team

ATLANTA, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Force Marketing, the automotive industry's leading provider of marketing and technology services, is proud to announce the addition of two seasoned executives to its leadership team. Allison Centore has taken on the role of Vice President of Client Success, and Jeff Brown has stepped into the role of Executive Vice President, Strategic Partnerships.

Centore comes to Force Marketing from Lithia Motors, Inc., the No. 4 dealership group in the U.S., where she served as Senior Marketing Manager since November 2017. Prior to that, she spent nearly four years as Director of Marketing at Sheehy Auto Stores, the No. 29 dealership group in the U.S. During that time, she built an internal agency from the ground up, focusing heavily on digital innovations and the evolution of the consumer journey.

"I became aware of Force Marketing during my time on the dealer side of the industry and have been consistently impressed by their work, their results, and their technology ever since," said Centore. "The time and investment that they have put into their Helix technology truly sets them apart; no other business has the ability to connect data for dealers the way Force can."

In her new role, Centore is responsible for overall management of client retention, revenue, and margins for the company's growing Client Success team. She is also responsible for training the team to become true business consultants in the automotive space for Force Marketing's dealer partners.

Brown joins Force Marketing from Cumulus Media, where he served as Senior Vice President. He brings more than 22 years of media experience to the table, as he spent 16 years in executive roles at Entercom Communications before moving on to Cumulus. Throughout his experience in media, he has managed business units exceeding $200 million in revenue, and teams of more than 1,000 employees.

"I couldn't be more fired up to join the team at Force," said Brown. "In my role, I will be working to further scale up our most meaningful relationships with our partners in audio, video, and data, as well as our OEM partners. As we further innovate through these partnerships and continue our aggressive growth curve, we create even more opportunities for the talented team here at Force. 2019 will be another year of positive disruption in the automotive space, and we are excited to lead the way."

Both key hires round out an executive leadership team with many years of experience in the automotive, technology, and marketing industries.

"We're incredibly proud to welcome Allison and Jeff to the team," said John Fitzpatrick, President and CEO of Force Marketing. "It was critical to us that we identify experienced, innovative leaders to join our team at the executive level in order to prepare the Force Marketing team for continued growth in all areas of our business. Allison and Jeff bring valuable insight and talents to the table that will make our team stronger."

Centore has worked in the automotive industry for nearly 20 years in various roles including CRM administrator, Internet Director, Sales Manager, and F&I Manager, in addition to multiple roles in marketing. In 2013, she was named to Automotive News' Top 40 Under 40 list.

"As a marketer, I believe data should be the guide to all strategy," said Centore. "Force has embraced that philosophy with the development of the Helix Marketing Automation Platform and partnership with organizations like Oracle. I believe I can bring a unique perspective that will help the company develop in the best interest of its clients and efficiently scale as it continues to grow."

Brown's experience running large divisions of publicly-traded companies gives him a unique perspective to lend to Force Marketing's executive team, which is fully focused on growing the company at scale.

"The Helix platform already offers tremendous opportunity, and our product development pipeline is even more exciting," said Brown. "We are firmly focused on helping our partners innovate through strategic Helix activation. The platform truly is a game-changer for the automotive industry in a time of rapid disruption."

Centore has relocated to Atlanta, where Force Marketing is headquartered, from the Washington, D.C. area, with her husband, Chris, and their two sons, Nathan and Alex. She sits on the Automotive Advisory Council for Comcast and serves as a consultant for GLG.

Brown currently lives in Atlanta with his wife, Kathryn, and two daughters, Scottie and Wells, and serves on the Board of Team Type 1, an Atlanta-based non-profit that advocates for equal access to medication, education, and empowerment among people affected by diabetes.

To learn more about how Force Marketing is leading the automotive marketing industry, or about the Helix Marketing Automation Platform, visit ForceMKTG.com.

