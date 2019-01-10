Coldwell Banker Premier Properties Brings The Adwerx Automated Listing Advertising Program To Florida's East Coast

|By PR Newswire
|
January 10, 2019
DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Premier Properties, a brokerage with 12 offices along Florida's East Coast, has implemented the Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program to showcase its properties. Adwerx is the leader in creating easily adaptable online platforms for businesses to create customized ads at scale.
Listings displayed using the Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program have received over 2.4 billion impressions. Over 10 percent of all residential single-family homes marketed in the United States in 2018 have been advertised using this system, which has become a standard in the real estate industry. Ads for listings represented by Coldwell Banker Premier Properties will deploy automatically as soon as the property is live in the local multiple listing service. Each advertisement is generated with the listing photo, agent contact information, and brokerage branding. Ads are distributed to a target audience of prospects in the local area by appearing on the websites and mobile apps these potential buyers visit daily.
"Our agents are committed to making sure their listings receive the maximum amount of visibility," said Brittney Lewis, Marketing Director for Coldwell Banker Premier Properties. "Adwerx has a proven track record of delivering advertising campaigns that delight sellers and give agents back valuable time to connect with their clients."
Coldwell Banker Premier Properties is a full-service real estate company that provides real estate services from the ''First Coast to the Space Coast.'' In 2010, Premier Properties Realty Group acquired the Coldwell Banker franchise for the area after a successful 10 years as St. Augustine's #1 independent real estate agency. The affiliation with Coldwell Banker has allowed Premier to grow with the added strength of the oldest and most respected brand name in real estate. Coldwell Banker's state-of-the-art tools and technology, along with its extensive international network, has elevated Coldwell Banker Premier Properties to be one of the strongest real estate firms in the Southeast.
"It's an honor to welcome Coldwell Banker Premier Properties to the Adwerx Enterprise Advertising Program," added Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx. "These ads allow Coldwell Banker Premier Properties to capitalize on the important first week that a listing hits the market."
About Coldwell Banker Premier Properties
The Coldwell Banker Premier Properties (CBPP) franchise is based in St. Augustine, Florida, and today has 12 branch offices serving more than 100 miles of Florida's most beautiful coastline. From Northern St. Johns County, South to Daytona Beach Shores, West to DeLand and all points in between, CBPP has a strong presence with over 200 sales professionals. Exceeding $400,000,000 in annual sales volume and with an overall production exceeding $2 billion in sales volume since inception in 2010, CBPP consistently ranks in the Top 10 of Northeast Florida Real Estate Brokerages in the Jacksonville Business Journal Annual Book of Lists and in the top 6% of Coldwell Banker franchises in North America. CBPP is also named on RISMedia's Top 1000 Power Broker List. Learn more about the company by contacting the main office at (904) 471-5000 or visiting www.coldwellbankerpremierproperties.com or emailing [email protected].
About Adwerx
Adwerx provides Brilliantly Simple Digital Advertising™ for real estate, mortgage, insurance, financial services, and other businesses. Ads powered by Adwerx have received billions of impressions on social media, mobile platforms, and the most widely read news sites. Adwerx's comprehensive reporting and training help businesses navigate the complex world of online advertising with ease. Adwerx has over 115,000 customers across the U.S., Canada, and Australia and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for two years in a row. To see how Adwerx can work for you, please visit www.adwerx.com.
