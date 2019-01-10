Fujitsu Demonstrates New Technologies at NRF That Address Pain Point for Retailers: Improve Retail Self-Checkout Experience

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 10, 2019 01:00 PM EST
Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc., a leader in innovative technology and front-end solutions is previewing the Future of Retail Store Automation in its booth # 4405, at the National Retail Federation Show and Exhibition (Retail’s Big Show), January 13-15, 2019 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. The highlighted demonstration, the Fujitsu RFID Gateway Self-Checkout enables shoppers to checkout without removing items from their basket while avoiding the long lines at POS. The customer simply moves the shopping basket into the RFID gateway, presses scan, and all of the articles are read within a few seconds with high accuracy.
To facilitate payment at the gateway, Fujitsu is demonstrating the SecurPay™ Plus solution, a multi denomination cash and coin solution that will make payment quick and convenient. The SecurPay™ solution, a non-coin version, will also be demonstrated. Once payment is made, a receipt is delivered, the doors to the gateway open automatically and the customer is free to leave the store quickly. To complement the RFID Gateway Self-Checkout, Fujitsu is also previewing a RFID Self-Checkout version that is more appropriate for smaller format specialty or apparel stores using the Fujitsu U-Scan™ Mini-Express Vertical Self-Checkout device that is cashless.
“Fujitsu’s unique application of RFID patented technology addresses one of the major pain points of Retailers: checkout speed. Instead of customers having to remove each article for checkout in the front of store, now they can simply leave items in their basket, bag or box, checkout in seconds and be on their way,” says Michi Sugawara, President and CEO of Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc. “We are currently speaking to major retailers who would like to improve their customers’ checkout experience by conducting a proof-of-concept for these solutions.”
In addition to those mentioned above, Fujitsu will be demonstrating several more solutions including how to easily track and authenticate Fashion items by embedding RFID tags in Fashion and Formalwear. For retailers that have multiple POS stations, and cash is distributed and settled in the back office, Fujitsu will have a Paragon™ Series cash handling system from its partner, Revolution Retail Systems, featuring a Fujitsu G750 bill recycling unit. And finally, for Retailers that require more security and more convenience with no passwords required for customers and store associates, Fujitsu is demonstrating a multi-modal, cloud-based identification and Single Sign-on System based on Fujitsu’s PalmSecure® biometric palm vein technology.
To schedule a personalized booth tour of Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc. solutions or other Fujitsu global solutions please contact Mira Wattar [email protected] or visit us at https://www.fujitsufrontechna.com/.
About Fujitsu Limited
Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 140,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.1 trillion yen (US $39 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.
About Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc.
Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc. (FFNA) provides market-focused IT solutions that enable customers to achieve their business objectives through integrated offerings for self-checkout and currency management solutions, kiosks, mobile, RFID, and biometric authentication technology. FFNA delivers industry-specific solutions for the manufacturing, retail, healthcare, government, education, financial services, and enterprise and communications sectors throughout North America. FFNA is headquartered with operations and product development at 27121 Towne Centre Drive, Foothill Ranch, CA 92610.
Copyright 2019 Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc. All rights reserved. Fujitsu, the Fujitsu logo, and PalmSecure are trademarks or registered trademarks of Fujitsu Limited in the United States and other countries. U-Scan and SecurPay are trademarks or registered trademarks of Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc. in the United States and other countries. Paragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Revolution Retail Systems, LLC in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Statements herein are based on normal operating conditions and are not intended to create any implied warranty of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc. reserves the right to modify at any time without notice these statements, their services, products, and their warranty and performance specifications.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005577/en/
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 10, 2019 01:15 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 10, 2019 12:15 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 10, 2019 10:00 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 10, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 10, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 10, 2019 02:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 10, 2019 01:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:45 PM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:00 PM EST