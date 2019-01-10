Mortgage Startup HomeFi Launches New Platform With No Commissioned Loan Officers, Best Price Guarantee

|By PR Newswire
|
January 10, 2019 01:00 PM EST
DESTIN, Fla., Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HomeFi, a Florida-based digital mortgage startup, is looking to disrupt the traditional brick-and-mortar retail mortgage industry and has launched their company with no commissioned loan officers. The mortgage startup also uses technology to streamline the mortgage process, making it up to ten times more efficient over the traditional brick-and-mortar retail process.
The new mortgage platform is guaranteed to help mortgage customers save money and ensure they get the mortgage that is right for them. HomeFi has a best price guarantee that offers customers cash for closing if they can find a better price.
HomeFi also offers a closing date guarantee. This feature benefits both mortgage customers and their real estate agents who are trying to coordinate all the moving parts of the transaction.
"HomeFi's closing date guarantee helps my customers feel confident that their real estate transaction will close on time," says Angie Wright of Century 21 Blue Marlin Pelican in Destin, Florida. "An on-time closing is always critical."
"At HomeFi, our mission is to provide simple, fast and affordable mortgages while giving the best customer service possible," says James Lopez, Co-Founder, President and CTO of HomeFi. "We have no commissioned loan officers. We use technology to streamline the mortgage process. As a result, the time and money that is saved is passed directly to the customer."
About HomeFi
HomeFi is a mortgage broker in Destin, Florida. We offer a truly digital mortgage experience and a team dedicated to providing the best customer service in the mortgage industry. For more information, call James, our President and CTO, at (850) 600-6160, or send us a message on Facebook.
Bryan Stone, Co-Founder and CEO at HomeFi, is an experienced entrepreneur with more than 17 years of experience in the financial services and mortgage industry. After maintaining a successful mortgage branch through the mortgage crisis of 2008, Bryan founded his own mortgage brokerage, Stone Home Loans, in 2012. Bryan can be reached via email at bryan(at)homefi(dot)us
James Lopez, Co-Founder, President and CTO at HomeFi, is a multidisciplinary software developer, technology enthusiast and entrepreneur. James has over 15 years of experience in full stack development, software project management and database architecture. James can be reached via email at james(at)homefi(dot)us
Patrick Waters, VP of Outside Sales at HomeFi, is an experienced loan originator with more than 10 years of experience in the mortgage industry. After spending 3 years as a real estate agent, Patrick moved over to mortgage origination. His experience and insight into the needs of real estate partners has contributed tremendously to the core mission at HomeFi. Patrick can be reached via email at patrick(at)homefi(dot)us
SOURCE HomeFi
