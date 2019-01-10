Institute for Crisis Management Adds Sector Specialists to Crisis Consulting Team

|By PR Newswire
|
January 10, 2019
DENVER, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After a detailed analysis of crisis-prone industries, the Institute for Crisis Management® (ICM) announces the addition of four senior crisis management executives that will head up the firm's work in several industry sectors.
"In its nearly 30 years of business crisis research, ICM has consistently identified several industries that are crisis-prone year after year," said Deborah Hileman, SCMP, ICM President and CEO. "Our new sector leaders bring not only deep experience in crisis management and communications, but also industry-specific knowledge that will greatly benefit our clients. We are excited to have these accomplished professionals joining our team of seasoned crisis experts."
Sean Clancy, who joined the firm in January 2018, leads ICM's Manufacturing sector practice and serves as the firm's vice president, Business Development. Clancy comes to ICM with more than 20 years of senior leadership experience at FORTUNE 500 corporations having helped resolve such major public policy and crisis management issues as consumer product and shareholder litigation, SEC and IRS investigations stemming from Sarbanes-Oxley compliance issues, National Labor Relations Board investigations and hearings, multiple workplace fatalities and controversial environmental issues.
Rita Chappelle, APR leads the firm's Food & Drug sector practice after serving as a senior level communicator for U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Small Business Administration. She was also an award-winning television reporter and producer and a print journalist for The Washington Post, Detroit Free Press, the Afro-American Newspaper and for the Valley News Dispatch/USA Today. As a political aide, Ms. Chappelle served as Public Information and Crisis Communications Officer for the late D.C. Mayor Marion Barry and managed communications for the State of Maryland's finance programs under two governors.
Dr. Mary Ann Freeman leads the firm's Energy and Defense sector practice given her 25 years of professional experience as a career U.S. Air Force officer followed by work in public affairs, public policy and organization change for the Departments of Energy, Defense, State, Justice, Interior, and Agriculture, as well as the Science Applications International Corporation.
Christopher Garland leads ICM's Medical Products sector practice following his tenure leading Medtronic's $11bn Cardiac and Vascular Group. Prior to that, Garland led communications for Wyeth's biopharma business unit where he spearheaded the historic Fen-Phen recall. He also worked with Merck to develop a comprehensive communication announcing the settlement of the Vioxx litigation, and led communications for Medtronic's largest recall and subsequent litigation following the Sprint Fidelis defibrillation lead recall.
ICM continues to seek similarly accomplished professionals to lead the following industry sectors:
- Electric Power Generating/Utilities
- Consumer Goods Manufacturing/Distributing
- Technology
- Environmental
- Non-Profit
- Education
About the Institute for Crisis Management®
Founded in 1990, the Institute for Crisis Management was one of the first U.S. consulting firms to specialize exclusively in crisis management. ICM's planning, training and consulting services help leaders and organizations through all phases of an issue or crisis, from assessing risks and preparing for them, containing a crisis and mitigating damage with effective communications, learning from the event and seizing opportunities that arise from the crisis. Learn more about ICM at https://crisisconsultant.com.
