CIEE Launches Social Media Campaign Celebrating The Brilliance of Frederick Douglass Global Fellows and The Benefits of Studying Abroad

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 10, 2019 03:16 PM EST
PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, the Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE) launched a social media campaign – #CIEEmpower #MSInspirational #FrederickDouglassGlobalFellows – to share the personal reflections of 20 extraordinary students who have studied abroad in the Frederick Douglass Global Fellowship program, which is sponsored jointly by CIEE and the Penn Center for Minority Serving Institutions (CMSI).
Each year, the Frederick Douglass Global Fellowship awards 10 students from the nation's 600-plus Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) full scholarships to a summer study abroad program designed to enhance their leadership and intercultural communication skills. Named in honor of Frederick Douglass, the renowned African-American social reformer, abolitionist, orator, writer, and international statesman, the Fellowship was launched in 2017.
A goal of this social media campaign is to showcase the diverse stories of the Frederick Douglass Global Fellows, in the hopes that students of many different ethnic, socioeconomic, and academic backgrounds will see someone like themselves who has had a life-changing study abroad experience and will be inspired to apply for a 2019 Frederick Douglass Global Fellowship. The campaign launched with a video created by Carmen Crusoe, a junior at Howard University.
In addition to Crusoe, the campaign will also highlight the experiences of the following students:
2018 Frederick Douglass Fellows – Studied in Cape Town, South Africa
- Chiagoziem Agu, Albany State University
- Joshua Blackwell, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University
- Andres Colmenares, Miami Dade College
- Darielis Cruz, Mercy College
- Juan Jose Duran, California State University, San Marcos
- Kloe Harris, Lincoln University, Missouri
- Malena Her, California State University, Sacramento
- DeVon Jackson, Virginia State University
- Jorian Reeves, Xavier University of Louisiana
2017 Frederick Douglass Fellows – Studied in London, England
- Georgina Aguilar, University of California, Santa Barbara
- Brennan Edwards, Lincoln University of Missouri
- Trey Hawkins, Howard University
- Chinwendu Maduegbunam, Fayetteville State University
- Vincent Owoseni, Paul Quinn College
- Mayra "Kahori" Vidana Sanchez
- Zakiya Smith, University of Texas in El Paso
- Meghan Sowersby, Cheyney University of Pennsylvania
- Katherine Tran, University of Texas at San Antonio
- Peire Wilson, LaGuardia Community College
Data recently released by the Institute of International Education found that less than 30 percent of the 332,727 students who studied abroad in 2017 were students of color, and only 6.1 percent were African-Americans. The Frederick Douglass Global Fellowship was designed to break down barriers of cost, curriculum, and culture to make study abroad programs more accessible to students traditionally underrepresented in study abroad.
Students selected for the 2019 Frederick Douglass Global Fellowship will participate in an intensive four-week, three credit summer study abroad program at CIEE's London Global Institute. New this year, all qualified students who apply for the Frederick Douglass Global Fellowship but are not selected as Fellows will still receive $1,500 grants toward select study abroad programs.
Chiagoziem Agu, a 20-year-old student at Albany State University, called his experience as a 2018 Frederick Douglass Fellow in Cape Town, South Africa, "nothing short of amazing, intellectually challenging, and overall enlightening."
"In a four-week span, I was afforded the opportunity to engage in some of the most necessary and thought-provoking conversations I have ever had with some of the brightest minds," Chiagoziem said. "Every day, I was exposed to something different."
Online applications for the 2019 Frederick Douglass Global Fellowship are due by February 14, 2019, and can be found HERE. Applicants must be freshmen or sophomores from MSI institutions listed HERE and the additional requirements are HERE.
Students interested in applying should reach out to CMSI's Associate Director for Programs, Paola "Lola" Esmieu, at [email protected]se.upenn.edu with any questions.
About CIEE
CIEE, the country's oldest and largest nonprofit study abroad and intercultural exchange organization, transforms lives and builds bridges by promoting the exchange of ideas and experiences. To help people develop skills for living in a globally interdependent and culturally diverse world, CIEE sponsors a wide variety of opportunities for cultural exchange, including work exchange programs, teach abroad programs, and a worldwide portfolio of study abroad and internship programs for college and high school students. Visit ciee.org. Follow @CIEEStudyAbroad on Twitter and Instagram, @CIEE_news on Twitter, and @CIEE on Facebook
Media Contact: Leslie Taylor, (207) 553-4274, [email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ciee-launches-social-media-campaign-celebrating-the-brilliance-of-frederick-douglass-global-fellows-and-the-benefits-of-studying-abroad-300776537.html
SOURCE Council On International Educational Exchange (CIEE)
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 10, 2019 01:15 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 10, 2019 12:15 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 10, 2019 10:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 10, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 10, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 10, 2019 02:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 10, 2019 01:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:45 PM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:00 PM EST