Carousel Industries Welcomes Two New Leaders to Further Position the Company for Growth and Expansion

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 10, 2019 03:25 PM EST
EXETER, R.I., Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carousel Industries today announced it has welcomed Jason Cherry as the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Jonathan Buckle as Regional Vice President for southern California. With the company's progression the past few years, its leaders continuously look for unique opportunities to position the business for further growth and to drive strong business performance. The addition of Cherry and Buckle will advance the company's financial posture and best position the business for additional client and sales support as it increases its presence in the west, respectively.
Cherry comes to Carousel with twenty years of experience leading global, diverse, and distributed teams in manufacturing, industrial, service, and data-as-a-service companies. He has built an impressive career occupying a series of critical roles at General Electric, including Chief Financial Officer. Cherry joins us from Nielsen where he held the role of Chief Financial Officer, Lead Markets, along with Senior Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis, responsible for all planning, forecasting, and reporting for both the P&L and free cash flow for a $6B+ revenue company. He steps into the Carousel role after the previous CFO enjoyed a 15+ year career with the company.
Buckle joins the Carousel team from Avaya, where he spent nearly 14 years in leadership roles around Europe, ultimately running Global Initiatives for the company since 2014. Most recently he served as Area Channel Leader for the western United States driving more than $250M in revenue. Buckle is well-versed in, and holds a long record of, leading business transformation and innovation for dynamic sales teams. During his tenure at Avaya, he helped architect and implement tools and processes to drive the global sales transformation program, including a massive Salesforce integration. Additionally, Buckle has lead teams keenly fixated on strategic engagement and customer experience for several of the company's marquee clients.
"Based on Jason Cherry's rich history of experience leading companies through eras of high growth, I am confident he will prove to be a vital and decisive business partner well-equipped to drive strong business performance," said Jeff Gardner, Chief Executive Officer, Carousel. "I am thrilled to welcome him to the team and I look forward to watching the company continue to flourish as he works to advance our financial posture in our pursuits ahead."
"Jonathan Buckle exhibits an impressive roster of experience and business acumen and we are excited to bring him on as we expand our footprint and services to clients in the west," said James Marsh, Chief Revenue Officer, Carousel. "He has notable achievements in leading and growing teams and will serve as a seamless business partner to his internal sales counterparts, as well as external clients and partners. I look forward to watching our team and business grow as we continue our expansion in the western United States."
Cherry is based out of the company's Exeter, RI location and Buckle is based out of the company's San Jose, CA location.
About Carousel Industries
Carousel Industries is a recognized leader in helping organizations evolve the way they communicate and orchestrate the flow of information throughout their networks. Carousel enables clients to connect and collaborate the way modern IT users demand and advance from their current network infrastructure to meet tomorrow's standards. With deep expertise across a vast portfolio of technologies, including security, unified communications and collaboration, data center, networking, managed services, and cloud solutions. Carousel can design, implement, and support solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each client. By offering professional and managed services with flexible deployments in the cloud, Carousel ensures clients achieve agility and utilize technologies in the way most effective for their business.
Founded in 1992, Carousel serves more than 6,000 customers, including 35 of the Fortune 100. Carousel has been recognized by multiple publications and industry consortiums as a top technology integrator, managed services and cloud solution provider–including the Inc. 500/5000, Healthcare Informatics 100, and CRN MSP Elite 150. Headquartered in Exeter, RI, the company has offices across the United States and internationally–with three Network Operations Centers.
SOURCE Carousel Industries
