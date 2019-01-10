CORRECTING and REPLACING Partnerships Without Borders: Silicon Valley Forum and MOST Host Two Events Highlighting the Taiwanese Startup Scene

|By Business Wire
|
January 10, 2019
Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.
The corrected release reads:
PARTNERSHIPS WITHOUT BORDERS: SILICON VALLEY FORUM AND MOST HOST TWO EVENTS HIGHLIGHTING THE TAIWANESE STARTUP SCENE
Silicon Valley Forum today announced two upcoming events highlighting Taiwan’s booming startup and entrepreneurial ecosystem, created in partnership with Taiwan’s Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST). Held in Silicon Valley and San Francisco on January 14-15, 2019, the events will spotlight the innovative tech scene around the world, and the limitless possibilities of both the Taiwan tech scene and the importance of cross-border collaboration.
The events are:
Taiwan Pitch Night - January 14th, 2019, 6 - 9 pm. Taiwan Pitch Night will feature pitches from 15 Taiwanese startups, coming directly to Silicon Valley from CES Eureka Park. This event will be held at Hanahaus in downtown Palo Alto; tickets are available on the Taiwan Pitch Night event page.
Innovation Without Borders - January 15th, 2019, 5:30 - 9 pm. Innovation without Borders will open with a distinguished panel of international thought leaders working in Silicon Valley who will discuss bilateral entrepreneurship and its role in accelerating startup growth. The evening will also showcase a group of international startups from Taiwan and beyond. This event will be held at the Omni Hotel in San Francisco; tickets are available on the Innovation Without Borders event page.
“Our organization is more than excited to continue our partnership with Taiwan, as it matches well with a key piece of our organization’s work,” said Denyse Cardozo, CEO of Silicon Valley Forum. “Encouraging diversity and cross-border collaboration creates an environment in which innovation can truly thrive.” Silicon Valley Forum has worked with Taiwan since 2017, hosting two startup bootcamps in Taipei and a previous startup pitch night in January of 2018.
The team at MOST said, “Our team is looking forward to collaborating with Silicon Valley Forum. We believe these two events will further cement Taiwan as a leading presence in the international entrepreneurial landscape. Additionally, each event will provide unique opportunities to connect with the business ecosystems in both Taiwan and Silicon Valley, as well as provide a spotlight for the young entrepreneurs in our program.”
About Silicon Valley Forum:
At Silicon Valley Forum, we facilitate connections and provide resources for entrepreneurs and innovators to build and grow a successful company. While we focus on technology and startups in practice, in spirit we build our work around anyone who wants to run their business the Silicon Valley way—this is a place where creativity and innovation are crucial components of success. Our events, customized programs, Startupedia, and strategic partnerships provide the necessary tools to thrive in today’s fast-paced digital economy.
For 36 years, our organization has been a key part of Silicon Valley’s vibrant ecosystem. We organize over 70 different activities per year and have worked with over 40 countries. Our partners include global leaders Accenture, IBM, Microsoft, Mercer, and K&L Gates, just to name a few; as well as leading venture capital firms and service providers. Silicon Valley Forum is a fully independent 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization.
For more information, visit our website at http://www.siliconvalleyforum.com/.
