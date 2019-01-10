Siemon Launches New Mobile-Friendly Website

|By PR Newswire
WATERTOWN, Conn., Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemon, a leading global network infrastructure specialist, today announced the launch of a new mobile-friendly website with a new look and feel optimized for smartphones and smaller tablets.
With the number of mobile devices in the world reaching nearly 9 billion, surpassing the world's population, more visits than ever to www.siemon.com are coming through handheld devices. Siemon's new website was specifically designed from the ground up to ensure that mobile and tablet readers have the best possible experience when using the website on smaller screens.
In addition to the mobile-friendly aspect of the new website, www.siemon.com has been given a facelift with a clean modern look, increased speed and reliability, and improved navigation via an easy-to-follow menu structure and fast access to related solutions, brochures, case studies and white papers for each of Siemon's IT infrastructure systems supporting today's data centers, intelligent buildings and enterprise LANs. The new website has also been designed to provide an overall better reading experience, with a focus on simplicity.
"The new www.siemon.com website is a major step towards developing a responsive website that allows our customers to quickly and easily access the content they need from any device," says Betsy Conroy, Siemon's Global Marketing Communications Manager. "By utilizing the very latest content management system to drive the website, we will continue to evolve and enhance the design, functionality and user interface of the new site to best serve our customers' needs."
To view the new mobile-friendly website, visit: www.siemon.com from any device.
About Siemon
Established in 1903, Siemon is an industry leader specializing in the design and manufacture of high quality, high performance IT infrastructure solutions and services for Data Centers, LANs and Intelligent Buildings. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, with global sales, technical and logistics expertise spanning 100 countries, Siemon offers the most comprehensive suites of copper and optical fiber cabling systems, cabinets, racks, cable management, data center power and cooling systems and Intelligent Infrastructure Management solutions. With more than 400 patents specific to structured cabling, Siemon Labs invests heavily in R&D and the development of Industry Standards, underlining the company's long-standing commitment to its customers and the industry. Through an ongoing commitment to waste and energy reduction, Siemon's environmental sustainability benchmarks are unparalleled in the industry, including 179% global carbon negativity and zero-landfill status.
Siemon Interconnect Solutions (SIS) is a Siemon business unit comprised of a team of dedicated technical sales professionals supported by Siemon Labs, mechanical, electrical and signal integrity engineers committed to solving industry and customer driven interconnect challenges. We provide custom network infrastructure solutions to: OEM's, Leading Manufacturers, Value-Added Resellers and System Integrators.
