SHARP bringt der Welt auf der CES 2019 eine die Gesellschaft verändernde Vision

|January 10, 2019 04:00 PM EST
Sharp Corporation (TOKYO:6753) ist mit ihrer ersten vollständigen Ausstellung seit über vier Jahren zur CES 2019 zurückgekehrt, um ein schnell wachsendes Portfolio von Angeboten mit echtem Potenzial zur Transformation der Gesellschaft zu präsentieren. Bob Ishida, Executive Vice President und Leiter des AIoT Business Strategy Office, betonte am Stand des Unternehmens die Botschaft, die im Mittelpunkt der globalen Positionierung des Unternehmens steht: „Mit 8K und AIoT die Welt verändern.“
Sharp's expansive booth at CES 2019 represents the company's first full-scale CES exhibit in over four years
„Da die Infrastruktur wächst, um mit der ständig wachsenden Menge an Informationen, die uns umgibt, Schritt zu halten, sehen wir 8K als einen Bereich mit enormem Potenzial“, sagte Ishida. „Hier bei CES haben wir eine Vielzahl von 8K-Geräten und -Lösungen, die unsere Position als Marktführer in diesem spannenden Bereich unterstreicht.“
8K World ist der Name von Sharps ständig wachsendem 8K-Angebot. Neben dem bahnbrechenden 8C-B60A-Camcorder und den weltweit ersten 8K-TV-Monitoren, die sowohl mit 4K-Sendungen als auch mit den im vergangenen Dezember in Japan eingeführten bahnbrechenden 8K-Übertragungen kompatibel sind, beinhaltet das umfassende 8K-Ökosystem des Unternehmens Peripheriegeräte, Schnittsysteme und 8K-Visualisierungslösungen für verschiedene Branchen.
„Wir streben Kooperationen in Branchen wie Unterhaltung, Bildung, Gesundheitswesen, Sicherheit, Bau, Fertigung, soziale Infrastruktur und mehr an“, erklärte Ishida. „Unser 8K-Ökosystem ist bereit, jeden Bereich zu revolutionieren, unseren Partnern zu nutzen und das persönliche und soziale Leben der Menschen durch Bilder von beispiellosem Realismus zu bereichern.“
Ein weiteres Highlight ist AIoT World, das sich um die einzigartige Synthese von KI und IoT von Sharp dreht. „AIoT World erweitert das Smart-Home-Konzept über den Wohnbereich hinaus mit einem Netzwerk von KI-fähigen IoT-Geräten, die den Lebensstil der Nutzer ständig überwachen und optimale Dienstleistungen und Lösungen anbieten, sei es zu Hause, bei der Arbeit oder unterwegs“, sagt Ishida.
„In Japan wird die Vision von Sharp vom menschenorientierten IoT bereits
durch über 150 Produkte in 10 Kategorien veranschaulicht, darunter
Küche, Heimtierpflege und audiovisuelle Lösungen. Und wir planen, solche
Produkte in anderen Märkten einzuführen, je nach lokalen Bedürfnissen,
Lebensstil und Kultur.“
Neben verschiedenen anderen Haushaltsgeräten zeigt der Stand auch die kürzlich von Sharp erworbene Notebook-Marke Dynabook, die von Ishida als ein weiteres Schlüsselelement der Unternehmensvision hervorgehoben wurde: „Durch die Kombination der Marke Dynabook mit unseren AIoT- und 8K-Lösungen werden wir neue Möglichkeiten für Computer erforschen, um sowohl Geschäftskunden als auch Privatkunden auf der ganzen Welt innovative Erfahrungen zu bieten.“
Über Sharp
Die Sharp Corporation ist ein weltweit tätiger Entwickler von innovativen Produkten und Kerntechnologien, die eine Schlüsselrolle bei der Gestaltung der Zukunft der Elektronik spielen. Sharp setzt seine Geschäftsvision auf „Die Welt mit 8K und AIoT verändern“. Die 8K-Technologie schafft Bilder, die eine Welt jenseits unserer Alltagsrealität offenbaren und spannende neue Entdeckungen ermöglichen. AIoT verbindet Menschen und Gesellschaft durch künstliche Intelligenz und IoT-Technologie. Als Ursprung unzähliger Innovationen wird Sharp durch diese Ideen die Welt weiter revolutionieren. Die Sharp Corporation beschäftigt weltweit 51.734 Mitarbeiter (Stand 30. September 2018) und erzielte im Geschäftsjahr zum 31. März 2018 einen konsolidierten Jahresumsatz von 2,4 Billionen Yen.
Weitere Informationen finden Sie auf: http://sharp-world.com/
