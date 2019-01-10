Boyd Corp acquisisce un’impresa specializzata in ventole per impianti di raffreddamento aziendali

|By Business Wire
|
January 10, 2019
Boyd Corporation, prestigioso fornitore di portata globale di soluzioni per la gestione termica e la sigillatura di ambienti, ha annunciato l’acquisizione della divisione Airflow Systems (Impianti di ventilazione) da una consociata di Henkel Corporation in data 21 dicembre 2018. Questa acquisizione si tradurrà nell’aggiunta di capacità progettuali e tecnologiche aggiuntive per soffianti ad elevate prestazioni al portafoglio di ventole di Boyd Corporation; un nome con una tradizione quasi centennale rinomato per la sollecitudine nel soddisfare le esigenze dei clienti e per la promozione dell’evoluzione tecnologica.
L’acquisizione incentrata in via primaria sulla tecnologia di questa impresa, dotata di un avanzato centro di ricerca e sviluppo di ventole a Torrington, Connecticut, accrescerà le capacità di ricerca e sviluppo di Boyd nel settore termico per includere non solo soluzioni mission-critical per la dissipazione termica, bensì anche soluzioni intese a migliorare il comfort degli ambienti come la riduzione del rumore e delle vibrazioni, per applicazioni avanzate richiedenti un funzionamento più silenzioso.
“Boyd si propone di investire in nuove tecnologie termiche che rispondono alle esigenze future dei nostri clienti in termini di design e prestazioni. Le aspettative degli utenti finali nei settori delle telecomunicazioni, dell’elettronica per applicazioni aziendali e dei beni di consumo vanno ora oltre la mera affidabilità a livello prestazionale abilitata da una gestione termica efficace. Un elevato livello prestazionale con un impatto minimo sull’ambiente locale costituisce una considerazione importante; ci aspettiamo oramai prestazioni affidabili dai dispositivi silenziosi che si trovano a casa nostra, sul nostro posto di lavoro o nel nostro quartiere che non sono necessariamente visibili o udibili”, ha affermato Mitch Aiello, Amministratore delegato presso Boyd. “L’impresa Airflow Systems e il personale addetto alle attività di ricerca e sviluppo andranno a integrare perfettamente l’attuale portafoglio di soluzioni termiche di Boyd, il che ci aiuterà a continuare a perfezionare e differenziare il nostro portafoglio di soluzioni per il raffreddamento ad aria con soffianti silenziosi altamente efficienti che esibiscono una qualità eccellente e affidabilità nel lungo termine. Il team che entrerà a far parte della nostra società vanta un ricco bagaglio di esperienza nell’innovazione. Accogliamo con vivo entusiasmo l’opportunità di accrescere ulteriormente tale bagaglio di esperienze ampliando il nostro portafoglio di soluzioni per metterle a disposizione dei clienti in tutto il mondo cui occorre una gamma diversificata di ventole”.
Questa transazione andrà a consolidare le competenze di Boyd per quanto concerne le soluzioni per il raffreddamento attivo oltre ad integrarne le competenze di gestione delle vibrazioni nei rami chiave della sigillatura e della protezione. Queste avanzate tecnologie e i nuovi team preposti alla progettazione trarranno vantaggio dalla capacità di assistenza ampliata di Boyd in qualsiasi regione nel mondo con modelli di produzione di massa scalabili e dall’accesso esteso ai team di ingegneri impegnati nella attività di ricerca e sviluppo nei rami termico e meccanico ubicati in tutto il mondo. L’impresa acquisita opererà come parte di Aavid, la divisione di Boyd specializzata in soluzioni termiche.
L’ampia gamma di soluzioni diversificate e complesse di Boyd genera valore aggiuntivo a favore dei clienti globali mediante l’ottimizzazione delle prestazioni e dell’efficienza dei prodotti, la prevenzione di avarie impreviste a carico dei dispositivi, la minimizzazione del deterioramento fisico e il prolungamento dei cicli di vita dei prodotti con tempi di progettazione rapidi che permettono di accelerare i tempi di commercializzazione, il tutto disponibile in tre continenti.
Informazioni su Boyd Corporation
Boyd Corporation è un fornitore di portata globale di soluzioni per la gestione termica e la sigillatura di ambienti essenziali per i prodotti che fanno funzionare il mondo. La società, che opera in diversi mercati su scala globale ed è specializzata nell’ingegnerizzazione e progettazione, nella produzione e nella gestione della catena di approvvigionamento, si adopera allo scopo di soddisfare in maniera proattiva le esigenze dei clienti nei seguenti settori: elettronica, informatica mobile, tecnologie medicali, trasporti, aerospaziale e altri settori B2B e critici per i consumatori. Boyd Corporation One Company, Many Solutions (Una società, molte soluzioni). Visitateci all’indirizzo www.boydcorp.com.
