SYNNEX Corporation Reports Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 10, 2019 04:15 PM EST
FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, today announced financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended November 30, 2018.
Q4 FY18
Q4 FY17
Net change
Revenue ($M)
$5,622
$5,312
5.8%
Operating income ($M)
$198.3
$159.9
24.0%
Non-GAAP operating income ($M)(1)
$265.1
$192.9
37.4%
Operating margin
3.53%
3.01%
52 bps
Non-GAAP operating margin(1)
4.72%
3.63%
108 bps
Net income ($M)
$113.2
$91.1
24.3%
Non-GAAP net income ($M)(1)
$171.5
$112.4
52.5%
Diluted EPS
$2.41
$2.26
6.6%
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS(1)
$3.65
$2.79
30.8%
(1) Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, the amortization of intangible assets together with the related tax effects thereon, and an adjustment related to repatriation tax and the remeasurement of deferred taxes. A reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures is presented in the supplementary information section at the end of this press release.
"Our record results continued in the fourth quarter as a result of strong demand in Technology Solutions and outstanding performance from Concentrix," said Dennis Polk, President and Chief Executive Officer, SYNNEX Corporation. "Superior execution by our team and leveraging the strategic investments we have made enabled the strong finish to fiscal 2018. We look forward to driving additional value for all our constituents in 2019."
Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Highlights:
- Technology Solutions: Revenue was $4.7 billion, down 2.7% from the prior fiscal year fourth quarter. Operating income was $123 million, or 2.6% of segment revenue, compared to $112 million, or 2.3% of segment revenue, in the prior fiscal year fourth quarter. Non-GAAP operating income was $136 million, or 2.9% of segment revenue, in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $128 million, or 2.7% of segment revenue, in the prior fiscal year fourth quarter.
- Concentrix: Revenue was $972 million, up 82.0% from the prior fiscal year fourth quarter as a result of the Convergys acquisition on October 5th. Operating income was $75 million, or 7.7% of segment revenue, compared to $48 million, or 8.9% of segment revenue in the prior fiscal year fourth quarter. Non-GAAP operating income was $129 million, or 13.2% of segment revenue, in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $65 million, or 12.1% of segment revenue, in the prior fiscal year fourth quarter.
- The trailing fiscal four quarters Return on Invested Capital ("ROIC") was 7.9% compared to 10.3% in the prior fiscal year fourth quarter. The adjusted trailing fiscal four quarters ROIC was 10.8%.
- Depreciation and amortization were $34 million and $45 million, respectively.
- Cash generated from operations was approximately $141 million for the quarter.
FY18
FY17
Net change
Revenue ($M)
$20,054
$17,046
17.6%
Operating income ($M)
$551.0
$509.0
8.3%
Non-GAAP operating income ($M)(1)
$720.5
$592.9
21.5%
Operating margin
2.75%
2.99%
(24) bps
Non-GAAP operating margin(1)
3.59%
3.48%
11 bps
Net income ($M)
$300.6
$301.2
-0.2%
Non-GAAP Net income ($M)(1)
$455.4
$355.6
28.1%
Diluted EPS
$7.19
$7.51
-4.3%
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS(1)
$10.89
$8.86
22.9%
(1) Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, the amortization of intangible assets together with the related tax effects thereon, and an adjustment related to repatriation tax and the remeasurement of deferred taxes. A reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures is presented in the supplementary information section at the end of this press release.
Fiscal 2018 Highlights:
- Technology Solutions: Revenue was $17.6 billion, up 16.8% from the prior fiscal year. Operating income was $406 million, or 2.3% of segment revenue, compared to $394 million, or 2.6% of segment revenue, in the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP operating income was $464 million, or 2.6% of segment revenue, in fiscal year 2018, compared to $413 million, or 2.7% of segment revenue, in the prior fiscal year.
- Concentrix: Revenue was $2.5 billion, up 23.8% from the prior fiscal year as a result of the Convergys acquisition on October 5th. Operating income was $145 million, or 5.9% of segment revenue, compared to $115 million, or 5.8% of segment revenue, in the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP operating income was $257 million, or 10.4% of segment revenue, in fiscal year 2018, compared to $180 million, or 9.0% of segment revenue, in the prior fiscal year.
- Depreciation and amortization were $101 million and $124 million, respectively.
- Cash generated from operations was approximately $101 million for the year.
Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Outlook:
The following statements are based on SYNNEX's current expectations for the fiscal 2019 first quarter. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, the amortization of intangibles and the related tax effects thereon. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.
- Revenue is expected to be in the range of $5.225 billion to $5.425 billion.
- Net income is expected to be in the range of $88.1 million to $93.1 million and, on a Non-GAAP basis, net income is expected to be in the range of $138.9 million to $143.9 million.
- Diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $1.71 to $1.81 and, on a Non-GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $2.70 to $2.80.
- After-tax amortization of intangibles is expected to be $37.7 million, or $0.73 per share.
- After-tax acquisition-related and integration expense is expected to be $13.1 million, or $0.25 per share.
Dividend Announcement
SYNNEX announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.375 per common share. The dividend is payable on January 31, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 22, 2019.
Conference Call and Webcast
SYNNEX will be discussing its financial results and outlook on a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. (PT). A webcast of the call will be available at http://ir.synnex.com. The conference call will also be available via telephone by dialing (866) 393-4306 in North America or (734) 385-2616 outside North America. The passcode for the call is "SNX." A replay of the webcast will be available at http://ir.synnex.com approximately two hours after the conference call has concluded where it will be archived for one year.
About SYNNEX Corporation
SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation, offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation and business transformation to clients in ten identified industry verticals. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at www.synnex.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
In addition to the financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, SYNNEX also uses adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude acquisition-related and integration expenses, restructuring costs, the amortization of intangible assets and the related tax effects thereon.
In fiscal year 2018, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share also exclude the impact of an adjustment relating to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. This adjustment includes a transition tax on accumulated overseas profits and the remeasurement of deferred tax assets and liabilities to the new U.S. tax rate.
Additionally, SYNNEX refers to growth rates at constant currency or adjusting for the translation effect of foreign currencies so that certain financial results can be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of the Company's business performance. Financial results adjusted for currency are calculated by translating current period activity in the transaction currency using the comparable prior year periods' currency conversion rate. Generally, when the dollar either strengthens or weakens against other currencies, growth at constant currency rates or adjusting for currency will be higher or lower than growth reported at actual exchange rates.
Trailing fiscal four quarters ROIC is defined as the last four quarters' tax effected operating income divided by the average of the last five quarterly balances of borrowings (excluding book overdraft) and equity, net of cash and cash equivalents in the United States. Adjusted ROIC is calculated by excluding the tax effected impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, restructuring costs and the amortization of intangibles from operating income and equity.
SYNNEX management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate the business, to establish operational goals, and in some cases for measuring performance for compensation purposes. These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide investors with an understanding of SYNNEX' operational results and trends that more readily enable investors to analyze SYNNEX' base financial and operating performance and to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis of operational trends, as well as for planning and forecasting in future periods. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. As these non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of SYNNEX' non-GAAP financial information to GAAP is set forth in the supplemental information section at the end of this press release.
Safe Harbor Statement
Statements in this news release regarding SYNNEX Corporation that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as believe, foresee, expect, may, will, provide, could and should and the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements, including statements regarding our expectations and outlook for the fiscal 2019 first quarter as to revenue, net income, non-GAAP net income, diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, tax rate, after-tax amortization of intangibles, and after-tax acquisition-related and integration expenses, frequency and occurrence of dividend declarations, as well as statements regarding additional value for constituents, and the anticipated benefits of the non-GAAP financial measures are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions and any weakness in information technology and consumer electronics spending; the estimated financial impact of the Convergys acquisition; the loss or consolidation of one or more of our significant original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, suppliers or customers; market acceptance and product life of the products we assemble and distribute; competitive conditions in our industry and their impact on our margins; pricing, margin and other terms with our OEM suppliers; our ability to gain market share; variations in supplier-sponsored programs; changes in our costs and operating expenses; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; changes in tax laws; risks associated with our international operations; uncertainties and variability in demand by our reseller and integration customers; supply shortages or delays; any termination or reduction in our floor plan financing arrangements; credit exposure to our reseller customers and negative trends in their businesses; any future incidents of theft; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2017 and subsequent SEC filings. Statements included in this press release are based upon information known to SYNNEX Corporation as of the date of this release, and SYNNEX Corporation assumes no obligation to update information contained in this press release.
Copyright 2019 SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, CONCENTRIX, and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, and CONCENTRIX Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.
SYNNEX Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(currency and share amounts in thousands)
(Amounts may not add due to rounding)
(unaudited)
November 30, 2018
November 30, 2017
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
454,694
$
550,688
Restricted cash
7,126
5,837
Short-term investments
2,581
5,475
Accounts receivable, net
3,855,431
2,846,371
Receivable from related parties
65
77
Inventories
2,518,319
2,162,626
Other current assets
261,536
168,704
Total current assets
7,099,753
5,739,778
Property and equipment, net
571,326
346,589
Goodwill
2,203,316
872,641
Intangible assets, net
1,377,305
583,051
Deferred tax assets
76,508
31,687
Other assets
152,227
124,780
Total assets
$
11,480,434
$
7,698,526
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Borrowings, current
$
833,216
$
805,471
Accounts payable
3,025,197
2,626,720
Payable to related parties
22,905
16,888
Accrued compensation and benefits
358,352
204,665
Other accrued liabilities
613,449
354,104
Income taxes payable
41,322
33,359
Total current liabilities
4,894,441
4,041,207
Long-term borrowings
2,622,782
1,136,089
Other long-term liabilities
325,119
124,008
Deferred tax liabilities
206,024
113,527
Total liabilities
8,048,366
5,414,831
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 52,861 and 41,092 shares issued as of November 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively
51
41
Additional paid-in capital
1,512,203
467,948
Treasury stock, 2,167 and 1,419 shares as of November 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively
(149,533)
(77,133)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(126,288)
(61,919)
Retained earnings
2,195,635
1,954,758
Total stockholders' equity
3,432,068
2,283,695
Total liabilities and equity
$
11,480,434
$
7,698,526
SYNNEX Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(currency and share amounts in thousands, except for per share amounts)
(Amounts may not add due to rounding)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
November 30,
November 30,
November 30,
November 30,
Revenue:
Products
$
4,654,642
$
4,781,408
$
17,608,897
$
15,070,871
Services
967,559
530,469
2,444,867
1,974,829
Total revenue
5,622,201
5,311,877
20,053,764
17,045,700
Cost of revenue:
Products
(4,383,245)
(4,525,904)
(16,611,595)
(14,262,094)
Services
(587,472)
(324,005)
(1,514,470)
(1,232,666)
Gross profit
651,485
461,968
1,927,699
1,550,940
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(453,215)
(302,108)
(1,376,664)
(1,041,975)
Operating income
198,270
159,860
551,036
508,965
Interest expense and finance charges, net
(30,791)
(18,459)
(84,675)
(45,357)
Other income (expense), net
(5,487)
(202)
(8,984)
1,123
Income before income taxes
161,992
141,199
457,377
464,731
Provision for income taxes
(48,811)
(50,126)
(156,779)
(163,558)
Net income
$
113,180
$
91,073
$
300,598
$
301,173
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
2.42
$
2.28
$
7.23
$
7.54
Diluted
$
2.41
$
2.26
$
7.19
$
7.51
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
46,429
39,635
41,215
39,556
Diluted
46,633
39,867
41,451
39,758
Cash dividends declared per share
$
0.35
$
0.30
$
1.40
$
1.05
SYNNEX Corporation
Segment Information
(currency in thousands)
(Amounts may not add due to rounding)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
November 30,
November 30,
November 30,
November 30,
Revenue:
Technology Solutions
$
4,654,646
$
4,781,491
$
17,608,982
$
15,071,185
Concentrix
972,286
534,363
2,463,151
1,990,180
Inter-segment elimination
(4,730)
(3,977)
(18,369)
(15,665)
Consolidated
$
5,622,201
$
5,311,877
$
20,053,764
$
17,045,700
Operating income:
Technology Solutions
$
122,924
$
112,226
$
406,274
$
394,320
Concentrix
75,346
47,634
144,761
114,623
Inter-segment elimination
—
—
—
22
Consolidated
$
198,270
$
159,860
$
551,036
$
508,965
SYNNEX Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures
(currency in thousands)
(Amounts may not add due to rounding)
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
November 30,
November 30,
November 30,
November 30,
Revenue in Constant Currency
Consolidated
Revenue
$
5,622,201
$
5,311,877
$
20,053,764
$
17,045,700
Foreign currency translation
44,623
(18,539)
Revenue in constant currency
$
5,666,824
$
5,311,877
$
20,035,225
$
17,045,700
Technology Solutions
Segment revenue
$
4,654,646
$
4,781,491
$
17,608,982
$
15,071,185
Foreign currency translation
32,307
(13,247)
Revenue in constant currency
$
4,686,953
$
4,781,491
$
17,595,735
$
15,071,185
Concentrix
Segment revenue
$
972,286
$
534,363
$
2,463,151
$
1,990,180
Foreign currency translation
12,316
(5,292)
Revenue in constant currency
$
984,602
$
534,363
$
2,457,859
$
1,990,180
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
November 30,
November 30,
November 30,
November 30,
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Consolidated
GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses
$
453,215
$
302,108
$
1,376,664
$
1,041,975
Acquisition-related and integration expenses
21,713
3,144
45,132
4,781
Amortization of intangibles
44,662
29,516
122,544
77,500
Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses
$
386,840
$
269,448
$
1,208,988
$
959,694
Technology Solutions
GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses
$
148,476
$
143,356
$
591,106
$
414,763
Acquisition-related and integration expenses
1,293
3,019
7,642
3,724
Amortization of intangibles
12,205
12,968
50,007
14,929
Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses
$
134,978
$
127,369
$
533,457
$
396,110
Concentrix
GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses
$
306,670
$
160,398
$
792,791
$
634,530
Acquisition-related and integration expenses
20,420
125
37,490
1,057
Amortization of intangibles
32,457
16,548
72,537
62,571
Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses
$
253,793
$
143,725
$
682,764
$
570,902
SYNNEX Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures
(currency in thousands)
(Amounts may not add due to rounding)
(continued)
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
November 30,
November 30,
November 30,
November 30,
Operating income and Operating margin
Consolidated
Revenue
$
5,622,201
$
5,311,877
$
20,053,764
$
17,045,700
GAAP operating income
$
198,270
$
159,860
$
551,036
$
508,965
Acquisition-related and integration expenses
21,713
3,144
45,132
4,781
Amortization of intangibles
45,149
29,937
124,332
79,181
Non-GAAP operating income
$
265,132
$
192,941
$
720,500
$
592,927
Depreciation
33,924
21,647
100,955
80,705
Adjusted EBITDA
$
299,056
$
214,588
$
821,455
$
673,632
GAAP operating margin
3.53
%
3.01
%
2.75
%
2.99
%
Non-GAAP operating margin
4.72
%
3.63
%
3.59
%
3.48
%
Technology Solutions
Segment revenue
$
4,654,646
$
4,781,491
$
17,608,982
$
15,071,185
GAAP operating income
$
122,924
$
112,226
$
406,274
$
394,320
Acquisition-related and integration expenses
1,293
3,019
7,642
3,724
Amortization of intangibles
12,205
12,968
50,007
14,929
Non-GAAP operating income
$
136,422
$
128,213
$
463,923
$
412,973
Depreciation
5,625
4,703
20,681
15,111
Adjusted EBITDA
$
142,047
$
132,916
$
484,604
$
428,084
GAAP operating margin
2.64
%
2.35
%
2.31
%
2.62
%
Non-GAAP operating margin
2.93
%
2.68
%
2.63
%
2.74
%
Concentrix
Segment revenue
$
972,286
$
534,363
$
2,463,151
$
1,990,180
GAAP operating income
$
75,346
$
47,634
$
144,761
$
114,623
Acquisition-related and integration expenses
20,420
125
37,490
1,057
Amortization of intangibles
32,944
16,969
74,325
64,252
Non-GAAP operating income
$
128,710
$
64,728
$
256,576
$
179,932
Depreciation
28,299
16,944
80,274
65,617
Adjusted EBITDA
$
157,009
$
81,672
$
336,850
$
245,549
GAAP operating margin
7.75
%
8.91
%
5.88
%
5.76
%
Non-GAAP operating margin
13.24
%
12.11
%
10.42
%
9.04
%
SYNNEX Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures
(currency and share amounts in thousands, except for per share amounts)
(Amounts may not add due to rounding)
(continued)
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
November 30,
November 30,
November 30,
November 30,
Net income
Net income
$
113,180
$
91,073
$
300,598
$
301,173
Acquisition-related and integration expenses
21,713
3,144
42,498
4,781
Amortization of intangibles
45,149
29,937
124,332
79,181
Income taxes related to the above(1)
(16,930)
(11,711)
(45,111)
(29,550)
U.S. tax reform adjustment
8,410
—
33,111
—
Non-GAAP net income
$
171,522
$
112,443
$
455,428
$
355,585
Diluted earnings per common share ("EPS")(2)
Net income
$
113,180
$
91,073
$
300,598
$
301,173
Less: net income allocated to participating securities
(977)
(836)
(2,721)
(2,778)
Net income attributable to common stockholders
112,203
90,237
297,877
298,395
Acquisition-related and integration expenses attributable to common stockholders
21,515
3,115
42,106
4,737
Amortization of intangibles attributable to common stockholders
44,737
29,661
123,186
78,448
Income taxes related to the above attributable to common stockholders(1)
(16,775)
(11,603)
(44,695)
(29,277)
U.S. tax reform adjustment attributable to common stockholders
8,333
—
32,806
—
Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders
$
170,013
$
111,410
$
451,279
$
352,303
Weighted-average number of common shares - diluted:
46,633
39,867
41,451
39,758
Diluted EPS(2)
$
2.41
$
2.26
$
7.19
$
7.51
Acquisition-related and integration expenses
0.46
0.08
1.02
0.12
Amortization of intangibles
0.96
0.74
2.97
1.97
Income taxes related to the above(1)
(0.36)
(0.29)
(1.08)
(0.74)
U.S. tax reform adjustment attributable to common stockholders
0.18
—
0.79
—
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS
$
3.65
$
2.79
$
10.89
$
8.86
SYNNEX Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures
(amounts in millions, except for per share amounts)
(Amounts may not add due to rounding)
(continued)
Forecast
Three Months Ending February 28, 2019
Low
High
Net income
Net income
$
88.1
$
93.1
Acquisition-related and integration expenses
18.2
18.2
Amortization of intangibles
52.4
52.4
Income taxes related to the above(1)
(19.8)
(19.8)
Non-GAAP net income
$
138.9
$
143.9
Diluted EPS(2)
$
1.71
$
1.81
Acquisition-related and integration expenses
0.35
0.35
Amortization of intangibles
1.02
1.02
Income taxes related to the above(1)
(0.39)
(0.39)
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS
$
2.70
$
2.80
(1) The tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments was calculated using the effective year-to date tax rate during the respective fiscal years. The effective tax rate for fiscal year 2018 excludes the impact of the transition tax on accumulated overseas profits and the remeasurement of deferred tax assets and liabilities to the new U.S. tax rate related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.
(2) Diluted EPS for all periods presented is calculated using the two-class method. Unvested restricted stock awards granted to employees are considered participating securities. For purposes of calculating Diluted EPS, Net income allocated to participating securities was approximately 0.9% of Net income for the three months and the years ended November 30, 2018 and 2017. Net income allocable to participating securities is estimated to be approximately 0.9% of Net income for the three months ending February 28, 2019.
SYNNEX Corporation
Calculation of Financial Metrics
(currency in thousands)
(Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding)
Return on Invested Capital ("ROIC")
November 30, 2018
November 30, 2017
ROIC
Operating income (Trailing fiscal four quarters)
$
551,036
$
508,965
Income taxes on operating income(1)
(188,895)
(179,105)
Operating income after taxes
$
362,141
$
329,860
Total borrowings, excluding book overdraft (last five quarters average)
$
2,164,694
$
1,208,330
Total equity (last five quarters average)
2,534,008
2,126,159
Less: U.S. cash and cash equivalents (last five quarters average)
(134,377)
(132,881)
Total invested capital
$
4,564,325
$
3,201,608
ROIC
7.9
%
10.3
%
Adjusted ROIC
Non-GAAP operating income (Trailing fiscal four quarters)
$
720,500
$
592,927
Income taxes on Non-GAAP operating income(1)
(194,823)
(208,652)
Non-GAAP operating income after taxes
$
525,677
$
384,275
Total invested capital
$
4,564,325
$
3,201,608
Tax effected impact of cumulative non-GAAP adjustments (last five quarters average)
314,343
208,615
Total Non-GAAP invested capital
$
4,878,668
$
3,410,223
Adjusted ROIC
10.8
%
11.3
%
(1) Income taxes on GAAP and non-GAAP operating income was calculated using the effective GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates during the quarters included in the respective trailing four quarter periods.
Debt to Capitalization
November 30, 2018
November 30, 2017
Total borrowings, excluding book overdraft
(a)
$
3,451,006
$
1,937,253
Total equity
(b)
3,432,068
2,283,695
Debt to capitalization
(a)/((a)+(b))
50.1
%
45.9
%
SYNNEX Corporation
Calculation of Financial Metrics
(currency in thousands)
(Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding)
(continued)
Cash Conversion Cycle
Three Months Ended
November 30, 2018
November 30, 2017
Days sales outstanding
Revenue (products and services)
(a)
$
5,622,201
$
5,311,877
Accounts receivable, including receivable from related parties
(b)
3,855,496
2,846,448
Days sales outstanding
(c) = (b)/((a)/the number of
62
49
Days inventory outstanding
Cost of revenue (products and services)
(d)
$
4,970,717
$
4,849,909
Inventories
(e)
2,518,319
2,162,626
Days inventory outstanding
(f) = (e)/((d)/the number of
46
41
Days payable outstanding
Cost of revenue (products and services)
(g)
$
4,970,717
$
4,849,909
Accounts payable, including payable to related parties
(h)
3,048,102
2,643,608
Days payable outstanding
(i) = (h)/((g)/the number of
56
50
Cash conversion cycle
(j) = (c)+(f)-(i)
52
40
Investor Contact:
Marshall Witt
SYNNEX Corporation
[email protected]
Telephone: (510) 668-3837
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synnex-corporation-reports-fiscal-2018-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-results-300776556.html
SOURCE SYNNEX Corporation
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 10, 2019 01:15 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 10, 2019 12:15 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 10, 2019 10:00 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 10, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 10, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 10, 2019 02:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 10, 2019 01:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:45 PM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:00 PM EST