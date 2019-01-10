SYNNEX Corporation Reports Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, today announced financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended November 30, 2018.



Q4 FY18 Q4 FY17 Net change Revenue ($M) $5,622 $5,312 5.8% Operating income ($M) $198.3 $159.9 24.0% Non-GAAP operating income ($M)(1) $265.1 $192.9 37.4% Operating margin 3.53% 3.01% 52 bps Non-GAAP operating margin(1) 4.72% 3.63% 108 bps Net income ($M) $113.2 $91.1 24.3% Non-GAAP net income ($M)(1) $171.5 $112.4 52.5% Diluted EPS $2.41 $2.26 6.6% Non-GAAP Diluted EPS(1) $3.65 $2.79 30.8%



(1) Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, the amortization of intangible assets together with the related tax effects thereon, and an adjustment related to repatriation tax and the remeasurement of deferred taxes. A reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures is presented in the supplementary information section at the end of this press release.

"Our record results continued in the fourth quarter as a result of strong demand in Technology Solutions and outstanding performance from Concentrix," said Dennis Polk, President and Chief Executive Officer, SYNNEX Corporation. "Superior execution by our team and leveraging the strategic investments we have made enabled the strong finish to fiscal 2018. We look forward to driving additional value for all our constituents in 2019."

Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Highlights:

Technology Solutions: Revenue was $4.7 billion , down 2.7% from the prior fiscal year fourth quarter. Operating income was $123 million , or 2.6% of segment revenue, compared to $112 million , or 2.3% of segment revenue, in the prior fiscal year fourth quarter. Non-GAAP operating income was $136 million , or 2.9% of segment revenue, in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $128 million , or 2.7% of segment revenue, in the prior fiscal year fourth quarter.

Revenue was , down 2.7% from the prior fiscal year fourth quarter. Operating income was , or 2.6% of segment revenue, compared to , or 2.3% of segment revenue, in the prior fiscal year fourth quarter. Non-GAAP operating income was , or 2.9% of segment revenue, in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018, compared to , or 2.7% of segment revenue, in the prior fiscal year fourth quarter. Concentrix: Revenue was $972 million , up 82.0% from the prior fiscal year fourth quarter as a result of the Convergys acquisition on October 5 th . Operating income was $75 million , or 7.7% of segment revenue, compared to $48 million , or 8.9% of segment revenue in the prior fiscal year fourth quarter. Non-GAAP operating income was $129 million , or 13.2% of segment revenue, in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $65 million , or 12.1% of segment revenue, in the prior fiscal year fourth quarter.

Revenue was , up 82.0% from the prior fiscal year fourth quarter as a result of the Convergys acquisition on . Operating income was , or 7.7% of segment revenue, compared to , or 8.9% of segment revenue in the prior fiscal year fourth quarter. Non-GAAP operating income was , or 13.2% of segment revenue, in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018, compared to , or 12.1% of segment revenue, in the prior fiscal year fourth quarter. The trailing fiscal four quarters Return on Invested Capital ("ROIC") was 7.9% compared to 10.3% in the prior fiscal year fourth quarter. The adjusted trailing fiscal four quarters ROIC was 10.8%.

Depreciation and amortization were $34 million and $45 million , respectively.

and , respectively. Cash generated from operations was approximately $141 million for the quarter.



FY18 FY17 Net change Revenue ($M) $20,054 $17,046 17.6% Operating income ($M) $551.0 $509.0 8.3% Non-GAAP operating income ($M)(1) $720.5 $592.9 21.5% Operating margin 2.75% 2.99% (24) bps Non-GAAP operating margin(1) 3.59% 3.48% 11 bps Net income ($M) $300.6 $301.2 -0.2% Non-GAAP Net income ($M)(1) $455.4 $355.6 28.1% Diluted EPS $7.19 $7.51 -4.3% Non-GAAP Diluted EPS(1) $10.89 $8.86 22.9%



(1) Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, the amortization of intangible assets together with the related tax effects thereon, and an adjustment related to repatriation tax and the remeasurement of deferred taxes. A reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures is presented in the supplementary information section at the end of this press release.

Fiscal 2018 Highlights:

Technology Solutions: Revenue was $17.6 billion , up 16.8% from the prior fiscal year. Operating income was $406 million , or 2.3% of segment revenue, compared to $394 million , or 2.6% of segment revenue, in the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP operating income was $464 million , or 2.6% of segment revenue, in fiscal year 2018, compared to $413 million , or 2.7% of segment revenue, in the prior fiscal year.

Revenue was , up 16.8% from the prior fiscal year. Operating income was , or 2.3% of segment revenue, compared to , or 2.6% of segment revenue, in the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP operating income was , or 2.6% of segment revenue, in fiscal year 2018, compared to , or 2.7% of segment revenue, in the prior fiscal year. Concentrix: Revenue was $2.5 billion , up 23.8% from the prior fiscal year as a result of the Convergys acquisition on October 5 th . Operating income was $145 million , or 5.9% of segment revenue, compared to $115 million , or 5.8% of segment revenue, in the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP operating income was $257 million , or 10.4% of segment revenue, in fiscal year 2018, compared to $180 million , or 9.0% of segment revenue, in the prior fiscal year.

Revenue was , up 23.8% from the prior fiscal year as a result of the Convergys acquisition on . Operating income was , or 5.9% of segment revenue, compared to , or 5.8% of segment revenue, in the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP operating income was , or 10.4% of segment revenue, in fiscal year 2018, compared to , or 9.0% of segment revenue, in the prior fiscal year. Depreciation and amortization were $101 million and $124 million , respectively.

and , respectively. Cash generated from operations was approximately $101 million for the year.

Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Outlook:

The following statements are based on SYNNEX's current expectations for the fiscal 2019 first quarter. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, the amortization of intangibles and the related tax effects thereon. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $5.225 billion to $5.425 billion .

to . Net income is expected to be in the range of $88.1 million to $93.1 million and, on a Non-GAAP basis, net income is expected to be in the range of $138.9 million to $143.9 million .

to and, on a Non-GAAP basis, net income is expected to be in the range of to . Diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $1.71 to $1.81 and, on a Non-GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $2.70 to $2.80 .

to and, on a Non-GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of to . After-tax amortization of intangibles is expected to be $37.7 million , or $0.73 per share.

, or per share. After-tax acquisition-related and integration expense is expected to be $13.1 million , or $0.25 per share.

Dividend Announcement

SYNNEX announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.375 per common share. The dividend is payable on January 31, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 22, 2019.

Conference Call and Webcast

SYNNEX will be discussing its financial results and outlook on a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. (PT). A webcast of the call will be available at http://ir.synnex.com . The conference call will also be available via telephone by dialing (866) 393-4306 in North America or (734) 385-2616 outside North America. The passcode for the call is "SNX." A replay of the webcast will be available at http://ir.synnex.com approximately two hours after the conference call has concluded where it will be archived for one year.

About SYNNEX Corporation

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation, offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation and business transformation to clients in ten identified industry verticals. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at www.synnex.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, SYNNEX also uses adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude acquisition-related and integration expenses, restructuring costs, the amortization of intangible assets and the related tax effects thereon.

In fiscal year 2018, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share also exclude the impact of an adjustment relating to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. This adjustment includes a transition tax on accumulated overseas profits and the remeasurement of deferred tax assets and liabilities to the new U.S. tax rate.

Additionally, SYNNEX refers to growth rates at constant currency or adjusting for the translation effect of foreign currencies so that certain financial results can be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of the Company's business performance. Financial results adjusted for currency are calculated by translating current period activity in the transaction currency using the comparable prior year periods' currency conversion rate. Generally, when the dollar either strengthens or weakens against other currencies, growth at constant currency rates or adjusting for currency will be higher or lower than growth reported at actual exchange rates.

Trailing fiscal four quarters ROIC is defined as the last four quarters' tax effected operating income divided by the average of the last five quarterly balances of borrowings (excluding book overdraft) and equity, net of cash and cash equivalents in the United States. Adjusted ROIC is calculated by excluding the tax effected impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, restructuring costs and the amortization of intangibles from operating income and equity.

SYNNEX management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate the business, to establish operational goals, and in some cases for measuring performance for compensation purposes. These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide investors with an understanding of SYNNEX' operational results and trends that more readily enable investors to analyze SYNNEX' base financial and operating performance and to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis of operational trends, as well as for planning and forecasting in future periods. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. As these non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of SYNNEX' non-GAAP financial information to GAAP is set forth in the supplemental information section at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release regarding SYNNEX Corporation that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as believe, foresee, expect, may, will, provide, could and should and the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements, including statements regarding our expectations and outlook for the fiscal 2019 first quarter as to revenue, net income, non-GAAP net income, diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, tax rate, after-tax amortization of intangibles, and after-tax acquisition-related and integration expenses, frequency and occurrence of dividend declarations, as well as statements regarding additional value for constituents, and the anticipated benefits of the non-GAAP financial measures are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions and any weakness in information technology and consumer electronics spending; the estimated financial impact of the Convergys acquisition; the loss or consolidation of one or more of our significant original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, suppliers or customers; market acceptance and product life of the products we assemble and distribute; competitive conditions in our industry and their impact on our margins; pricing, margin and other terms with our OEM suppliers; our ability to gain market share; variations in supplier-sponsored programs; changes in our costs and operating expenses; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; changes in tax laws; risks associated with our international operations; uncertainties and variability in demand by our reseller and integration customers; supply shortages or delays; any termination or reduction in our floor plan financing arrangements; credit exposure to our reseller customers and negative trends in their businesses; any future incidents of theft; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2017 and subsequent SEC filings. Statements included in this press release are based upon information known to SYNNEX Corporation as of the date of this release, and SYNNEX Corporation assumes no obligation to update information contained in this press release.

Copyright 2019 SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, CONCENTRIX, and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, and CONCENTRIX Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

SYNNEX Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (currency and share amounts in thousands) (Amounts may not add due to rounding) (unaudited)



November 30, 2018

November 30, 2017 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 454,694



$ 550,688

Restricted cash 7,126



5,837

Short-term investments 2,581



5,475

Accounts receivable, net 3,855,431



2,846,371

Receivable from related parties 65



77

Inventories 2,518,319



2,162,626

Other current assets 261,536



168,704

Total current assets 7,099,753



5,739,778

Property and equipment, net 571,326



346,589

Goodwill 2,203,316



872,641

Intangible assets, net 1,377,305



583,051

Deferred tax assets 76,508



31,687

Other assets 152,227



124,780

Total assets $ 11,480,434



$ 7,698,526









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Borrowings, current $ 833,216



$ 805,471

Accounts payable 3,025,197



2,626,720

Payable to related parties 22,905



16,888

Accrued compensation and benefits 358,352



204,665

Other accrued liabilities 613,449



354,104

Income taxes payable 41,322



33,359

Total current liabilities 4,894,441



4,041,207

Long-term borrowings 2,622,782



1,136,089

Other long-term liabilities 325,119



124,008

Deferred tax liabilities 206,024



113,527

Total liabilities 8,048,366



5,414,831









Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding —



—

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 52,861 and 41,092 shares issued as of November 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively 51



41

Additional paid-in capital 1,512,203



467,948

Treasury stock, 2,167 and 1,419 shares as of November 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively (149,533)



(77,133)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (126,288)



(61,919)

Retained earnings 2,195,635



1,954,758

Total stockholders' equity 3,432,068



2,283,695

Total liabilities and equity $ 11,480,434



$ 7,698,526



SYNNEX Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (currency and share amounts in thousands, except for per share amounts) (Amounts may not add due to rounding) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

November 30,

2018

November 30,

2017

November 30,

2018

November 30,

2017 Revenue:













Products $ 4,654,642



$ 4,781,408



$ 17,608,897



$ 15,070,871

Services 967,559



530,469



2,444,867



1,974,829

Total revenue 5,622,201



5,311,877



20,053,764



17,045,700

Cost of revenue:













Products (4,383,245)



(4,525,904)



(16,611,595)



(14,262,094)

Services (587,472)



(324,005)



(1,514,470)



(1,232,666)

Gross profit 651,485



461,968



1,927,699



1,550,940

Selling, general and administrative expenses (453,215)



(302,108)



(1,376,664)



(1,041,975)

Operating income 198,270



159,860



551,036



508,965

Interest expense and finance charges, net (30,791)



(18,459)



(84,675)



(45,357)

Other income (expense), net (5,487)



(202)



(8,984)



1,123

Income before income taxes 161,992



141,199



457,377



464,731

Provision for income taxes (48,811)



(50,126)



(156,779)



(163,558)

Net income $ 113,180



$ 91,073



$ 300,598



$ 301,173

Earnings per common share:













Basic $ 2.42



$ 2.28



$ 7.23



$ 7.54

Diluted $ 2.41



$ 2.26



$ 7.19



$ 7.51

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 46,429



39,635



41,215



39,556

Diluted 46,633



39,867



41,451



39,758

Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.35



$ 0.30



$ 1.40



$ 1.05



SYNNEX Corporation Segment Information (currency in thousands) (Amounts may not add due to rounding) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

November 30,

2018

November 30,

2017

November 30,

2018

November 30,

2017 Revenue:













Technology Solutions $ 4,654,646



$ 4,781,491



$ 17,608,982



$ 15,071,185

Concentrix 972,286



534,363



2,463,151



1,990,180

Inter-segment elimination (4,730)



(3,977)



(18,369)



(15,665)

Consolidated $ 5,622,201



$ 5,311,877



$ 20,053,764



$ 17,045,700

















Operating income:













Technology Solutions $ 122,924



$ 112,226



$ 406,274



$ 394,320

Concentrix 75,346



47,634



144,761



114,623

Inter-segment elimination —



—



—



22

Consolidated $ 198,270



$ 159,860



$ 551,036



$ 508,965



SYNNEX Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures (currency in thousands) (Amounts may not add due to rounding)



Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

November 30,

2018

November 30,

2017

November 30,

2018

November 30,

2017 Revenue in Constant Currency













Consolidated













Revenue $ 5,622,201



$ 5,311,877



$ 20,053,764



$ 17,045,700

Foreign currency translation 44,623







(18,539)





Revenue in constant currency $ 5,666,824



$ 5,311,877



$ 20,035,225



$ 17,045,700

















Technology Solutions













Segment revenue $ 4,654,646



$ 4,781,491



$ 17,608,982



$ 15,071,185

Foreign currency translation 32,307







(13,247)





Revenue in constant currency $ 4,686,953



$ 4,781,491



$ 17,595,735



$ 15,071,185

















Concentrix













Segment revenue $ 972,286



$ 534,363



$ 2,463,151



$ 1,990,180

Foreign currency translation 12,316







(5,292)





Revenue in constant currency $ 984,602



$ 534,363



$ 2,457,859



$ 1,990,180





Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

November 30,

2018

November 30,

2017

November 30,

2018

November 30,

2017 Selling, general and administrative expenses













Consolidated













GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 453,215



$ 302,108



$ 1,376,664



$ 1,041,975

Acquisition-related and integration expenses 21,713



3,144



45,132



4,781

Amortization of intangibles 44,662



29,516



122,544



77,500

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ 386,840



$ 269,448



$ 1,208,988



$ 959,694

















Technology Solutions













GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 148,476



$ 143,356



$ 591,106



$ 414,763

Acquisition-related and integration expenses 1,293



3,019



7,642



3,724

Amortization of intangibles 12,205



12,968



50,007



14,929

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ 134,978



$ 127,369



$ 533,457



$ 396,110

















Concentrix













GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 306,670



$ 160,398



$ 792,791



$ 634,530

Acquisition-related and integration expenses 20,420



125



37,490



1,057

Amortization of intangibles 32,457



16,548



72,537



62,571

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ 253,793



$ 143,725



$ 682,764



$ 570,902



SYNNEX Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures (currency in thousands) (Amounts may not add due to rounding) (continued)



Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

November 30,

2018

November 30,

2017

November 30,

2018

November 30,

2017 Operating income and Operating margin













Consolidated













Revenue $ 5,622,201



$ 5,311,877



$ 20,053,764



$ 17,045,700

















GAAP operating income $ 198,270



$ 159,860



$ 551,036



$ 508,965

Acquisition-related and integration expenses 21,713



3,144



45,132



4,781

Amortization of intangibles 45,149



29,937



124,332



79,181

Non-GAAP operating income $ 265,132



$ 192,941



$ 720,500



$ 592,927

Depreciation 33,924



21,647



100,955



80,705

Adjusted EBITDA $ 299,056



$ 214,588



$ 821,455



$ 673,632

















GAAP operating margin 3.53 %

3.01 %

2.75 %

2.99 % Non-GAAP operating margin 4.72 %

3.63 %

3.59 %

3.48 %















Technology Solutions













Segment revenue $ 4,654,646



$ 4,781,491



$ 17,608,982



$ 15,071,185

















GAAP operating income $ 122,924



$ 112,226



$ 406,274



$ 394,320

Acquisition-related and integration expenses 1,293



3,019



7,642



3,724

Amortization of intangibles 12,205



12,968



50,007



14,929

Non-GAAP operating income $ 136,422



$ 128,213



$ 463,923



$ 412,973

Depreciation 5,625



4,703



20,681



15,111

Adjusted EBITDA $ 142,047



$ 132,916



$ 484,604



$ 428,084

















GAAP operating margin 2.64 %

2.35 %

2.31 %

2.62 % Non-GAAP operating margin 2.93 %

2.68 %

2.63 %

2.74 %















Concentrix













Segment revenue $ 972,286



$ 534,363



$ 2,463,151



$ 1,990,180

















GAAP operating income $ 75,346



$ 47,634



$ 144,761



$ 114,623

Acquisition-related and integration expenses 20,420



125



37,490



1,057

Amortization of intangibles 32,944



16,969



74,325



64,252

Non-GAAP operating income $ 128,710



$ 64,728



$ 256,576



$ 179,932

Depreciation 28,299



16,944



80,274



65,617

Adjusted EBITDA $ 157,009



$ 81,672



$ 336,850



$ 245,549

















GAAP operating margin 7.75 %

8.91 %

5.88 %

5.76 % Non-GAAP operating margin 13.24 %

12.11 %

10.42 %

9.04 %

SYNNEX Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures (currency and share amounts in thousands, except for per share amounts) (Amounts may not add due to rounding) (continued)



Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

November 30,

2018

November 30,

2017

November 30,

2018

November 30,

2017 Net income













Net income $ 113,180



$ 91,073



$ 300,598



$ 301,173

Acquisition-related and integration expenses 21,713



3,144



42,498



4,781

Amortization of intangibles 45,149



29,937



124,332



79,181

Income taxes related to the above(1) (16,930)



(11,711)



(45,111)



(29,550)

U.S. tax reform adjustment 8,410



—



33,111



—

Non-GAAP net income $ 171,522



$ 112,443



$ 455,428



$ 355,585

















Diluted earnings per common share ("EPS")(2)













Net income $ 113,180



$ 91,073



$ 300,598



$ 301,173

Less: net income allocated to participating securities (977)



(836)



(2,721)



(2,778)

Net income attributable to common stockholders 112,203



90,237



297,877



298,395

Acquisition-related and integration expenses attributable to common stockholders 21,515



3,115



42,106



4,737

Amortization of intangibles attributable to common stockholders 44,737



29,661



123,186



78,448

Income taxes related to the above attributable to common stockholders(1) (16,775)



(11,603)



(44,695)



(29,277)

U.S. tax reform adjustment attributable to common stockholders 8,333



—



32,806



—

Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders $ 170,013



$ 111,410



$ 451,279



$ 352,303

















Weighted-average number of common shares - diluted: 46,633



39,867



41,451



39,758

















Diluted EPS(2) $ 2.41



$ 2.26



$ 7.19



$ 7.51

Acquisition-related and integration expenses 0.46



0.08



1.02



0.12

Amortization of intangibles 0.96



0.74



2.97



1.97

Income taxes related to the above(1) (0.36)



(0.29)



(1.08)



(0.74)

U.S. tax reform adjustment attributable to common stockholders 0.18



—



0.79



—

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $ 3.65



$ 2.79



$ 10.89



$ 8.86



SYNNEX Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures (amounts in millions, except for per share amounts) (Amounts may not add due to rounding) (continued)



Forecast

Three Months Ending February 28, 2019

Low

High Net income





Net income $ 88.1



$ 93.1

Acquisition-related and integration expenses 18.2



18.2

Amortization of intangibles 52.4



52.4

Income taxes related to the above(1) (19.8)



(19.8)

Non-GAAP net income $ 138.9



$ 143.9









Diluted EPS(2) $ 1.71



$ 1.81

Acquisition-related and integration expenses 0.35



0.35

Amortization of intangibles 1.02



1.02

Income taxes related to the above(1) (0.39)



(0.39)

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $ 2.70



$ 2.80





(1) The tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments was calculated using the effective year-to date tax rate during the respective fiscal years. The effective tax rate for fiscal year 2018 excludes the impact of the transition tax on accumulated overseas profits and the remeasurement of deferred tax assets and liabilities to the new U.S. tax rate related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

(2) Diluted EPS for all periods presented is calculated using the two-class method. Unvested restricted stock awards granted to employees are considered participating securities. For purposes of calculating Diluted EPS, Net income allocated to participating securities was approximately 0.9% of Net income for the three months and the years ended November 30, 2018 and 2017. Net income allocable to participating securities is estimated to be approximately 0.9% of Net income for the three months ending February 28, 2019.

SYNNEX Corporation Calculation of Financial Metrics (currency in thousands) (Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding)

Return on Invested Capital ("ROIC")



November 30, 2018

November 30, 2017 ROIC





Operating income (Trailing fiscal four quarters) $ 551,036



$ 508,965

Income taxes on operating income(1) (188,895)



(179,105)

Operating income after taxes $ 362,141



$ 329,860









Total borrowings, excluding book overdraft (last five quarters average) $ 2,164,694



$ 1,208,330

Total equity (last five quarters average) 2,534,008



2,126,159

Less: U.S. cash and cash equivalents (last five quarters average) (134,377)



(132,881)

Total invested capital $ 4,564,325



$ 3,201,608









ROIC 7.9 %

10.3 %







Adjusted ROIC





Non-GAAP operating income (Trailing fiscal four quarters) $ 720,500



$ 592,927

Income taxes on Non-GAAP operating income(1) (194,823)



(208,652)

Non-GAAP operating income after taxes $ 525,677



$ 384,275









Total invested capital $ 4,564,325



$ 3,201,608

Tax effected impact of cumulative non-GAAP adjustments (last five quarters average) 314,343



208,615

Total Non-GAAP invested capital $ 4,878,668



$ 3,410,223









Adjusted ROIC 10.8 %

11.3 %



(1) Income taxes on GAAP and non-GAAP operating income was calculated using the effective GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates during the quarters included in the respective trailing four quarter periods.

Debt to Capitalization





November 30, 2018

November 30, 2017 Total borrowings, excluding book overdraft (a) $ 3,451,006



$ 1,937,253

Total equity (b) 3,432,068



2,283,695

Debt to capitalization (a)/((a)+(b)) 50.1 %

45.9 %

SYNNEX Corporation Calculation of Financial Metrics (currency in thousands) (Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding) (continued)

Cash Conversion Cycle



Three Months Ended



November 30, 2018

November 30, 2017 Days sales outstanding







Revenue (products and services) (a) $ 5,622,201



$ 5,311,877

Accounts receivable, including receivable from related parties (b) 3,855,496



2,846,448

Days sales outstanding (c) = (b)/((a)/the number of

days during the period) 62



49











Days inventory outstanding







Cost of revenue (products and services) (d) $ 4,970,717



$ 4,849,909

Inventories (e) 2,518,319



2,162,626

Days inventory outstanding (f) = (e)/((d)/the number of

days during the period) 46



41











Days payable outstanding







Cost of revenue (products and services) (g) $ 4,970,717



$ 4,849,909

Accounts payable, including payable to related parties (h) 3,048,102



2,643,608

Days payable outstanding (i) = (h)/((g)/the number of

days during the period) 56



50











Cash conversion cycle (j) = (c)+(f)-(i) 52



40



Investor Contact :

Marshall Witt

SYNNEX Corporation

[email protected]

Telephone: (510) 668-3837

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synnex-corporation-reports-fiscal-2018-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-results-300776556.html

SOURCE SYNNEX Corporation