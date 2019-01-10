Mary Kay Europe wint brons bij de 2018 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in Technology

|By Business Wire
|
January 10, 2019 04:20 PM EST
Brandon Hall Group, een van de bekendste en gevestigde onderzoeksorganisaties in de prestatieverbeteringsindustrie, heeft Mary Kay een gewilde Brandon Hall Group Bronze-prijs toegekend voor uitstekende prestaties in de categorie Best Advance in Learning Management Technology for External Training (beste vooruitgang in leermanagementtechnologie voor externe training).
This innovative e-learning platform connects Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultants to a learning community based on content, accessibility and localization. (Graphic: Mary Kay Inc.)
De prijs was een erkenning voor de schoonheid van het nieuwe, innovatieve Link & Learn™ wereldwijde verkooptrainingssysteem. Een panel bestaand uit ervaren, onafhankelijke senior branche-experts, naast analisten en leidinggevenden van de Brandon Hall Group, heeft de inzendingen geëvalueerd. De prijswinnaars zullen in het zonnetje worden gezet tijdens de Human Capital Management Excellence Conference van Brandon Hall in West Palm Beach Florida in januari.
Onafhankelijke schoonheidsconsulenten van Mary Kay in 9 Europese markten krijgen als eerste de kans om het robuuste leeraanbod te ervaren, speciaal ontworpen om trainingsondersteuning voor de onafhankelijke verkopers te verbeteren en hun zakelijk succes te vergroten. Het innovatieve e-leerplatform verbindt de onafhankelijke schoonheidsconsulenten van Mary Kay met een leergemeenschap op basis van inhoud, toegankelijkheid en locatie.
“Mary Kay stimuleert een innovatieve cultuur en we zijn zeer vereerd met de ontvangst van de 2018 Brandon Hall Group Bronze-prijs voor het harde werk voor de lancering van onze Link & Learn™-technologie”, zei Beth Lopez, Vicepresident van Global Sales Education voor Mary Kay en Vicepresident Sales en Marketing voor de Europese regio van Mary Kay Inc. “De reactie op en de betrokkenheid voor het nieuwe verkooptrainingssysteem is overweldigend positief geweest en we blijven samen met onze Mary Kay-markten werken aan de uitrol van dit innovatieve, bekroonde platform, als verlengstuk van onze missie voor het verrijken van de levens van vrouwen in de hele wereld.”
Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in Technology erkennen organisaties die met succes programma’s, strategieën, modaliteiten, processen, systemen en hulpmiddelen hebben geïmplementeerd die meetbare resultaten hebben opgeleverd. Inzendingen voor deze prijzen zijn gebaseerd op criteria, zoals baanbrekende innovatie, unieke differentiators en waardevoorstel.
“Het vervult ons met trots om de innovators in het zonnetje te kunnen zetten. Omdat menselijk kapitaalbeheer voortdurend evolueert, is de creativiteit van de prijswinnaars adembenemend”, zei Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer van Brandon Hall Group en Hoofd van het Awards Program. “Organisaties van alle vormen en maten hebben laten zien dat creativiteit en technologie kunnen zorgen voor nieuwe en betere werkervaringen.”
Voor een volledige lijst van de Brandon Hall Group-prijswinnaars, klik hier.
Over Mary Kay
Bij Mary Kay ligt het succes in onze toewijzing aan onweerstaanbare producten, een lucratieve kans en een positieve impact op de gemeenschap. Al meer dan 55 jaar heeft Mary Kay vrouwen geïnspireerd tot het bereiken van hun zakelijke doelstellingen in bijna 40 landen. Als bedrijf van meerdere miljoenen dollars, bieden we het laatste in innovatieve huidverzorging, cosmetica in opvallende kleuren en parfums. Ontdek nog meer redenen om van Mary Kay te houden op marykay.com.
Over Brandon Hall Group, Inc.
Met meer dan 10.000 klanten wereldwijd en 20 jaar ervaring in het leveren van onderzoek en adviesdiensten van wereldklasse, is de Brandon Hall Group de meeste bekende en gevestigde onderzoeksorganisatie in de prestatieverbeteringsindustrie. We voeren onderzoek uit dat prestaties stimuleert en bieden strategische inzichten voor leidinggevenden en praktijkmensen die verantwoordelijk zijn voor groei en zakelijke resultaten. Brandon Hall Group heeft een uitgebreid aanbod thought leadership, onderzoek en expertise in Leren en Ontwikkeling, Talentbeheer, Leiderschapsontwikkeling, Talentrekrutering en Human Resources. De kern van ons aanbod is een lidmaatschapsprogramma dat uitmuntendheid mogelijk maakt via inhoud, samenwerking en gemeenschap. Onze leden krijgen toegang tot onderzoek dat ze helpt bij het nemen van de juiste beslissingen over mensen, processen en systemen, gecombineerd met onderzoek-gedreven adviesdiensten die aangepast zijn op specifieke behoeften. Ga voor meer informatie naar www.brandonhall.com
