Mary Kay Europe gagne le prix de bronze en technologie aux Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards 2018

January 10, 2019
Brandon Hall Group, l’une des organisations de recherche les plus connues et les mieux établies du secteur de l’amélioration des performances, a distingué Mary Kay par un convoité prix de bronze Brandon Hall Group, pour excellence dans la catégorie Best Advance in Learning Management Technology (Meilleur progrès en technologie d’apprentissage appliquée à la formation externe).
This innovative e-learning platform connects Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultants to a learning community based on content, accessibility and localization. (Graphic: Mary Kay Inc.)
Le prix honorait Link & Learn™, le nouveau système innovant de formation aux ventes mondiales de la société de beauté. Un panel d’experts expérimentés, et indépendants du secteur ainsi que des analystes et cadres de Brandon Hall Group ont évalué les candidatures. Les lauréats seront honorés lors de la Human Capital Management Excellence Conference qu’organise Brandon Hall en janvier à West Palm Beach en Floride.
Les conseillers de Mary Kay Independent Beauty de neuf marchés européens figurent parmi les premiers à expérimenter le solide programme de formation conçu pour offrir un soutien pédagogique renforcé aux forces de vente indépendantes et augmenter leur succès commercial. L’innovante plateforme d’e-learning connecte les conseillers de Mary Kay Independent Beauty à une communauté d’apprentissage basée sur le contenu, l’accessibilité et la localisation.
« Mary Kay favorise une culture de l’innovation et nous sommes honorés de recevoir le prix de Bronze du Brandon Hall Group 2018 pour le travail acharné que nous avons consacré au lancement de notre technologie Link & Learn™ » a déclaré Beth Lopez vice-président Formation Ventes mondiales chez Mary Kay et vice-président Ventes et Marketing pour la région européenne de Mary Kay Inc. « La réaction et l’engagement en faveur du nouveau système de formation aux ventes ont été largement positifs et nous allons prolonger notre collaboration avec nos marchés Mary Kay. En déployant cette plateforme innovante et primée, nous poursuivons notre mission visant à enrichir la vie des femmes du monde entier ».
Les prix en excellence technologique du Brandon Hall Group distinguent les organisations qui ont déployé avec succès les programmes, stratégies, modalités, processus, systèmes et outils ayant obtenu des résultats mesurables. Les candidatures aux prix reposent sur des critères comprenant une innovation révolutionnaire, des différenciateurs et une proposition de valeur uniques.
« Nous sommes fiers d’honorer les innovateurs. Alors que la gestion du capital humain continue d’évoluer, la créativité des lauréats du prix est époustouflante » a ajouté Rachel Cooke, directrice des opérations de Brandon Hall Group et responsable du programme des prix. « Les organisations de toutes tailles ont montré que la créativité et la technologie peuvent créer de nouvelles et meilleures expériences de travail. »
Pour obtenir une liste complète des lauréats du prix Brandon Hall Group, veuillez cliquer ici.
À propos de Mary Kay
Chez Mary Kay, le succès réside dans notre dévouement en faveur de produits irrésistibles, d’une opportunité valorisante et d’un impact communautaire positif. Depuis 55 ans, Mary Kay inciles femmes à tteindre leurs objectifs entrepreneuriaux dans près de 40 pays. Entreprise multimilliardaire, nous proposons ce qu’il y a de plus récent dans les soins dermatologiques de pointe, les cosmétiques aux couleurs audacieuses ainsi que les parfums. Découvrez plus de raisons d’aimer Mary Kay chez marykay.com.
À propos de Brandon Hall Group, Inc.
Avec plus de 10 000 clients dans le monde, et 20 ans de prestations de services de recherche et de conseils de classe mondiale, Brandon Hall Group est l’organisation de recherche la plus connue et la mieux établie du secteur de l’amélioration des performances. Nous réalisons des recherches qui stimulent les performances et apportent des informations stratégiques aux cadres et professionnels chargés de la croissance et des résultats commerciaux. Disposant d’un large référentiel en leadership éclairé, recherche et expertise, le Brandon Hall Group se spécialise en formation et développement, gestion des talents, renforcement du leadership, acquisition de talents et ressources humaines. Au cœur de nos offres se trouve un programme d’adhésion qui favorise l’excellence par le contenu, la collaboration et la communauté. Nos membres ont accès à une recherche qui leur indique les bonnes décisions en matière de personnes, processus, et systèmes, le tout combiné à des services de conseils éclairés par la recherche et personnalisés en fonction de leurs besoins. Pour de plus amples informations, rendez-vous sur le site www.brandonhall.com.
