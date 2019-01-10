Mary Kay Europe vince il bronzo all’edizione del 2018 della Premiazione per l’eccellenza tecnologica di Brandon Hall Group

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 10, 2019 04:28 PM EST
Brandon Hall Group, l’impresa di indagini di mercato più rinomata e consolidata nel ramo del miglioramento delle prestazioni, ha conferito a Mary Kay il prestigioso Premio bronzo Brandon Hall Group per l’eccellenza nella categoria Best Advance in Learning Management Technology for External Training (Miglior progresso nel campo delle tecnologie per la gestione dell’apprendimento per la formazione esterna).
questo comunicato stampa include contenuti multimediali. Visualizzare l’intero comunicato qui: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005741/it/
This innovative e-learning platform connects Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultants to a learning community based on content, accessibility and localization. (Graphic: Mary Kay Inc.)
Il premio è andato all’azienda di prodotti di bellezza per il suo nuovo e innovativo sistema di educazione della forza lavoro globale Link & Learn™ I candidati sono stati valutati da un gruppo indipendente composto da alcuni dei massimi esperti e operatori di vecchia data del settore e da analisti e dirigenti d’alto livello di Brandon Hall Group. I vincitori della premiazione verranno riconosciuti alla Conferenza per l’eccellenza nella gestione del capitale umano (Human Capital Management Excellence Conference) tenuta da Brandon Hall a West Palm Beach, Florida, in gennaio.
I consulenti di bellezza indipendenti di Mary Kay in nove mercati Europei sono tra i primi a sperimentare il robusto piano formativo inteso a ottimizzare l’assistenza in ambito educativo per la forza lavoro indipendente onde accrescerne le prestazioni professionali. L’innovativa piattaforma di apprendimento elettronico connette i consulenti di bellezza indipendenti di Mary Kay con una comunità di apprendimento basata su contenuti, accessibilità e localizzazione.
“Mary Kay promuove una cultura ispirata all’innovazione e siamo onorati di aver ottenuto il Premio bronzo Brandon Hall Group del 2018 per gli sforzi da noi attuati per il lancio della nostra tecnologia Link & Learn™”, ha dichiarato Beth Lopez, vicepresidente della divisione Educazione della forza lavoro globale presso Mary Kay, nonché vicepresidente della divisione Vendite e Marketing per la regione Europa per conto di Mary Kay Inc. “L’engagement e la risposta al nuovo sistema di educazione della forza lavoro sono stati estremamente positivi e continueremo a lavorare insieme ai nostri mercati Mary Kay per il lancio di questa innovativa e premiata piattaforma, per portare avanti la nostra missione che consiste nell’arricchire la vita delle donne in tutto il mondo”.
La Premiazione per l’eccellenza tecnologica di Brandon Hall Group riconosce le organizzazioni che applicano a buon fine programmi, strategie, modalità, processi, sistemi e strumenti generanti dei risultati misurabili. Le candidature ai premi sono basate su diversi criteri, tra cui innovazioni rivoluzionarie, elementi distintivi unici e proposta di valore.
“Siamo orgogliosi di premiare gli innovatori. Considerato che la gestione del capitale umano continua ad evolversi, la creatività di cui hanno dato dimostrazione i vincitori è davvero incredibile” ha affermato Rachel Cooke, Direttore operativo presso Brandon Hall Group e responsabile del Programma della premiazione. “Organizzazioni di tutte le dimensioni hanno dimostrato che la creatività e la tecnologia possono creare nuove e migliori esperienze di lavoro”.
Per accedere a un elenco completo dei vincitori della premiazione di Brandon Hall Group fate clic qui.
Informazioni su Mary Kay
Il successo di Mary Kay è da ricondursi alla nostra passione per prodotti irresistibili e all’opportunità di cogliere un’opportunità gratificante ed esercitare un impatto positivo sulla collettività. Da ben 55 anni Mary Kay ispira le donne a concretizzare i loro obiettivi imprenditoriali in quasi 40 Paesi diversi. Quale azienda da svariati miliardi di dollari, offriamo le ultimissime novità quanto a prodotti per la cura delle pelle, cosmetici dai colori accesi e profumi. Scoprite altri motivi per amare Mary Kay all’indirizzo marykay.com.
Informazioni su Brandon Hall Group, Inc.
Forte di più di 10.000 clienti a livello mondiale e di 20 anni di esperienza nella prestazione di servizi di consulenza e ricerca di prim’ordine, Brandon Hall Group è l’impresa di indagini di mercato più rinomata e consolidata nel ramo del miglioramento delle prestazioni. Conduciamo indagini di mercato che promuovono il miglioramento delle prestazioni e generano informazioni strategiche per i dirigenti e professionisti che sono responsabili della crescita e dei risultati commerciali. Brandon Hall Group possiede una vasta banca dati comprendente leadership di pensiero, ricerche e competenze in materia di apprendimento e sviluppo, gestione dei talenti, sviluppo di personale dirigenziale, acquisizione di talenti e risorse umane. Il nostro portafoglio di servizi poggia su un programma di affiliazione che promuove l’eccellenza attraverso la condivisione di contenuti, la collaborazione e le interazioni con la collettività. I nostri membri hanno accesso a ricerche che li aiutano ad assumere le decisioni giuste in merito a personale, processi e sistemi, abbinate a servizi di consulenza basata sulla ricerca personalizzati a seconda delle loro esigenze. Per ulteriori informazioni visitate www.brandonhall.com.
Il testo originale del presente annuncio, redatto nella lingua di partenza, è la versione ufficiale che fa fede. Le traduzioni sono offerte unicamente per comodità del lettore e devono rinviare al testo in lingua originale, che è l'unico giuridicamente valido.
Vedi la versione originale su businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005741/it/
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 10, 2019 01:15 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 10, 2019 12:15 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 10, 2019 10:00 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 10, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 10, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 10, 2019 02:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 10, 2019 01:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:45 PM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:00 PM EST