Sisvel et RPX signent un contrat de licence pour les brevets essentiels standard sur la Wifi

January 10, 2019
Sisvel International S.A. ("Sisvel") et RPX Corporation ("RPX") ont annoncé aujourd'hui avoir conclu un accord à multiples volets fournissant une licence à un sous-ensemble de clients RPX, couvrant plus de 500 brevets qui constituent le programme Wifi à licences communes de Sisvel. Le programme Wifi à licences communes de Sisvel est une solution conçue pour mettre sous licence des brevets essentiels standard (BES) des appareils connectés à la Wifi, avec des clauses et conditions équitables, raisonnables et non discriminatoires. En plus des actifs compris dans le programme Wifi à licences de Sisvel, Sisvel a également fourni une licence au sous-ensemble de membres RPX pour environ 200 actifs Wifi non-essentiels, détenus par la filiale de Sisvel, Hera Wireless S.A.
Dans cette transaction, Sisvel, un agrégateur de brevets qui regroupe les principaux brevets des grands innovateurs, et RPX, un agrégateur qui met sur pied des solutions de licence créatives permettant à ses tout aussi innovants clients d'éviter ou de résoudre les litiges de brevets, se sont rapprochés pour signer une transaction hautement efficace et profitant à l'intégralité du marché. Cette transaction fournit aussi bien des retours adaptés pour les innovateurs, qu'un accès simple, efficace et rentable aux droits de PI pour les implémenteurs. Il s'agit de la première fois que RPX signe un accord de brevet d'élimination des risques avec un administrateur de pool de brevets.
Les brevets de la transaction sont détenus par Orange S.A., Fraunhofer IIS, Koninklijke KPN N.V., Columbia University, Hera Wireless S.A., Enact IP S.A., et Aegis 11 S.A. En plus des actuels détenteurs de brevets, Mitsubishi Electric Corp. s'est joint à la transaction et va maintenant devenir un détenteur de brevets dans le cadre du programme Wifi à licences communes de Sisvel.
"Il s'agit là d'un exemple parfait montrant comment les agrégateurs peuvent trouver des moyens de travailler ensemble afin de générer des avantages pour tout l'écosystème technologique", déclare Mattia Fogliacco, chef de la direction de Sisvel. "Grâce à cette seule transaction, nous sommes en mesure de fournir un accès facile à des technologies importantes et, en parallèle, de générer un solide retour pour les innovateurs. Cet accord procure de nombreux avantages, notamment une transparence accrue pour le marché et une réduction des coûts de transaction."
"RPX et Sisvel représentent tous deux les intérêts d'un vaste groupe de clients issus de divers secteurs. Cette transaction démontre clairement les synergies découlant du rapprochement de deux entreprises, pour créer un résultat plus probant, qui équilibre les intérêts entre les détenteurs de brevets et les sociétés qui intègrent des BES à leurs produits", déclare Dan McCurdy, chef de la direction de RPX. "En reconnaissant un intérêt partagé et en alliant collectivement les connaissances et ressources nécessaires, les sociétés parviennent à de meilleurs résultats et à moindre coût que si elles s'y prenaient individuellement."
À propos de RPX
RPX Corporation est le principal fournisseur de solutions de gestion des risques et des découvertes de brevets. Depuis sa création en 2008, RPX a injecté une dose d'efficacité dans le marché des brevets en apportant une approche alternative aux situations de litige. Basée à San Francisco, la société propose une philosophie avant-gardiste combinant capital principal, expertise approfondie en matière de brevets, et contributions des clients pour générer un pouvoir d'achat accru pour les brevets. En acquérant des brevets et des droits de brevets, RPX aide à minimiser et gérer les risques des brevets pour son réseau croissant de clients.
Au 31 décembre 2018, RPX avait investi plus de 2,4 milliards de dollars pour acquérir plus de 43 000 brevets et droits américains et internationaux pour le compte d'environ 320 clients, dans huit secteurs clefs: automobile, électronique grand public et ordinateurs, commerce électronique et logiciels, services financiers, contenus et distribution de médias, communications et appareils mobiles, réseaux et semi-conducteurs.
À propos de Sisvel
Sisvel International S.A. est la société holding du Groupe Sisvel. Sisvel est un chef de file mondial de la gestion de la propriété intellectuelle et de l'optimisation de la valeur du droit des brevets. Créé en 1982, le Groupe Sisvel dispose d'une vision et d'une portée mondiales, avec des sociétés en Italie, aux États-Unis, à Hong Kong, au Japon, en Allemagne, au Luxembourg, et au Royaume-Uni. Le groupe compte sur des équipes jouissant d'une expertise technique, juridique et dans les licences. Sisvel a une longue histoire dans la gestion réussie de portefeuilles de projets, y compris ceux portant sur les normes de compression audio, comme MP3 et MPEG Audio.
Sisvel gère actuellement des pools de brevets et des programmes de licences communes pour le DVB-T2, DVB-S2X, MCP, LTE/LTE-A, 3G, Wi-Fi et le Recommendation Engine, ainsi que son programme de licences Sisvel Wireless et son programme de licences DSL.
Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez visiter: www.sisvel.com.
