Everbridge Named the Top Enterprise IT Alerting and Incident Management Solution of 2018 by IT Central Station

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management and enterprise safety software applications to help keep people safe and businesses running, today announced that IT Central Station, the leading product review site for enterprise technology, has released that Everbridge was ranked as the leading IT alerting and incident management tool of 2018 for enterprises, based on peer reviews from their user community.

Everbridge’s IT Alerting solution provides businesses with a closed-loop IT incident response automation and management solution, enabling businesses to automatically and efficiently communicate and collaborate with key members of their IT teams, proactively notify impacted business users to minimize damage and keep key stakeholders informed during the incident resolution.

With Everbridge IT Alerting, operational teams remain fully in control of IT task automation by embedding human decision points within workﬂows. Using bi-directional communications, a user can remotely control the advancement or execution of any step within a process, such as re-starting a server. Remote communications can be performed via SMS, IM, email, or phone.

“Enterprises across the globe are selecting Everbridge to unify their approach to response management and streamline their communications, collaboration and orchestration processes – all of which ultimately helps them to resolve incidents faster,” said Vick Vaishnavi, General Manager, IT Alerting Business at Everbridge. “We’ve long been dedicated to providing solutions that give customers exactly what they need to succeed – and we are very pleased to see this commitment reflected back to us through peer reviews such as these.”

During the past year, over three million professionals, including those from 98 percent of the Fortune 100, have used IT Central Station’s crowdsourced reviews in their technology buying process. All reviews are validated by IT Central Station and are known for their depth and quality, with an average of 600+ words per review.

IT Central Station ranking factors and calculations are fully transparent and can be found at https://www.itcentralstation.com/categories/it-alerting-and-incident-management.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to keep people safe and businesses running. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 4,200 global customers rely on the company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices, and track progress on executing response plans. The company’s platform sent over 2.8 billion messages in 2018 and offers the ability to reach over 500 million people in more than 200 countries and territories, including the entire mobile populations on a country-wide scale in Sweden, the Netherlands, the Bahamas, Singapore, Greece, Cambodia, and a number of the largest states in India. The company’s critical communications and enterprise safety applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection™, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center®, Crisis Commander®, Community Engagement™ and Secure Messaging. Everbridge serves 9 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, all 25 of the 25 busiest North American airports, six of the 10 largest global consulting firms, six of the 10 largest global auto makers, all four of the largest global accounting firms, four of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers and four of the 10 largest U.S.-based health insurers. Everbridge is based in Boston and Los Angeles with additional offices in Lansing, San Francisco, Beijing, Bangalore, Kolkata, London, Munich, Oslo, Stockholm and Tilburg. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on Twitter and Facebook.

