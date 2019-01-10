CARBO Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Earnings Call for January 31, 2019

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 10, 2019 05:02 PM EST
HOUSTON, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE: CRR) announced today that it plans to release earnings results for the fourth quarter and year end 2018 on Thursday, January 31, 2019, and will host a conference call at 10:30 a.m. Central Time (11:30 a.m. Eastern) that day. Gary Kolstad, President and CEO, and Ernesto Bautista, III, Vice President and CFO, will host the call.
Due to historical high call volume, the company is offering participants the opportunity to register in advance for the conference through the following link: http://dpregister.com/10127480.
Registered participants will immediately receive an email with a calendar reminder and a dial-in number and PIN that will allow them immediate access to the call on January 31, 2019.
Participants who do not wish to pre-register for the call may dial in using (877) 232-2832 (for U.S. callers), (855) 669-9657 (for Canadian callers) or (412) 542-4138 (for International callers) and ask for the "CARBO Ceramics" call. The conference call can also be accessed through the company's website, www.carboceramics.com.
A telephonic replay of the earnings conference call will be available until February 7, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay from the U.S., please dial (877) 344-7529 and Canada (855) 669-9658; international callers outside North America should dial (412) 317-0088. Please reference conference number 10127480. Interested parties may also access the archived webcast of the earnings teleconference through the company's website approximately two hours after the end of the call.
About CARBO
CARBO (NYSE: CRR) is a global technology company that provides products and services to the oil and gas and industrial markets to enhance value for its clients. The Company has two reportable operating segments: 1) oilfield and industrial technologies and services and 2) environmental technologies and services.
CARBO Oilfield Technologies – is a leading provider of market-leading technologies to create engineered production enhancements solutions that help E&P operators to design, build and optimize the frac – increasing well production and estimated ultimate recovery, and lower finding and development cost per barrel of oil equivalent.
CARBO Industrial Technologies - is a leading provider of high-performance ceramic media and industrial technologies engineered to increase clients' process efficiency, improve end-product quality and reduce operating cost. Our minerals processing and custom manufacturing services help bring new products to market faster and meet customer demands while minimizing investment.
CARBO Environmental Technologies – is a leading provider of spill prevention and containment solutions that provide the highest level of protection for clients' assets and the environment in oil and gas, industrial, and commercial applications. Our range of innovative products feature a proprietary polyurea coating technology that creates a seamless, impermeable, maintenance-free layer of protection.
For more information, please visit www.carboceramics.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements in this news release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding our future financial and operating performance and liquidity and capital resources, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results or strategies and can often be identified by the use of terminology such as "may", "will", "estimate", "intend", "continue", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "should", "could", "potential", "opportunity", or other similar terminology. All forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and estimates, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Among these factors are changes in overall economic conditions, changes in the demand for, or price of, oil and natural gas, changes in the cost of raw materials and natural gas used in manufacturing our products, risks related to our ability to access needed cash and capital, our ability to meet our current and future debt service obligations, including our ability to maintain compliance with our debt covenants, our ability to manage distribution costs effectively, changes in demand and prices charged for our products, risks of increased competition, technological, manufacturing and product development risks, our dependence on and loss of key customers and end users, changes in foreign and domestic government regulations, including environmental restrictions on operations and regulation of hydraulic fracturing, changes in foreign and domestic political and legislative risks, risks of war and international and domestic terrorism, risks associated with foreign operations and foreign currency exchange rates and controls, weather-related risks, risks associated with the successful implementation of our transformation strategy, and other risks and uncertainties. Additional factors that could affect our future results or events are described from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Please see the discussion set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and similar disclosures in subsequently filed reports with the SEC. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Investor Contact:
Mark Thomas, Director, Investor Relations
(281) 921-6400
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carbo-schedules-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2018-earnings-call-for-january-31-2019-300776603.html
