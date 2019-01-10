Global Single-mode Optical Fiber Market by Type, Applications: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 10, 2019 05:09 PM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Single-mode Optical Fiber Market by Type (G.652, G.653, G.655, G.656 and G.657), Applications (Telecommunication & Networking, Data Centers, CATV, Factory Automation & Industrial Networking, Military and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05698759
Global Single-mode Optical Fiber Market Overview:
Single-mode optical fiber refers to the medium and technology that is used to transmit information from one source to another. The information is transmitted through optical cables as rapid light pulses. The receiving end of a fiber optic transmission translates the light pulses into binary values. The single-mode fiber is used for long distance installations, which range from 2 meters to 10,000 meters. It is a single glass fiber strand used to transmit a single-mode or ray of light. It features only one mode of transmission and carries higher bandwidths. Some single-mode optical fiber cables can achieve speeds of 10 Gbps over distance of 40 km. As single-mode cables require intricate calibration, their initial cost is higher as compared to their multimode counterpart. A single-mode optical fiber offers numerous advantages such as high attenuation & dispersion, higher data transmitting capabilities, usability within high-speed & large capacity networks, and others. These are used in numerous communication applications such as telecom, utility, community access television (CATV), military, and others, which drives the growth of the market.
Rise in need for fast & improved networking and network services and increase in penetration of broadband connections in developing economies are anticipated to majorly drive the growth of the global single-mode optical fiber market. Moreover, rise in demand for optical communication and sensing applications for different purposes, high demand for optical fiber cable (OFC) in the IT & telecom sector, increase in internet penetration, and surge in adoption of fiber to the home (FTTH) connectivity boost the industry growth. However, high installation cost and increased adoption of wireless communication systems are expected to impede the market growth. Conversely, rise in government investments in fiber optic network cable (OFC network) infrastructure is expected to present major opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period. For instance, the Indian government has been investing in OFC network infrastructure to increase internet penetration across the country, which is in line with the government's initiatives such as Digital India and Smart Cities Mission.
The global single-mode optical fiber market is categorized based on type, application, and region. By type, the market is categorized into G.652, G.653, G.655, G.656, and G.657. The applications covered in the study include telecommunication & networking, CATV, data centers, factory automation & industrial networking, military, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The key players profiled in the report include CommScope, Corning Inc., FiberHome, Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electronic Co. Ltd., Nexans S.A., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Sterlite Technologies Ltd., The Prysmian Group, and Yangtze Optical Fiber and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company.
Key Benefits for Global Single-mode Optical Fiber Market:
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global single-mode optical fiber market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market is provided.
Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the global single-mode optical fiber industry.
The quantitative analysis of the global single-mode optical fiber market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.
Global Single-mode Optical Fiber Key Market Segments:
By Type
G.652
G.653
G.655
G.656
G.657
By Applications
Telecommunication & Networking
Data Centers
CATV
Factory Automation & Industrial Networking
Military
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Sweden
Germany
Spain
Russia
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
Rest of APAC
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Key Market Players:
CommScope
Corning Inc.
FiberHome
Fujikura Ltd.
Furukawa Electronic Co. Ltd.
Nexans S.A.
Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
Sterlite Technologies Ltd.
The Prysmian Group
Yangtze Optical Fiber and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05698759
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-single-mode-optical-fiber-market-by-type-applications-opportunity-analysis-and-industry-forecast-2018---2025-300776429.html
SOURCE Reportlinker
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 10, 2019 01:15 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 10, 2019 12:15 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 10, 2019 10:00 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 10, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 10, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 10, 2019 02:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 10, 2019 01:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:45 PM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:00 PM EST