T-Mobile Operated by Wireless Vision Gives Back Over $150,000 in 2018

|
|January 10, 2019 06:45 PM EST
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- T-Mobile operated by Wireless Vision is proud to have donated more than $150,000 within its respected communities in 2018. Over 300 WV team members joined together to volunteer 400+ hours of their time and service this year. Wireless Vision's core values and culture are its best asset where they work hard to build happy, successful teams by taking care of their employees and communities they serve.
"Giving back is part of who we are. One of our core values is 'Passion for our People' and that doesn't stay within our store walls," says Saber Ammori, CEO of T-Mobile Operated by Wireless Vision. "We are passionate about our employees, customers and our communities."
Wireless Vision's Got Your Back (WVGYB) began in 2012 and has since become Wireless Vision's Social Responsibility program. They have worked alongside organizations such as Boys and Girls Club, St. Baldrick's Foundation, Feeding America, One Warm Coat Foundation, Susan G. Komen, Life Remodeled and many more.
"It's important for us that our stores and employees are genuinely connected with our local communities," says Layla Muhammad, VP of Human Resources. "It could be through providing solutions for our customers in our stores, or out in the neighborhoods bringing positive change. It brings meaningfulness to the work we do, and is part of why we are so proud of the WV brand we represent."
This year WV has partnered with incredible organizations such as Boys and Girls Club and St. Baldrick's Foundation to create a series of diverse volunteer projects focusing on youth development, supporting veterans and social responsibility. Examples of WV's volunteering activities included backpack drives, head shaving events, hosting donation drives, and events at military bases. Additionally, they have donated items such as school supplies, food, clothing, and toys during the holiday season.
Wireless Vision contributed to the following organizations this year:
- Denver Polar Plunge raised $5,000+ for the Special Olympics
- Raised over $45,000 during 7 St. Baldrick's Head Shaving Events
- Hosted 16 Backpack Drives with over 7,000 backpacks and $5,000+ in school supplies
- Adopted 9 families and gifted over $15,000
- Built 28 bikes for Boys & Girls Club
- Partnered with many amazing organizations:
- Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
- Boys & Girls Clubs
- Hope Warming Shelter
- Gleaners Community Food Bank
- Feed My Starving Children
- Tucson Centrals Giving Initiative
- Toys for Tots
Nicole Schmidt, National Loss Prevention Manager, says, "It is important that I work for an organization that is aligned with my personal values, and Wireless Vision is that organization. Through Wireless Vision's Got Your Back, I've had the opportunity to help beautify neighborhoods, provide clothing and supplies to those less fortunate, and help prepare students for the school year. WV not only makes it a priority to give back to the community, they inspire their employees to do so as well."
Wireless Vision employees are proud to embrace the WV's Got Your Back Program and they are committed to continuing to give back their time and dollars in 2019.
Visit the Wireless Vision Website to learn more.
About Wireless Vision
Wireless Vision LLC is a family-owned business established in 2004 and based in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Wireless Vision now operates over 568 T-Mobile locations in 26 states across the U.S. They have experienced tremendous growth in the last couple of years with acquisitions and organic growth. The company's leadership team credits its success to providing customers with the best sales and service in the industry. Wireless Vision is equally dedicated to cultivating and caring for both existing and acquired employees and has been regularly voted Best Place to Work. For more information, please visit WirelessVision.com.
