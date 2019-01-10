Global rotogravure printing machine market is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR over the forecast period of 2018-2024

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 10, 2019 07:09 PM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The report on global rotogravure printing machine market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2016 to 2024.
The report predicts the global rotogravure printing machine market to grow at a moderate CAGR over the forecast period of 2018-2024. The study on rotogravure printing machine market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.
The report on rotogravure printing machine market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global rotogravure printing machine market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global rotogravure printing machine market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Research Methodology
A) Primary Research
Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached through
1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research
2. Internal and External subject matter experts
3. Professionals and participants from LinkedIn, Hoovers, Factiva and Bloggers
Our primary research respondents typically include
1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review
2. Product/brand/marketing managers
3. CXO level executives
4. Regional/zonal/ country managers
5. Vice President level executives.
B) Secondary Research
Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.
The secondary sources of the data typically include
1. Company reports and publications
2. Government/institutional publications
3. Trade and associations journals
4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.
5. Websites and publications by research agencies
Segment Covered
The global rotogravure printing machine market is segmented on the basis of number of colors type, automation type, drying source, substrate, ink and end user.
Global Rotogravure Printing Machine Market by Number of Colors Type
• Less Than 2 Colors
• 2 Colors-5 Colors
• 6 Colors-8 Colors
• More Than 8 Colors
Global Rotogravure Printing Machine Market by Automation Type
• Automatic Rotogravure Printing Machine
• Manual Rotogravure Printing Machine
Global Rotogravure Printing Machine Market by Drying Source
• Electrical
• Thermal Fluid
• Gas
Global Rotogravure Printing Machine Market by Substrate
• Plastic
• Aluminum Foil
• Paper And Paperboard
Global Rotogravure Printing Machine Market by Ink
• Solvent
• Water
• Radiation
Global Rotogravure Printing Machine Market by End User
• Publishing
• Packaging
Company Profiles
• J M Heaford Ltd
• Bobst Group SA.
• Windmoeller & Hoelscher Corporation
• KKA Gmbh
• ROTATEK S.A
• Uteco Converting SpA
• Shaanxi Beiren Printing Machinery Co., Ltd.
• Hsing Wei Machine Industry CO.LTD
• QUEEN'S MACHINERY CO., LTD
• Pelican Rotoflex Pvt Ltd.
How this report delivers?
1. Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of rotogravure printing machine market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in rotogravure printing machine market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2024.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in global rotogravure printing machine market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.
