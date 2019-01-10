No Boundaries: Renowned VCs Back Belgian Customs4trade With 2,145 Million Euros in Series A

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 10, 2019 08:00 PM EST
With continuing unrest in world markets following the threat of trade wars and upcoming Brexit, C4T is drawing investor attention with their innovative solution that automates customs compliance.
MECHELEN, Belgium, Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- European tech investor 42CAP has partnered with 10x Group to invest 2 million Euros in Customs4trade (C4T), developers of a comprehensive customs and trade compliance platform. C4T's Software as a Service (SaaS) solution, CAS, enables companies to centralise, automate, and manage both regional and worldwide customs and trade compliance in-house, within one single platform. So far, the company has grown with seed funding provided by founders Pieter Haesaert and Ilse Vermeersch. The founders have also invested a stake in the Series A financing round. The investment money will be used to expand the current C4T product team, further enhance software functionality, and build out a sales and marketing organisation.
"The obstacles for companies to structurally deal with customs and trade compliance and effectively manage this domain exposes them to great vulnerability, and the topic has become a key agenda item in the boardroom," said Pieter Haesaert, CEO of Customs4trade. "CAS is designed to empower the customs manager and his or her team to gain visibility and be in control of their processes and flows instead of constantly putting out fires. Enterprises understand very well that customs compliance should be an integral part of business administration but struggle to find solutions that fit their organisation."
CAS is a unique solution that integrates the complex mechanics of customs legal requirements with an organisation's ERP or WMS systems and processes via a straightforward user interface. The C4T team embarked on development by rethinking the fundamentals of customs compliance—recognizing patterns, standardising work flows, and simplifying tasks for specific users. The result, CAS, is a scalable, multi-country, multi-language solution that streamlines customs compliance for leading manufacturers including Honda Motor Europe, Isuzu Motors Europe, Agristo, Reynaers Aluminium.
"Customs4trade has developed a software solution that is unique to the marketplace and fills a defined need. We see great potential for global expansion and are excited to support their growth," shared Alex Meyer, investor and partner at 42CAP.
About Customs4trade
Customs4trade's (C4T) unique team of customs experts and best-of-breed technology engineers has developed CAS, a one-of-a-kind software solution that automates customs and trade compliance.
CAS is a collaborative hub, designed to manage regional and worldwide customs and trade compliance quickly and accurately, within one single platform. By automating all import and export processes, C4T clients experience faster time to market, eliminate customs duty and administration costs, and gain strategic visibility into their customs operations.
Built on the Microsoft Azure platform and delivered as a Service (SaaS), CAS provides clients with continual updates and feature enhancements, including the incorporation of any changes to legislation and compliance regulations—along with Azure's signature accessibility, scalability, and security. Based on the quality of the solution and its potential to solve a real business challenge for Azure customers, C4T has achieved prioritized status in Microsoft's IP Co-Sell Program.
With hundreds of thousands of EU companies bracing for Brexit, forward-thinking customs managers are turning to C4T to prepare their organizations for a seamless transition.
Or visit: www.customs4trade.com
About 42CAP
42CAP is a European seed-stage investment fund focused on technology companies with the ambition to take their businesses global. Prior to founding 42CAP, its lead investors Alex Meyer and Thomas Wilke built one of Europe's largest SaaS start-ups, eCircle. They sold the profitable company to Teradata (NYSE:TDC) in 2012. Core to 42CAP's investment approach is their "Peers Amongst Entrepreneurs" conviction; working as peers to share their fundamental values. These include their belief in technology- and data-driven business models with sustainable approaches and a true passion for entrepreneurship. For more information, visit www.42cap.com.
About 10x Group
10x Group is comprised of serial entrepreneurs and technology venture experts that support strong founding teams in second seed-stage companies. 10x Group focuses their funding on companies that have introduced a disruptive technology with proven market acceptance and traction, poised for significant growth. The company's leadership has founded and invested in over 100 early-stage digital and technology start-ups spanning Europe and Silicon Valley. For more information, visit www.10x.group.
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 10, 2019 08:00 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 10, 2019 01:15 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 10, 2019 12:15 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 10, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 10, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 10, 2019 02:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 10, 2019 01:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:45 PM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:00 PM EST