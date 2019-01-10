Airborne LiDAR Market by Component, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 10, 2019 08:09 PM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Airborne LiDAR Market by Component (Lasers, Inertial Navigation Systems, Cameras, GPS/GNSS Receivers, and Micro-electromechanical Systems), Application (Corridor Mapping, Seismology, Exploration & Detection, and Others), and End User (Aerospace & Defense, Civil Engineering, Archaeology, Forestry & Agriculture, Mining Industry, and Transportation & Logistics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05698765
Airborne Lidar Market Overview:
Airborne LiDAR system is a mapping technology that uses a laser beam to measure the distance from an aircraft to the earth's surface by utilizing onboard GPS and inertial measurement unit (IMU) sensors to determine the geospatial location of terrestrial objects and their features with high precision.
Airborne LiDAR systems are widely used in forestry management & planning, flood modeling, urban/city modeling, pollution modeling, coastline management, transport planning, and cellular network planning. A recent trend to collect higher point densities by flying lower and slower to collect multiple data sets is widely adopted in the industry. Scientists reported that by utilizing this method, the system is able to measure the ground with 5?20 or even up to 40 points per square meter. This method is expected to provide accurate and precise mapping of the object and is widely employed for topographic surveys globally. Accuracy of airborne LiDAR systems in the past few years has been enhanced due to the latest advancements in LiDAR sensors.
Rise in the adoption rate of aerial LiDAR technology globally was observed due to the growth of defense & aerospace and technological advancements in forestry & agriculture applications. In airborne application, LiDAR technology provides exceptional advantages over RADAR technology such as improved accuracy, real-time mapping ability, and better visualization, which collectively drive the global airborne LiDAR market. Moreover, traditional specifications of airborne LiDAR systems are able to measure only one pulse per square meter point density. Furthermore, advancement in the traditional aerial systems along with the multi-pulse technique in aerial LiDAR systems further supplements the growth of the market. However, various Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations on drones restrain the growth of airborne LiDAR market.
In the year 2017, North America accounted for the highest market share of the global airborne LiDAR market followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and end user. Based on component, the market is segmented into lasers, inertial navigation systems, cameras, GPS/GNSS receivers, and microelectromechanical systems. Based on application, the market is divided into corridor mapping, seismology, exploration & detection, and others. Based on end user, it is categorized into defense & aerospace, civil engineering, archaeology, forestry & agriculture, mining industry, and transportation.
The key players operating in this market include Teledyne Technologies, Saab Group, Airborne Imaging, Leica Geosystems, Faro Technologies, Inc., Flir Systems, Inc., RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, Merrick & Company, Firmatek, and Lasermap Inc.
Potential Benefits for airborne LiDAR market:
This report presents an in-depth analysis of the global airborne LiDAR market along with the current trends and future estimations to identify lucrative investment opportunities.
Key drivers, opportunities, and restraints that shape the market along with their impact analysis are explained in this study.
Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers that participate in this market to facilitate better business decisions for stakeholders and strengthen their supplier and buyer networks.
Market estimation of geographical regions is based on the current market scenario and future trends.
airborne LiDAR Market Segmentations:
By Component
Lasers
Inertial Navigation Systems
Cameras
GPS/GNSS Receivers
Micro-electromechanical Systems
By Application
Corridor Mapping
Seismology
Exploration & Detection
Others
By End User
Defense & Aerospace
Civil Engineering
Archaeology
Forestry & Agriculture
Transportation and Logistics
Mining Industry
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Market Players in Value Chain
Teledyne Technologies
Saab Group
Airborne Imaging
Leica Geosystems
Faro Technologies, Inc.
Flir Systems, Inc.
RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH
Merrick & Company
Firmatek
Lasermap Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05698765
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airborne-lidar-market-by-component-application-and-end-user-global-opportunity-analysis-and-industry-forecast-2018---2025-300776422.html
SOURCE Reportlinker
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 10, 2019 08:00 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 10, 2019 01:15 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 10, 2019 12:15 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 10, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 10, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 10, 2019 02:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 10, 2019 01:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:45 PM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:00 PM EST