„DXC Digital Directions“-Serie zeigt die Vorteile der nächsten Phase der digitalen Transformation

January 10, 2019
In einer neuen Reihe von Positionspapieren von DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) finden Führungskräfte wertvolle Hinweise zur Beschleunigung der digitalen Transformation. Im Mittelpunkt der Serie „DXC Digital Directions“, die von den globalen Technologieführern des Unternehmens verfasst wurde, stehen die digitalen Möglichkeiten der Unternehmen, verwertbare datengestützte Erkenntnisse zu gewinnen, bessere Kundenerfahrungen bereitzustellen, die Mitarbeiterperformance zu optimieren und bessere Geschäftsergebnisse zu erzielen.
„Die Unternehmen wollen ihre Anstrengungen bei der Digitalisierung skalieren, um neue digitale Serviceplattformen zu nutzen und eine tiefere Integration ihrer Unternehmensprozesse zu verwirklichen“, so Dan Hushon, Senior Vice President und Chief Technology Officer bei DXC Technology. „Während Unternehmen sich auf die neuen digitalen Anforderungen einstellen, müssen Führungskräfte das Know-how sowie die Technologien und Lösungen erwerben, um die digitale Transformation erfolgreich zu bestehen. Die DXC Digital Directions-Serie bietet Orientierungshilfen, wie Sie die Transformation bewältigen, eine digitale Kultur schaffen und leistungsstarke Teams aufbauen können, indem Sie alle zukunftsweisenden Tools einsetzen, die verfügbar sind.“
Die DXC Digital Directions-Positionspapiere
In den Positionspapieren von DXC Digital Directions wird untersucht, auf welche Weise digitale Technologien zu Wachstum und Kostenverbesserungen sowie zur kontinuierlichen Optimierung von Geschäftsprozessen beitragen können.
Die Serie befasst sich mit den Grundlagen des Aufbaus und der Entwicklung einer starken digitalen Plattform zur Nutzung von Daten im Unternehmen und skizziert die Möglichkeiten, die Innovationen in den Bereichen Cloud-Hybrid-IT, Risiko, Analysen, Anwendungen, Arbeitsplatz und Bereitstellung bieten. Als weiteres Thema wird die digitale Dynamik in den Bereichen Finanzdienstleistungen, Gesundheitswesen, Versicherungen sowie Reisen, Transport und Gastgewerbe behandelt.
Die Papiere der Serie beinhalten:
- So beschleunigen Sie die Transformation in ein digitales Unternehmen (Überblick) – Unternehmen streben ein rasche Skalierung ihrer digitalen Aktivitäten an, um neue digitale Serviceplattformen nutzen zu können. Diese Anstrengungen haben nicht nur maßgeblichen Einfluss auf Produkte und Dienstleistungen, sondern fördern auch den Einstieg in digitale Ökosysteme und steigern die Produktivität.
- Mit hybrider IT den Wandel zum modernen Unternehmen bewältigen – Unternehmen benötigen Strategien, um einen harmonischen Betrieb herkömmlicher IT-Systeme mit dem Datenfluss am Standort, in der Cloud und an der Edge zu gewährleisten. Hybrid-IT nutzt moderne Ansätze, um die alte Umgebung zu modernisieren und den Geschäftswert zu maximieren.
- Neudefinition von Risiken und Unternehmenssicherheit in einer digitalen Welt – Organisationen sollten digitale Transformation und Sicherheit gleichzeitig planen. Sicherheits- und Risikomanagement müssen vorab in Entwicklungs- und Bereitstellungsprozesse integriert werden, um belastbare Systeme sicherzustellen und Risiken zu mindern.
- Integration erweiterter Analysen in alle Bereiche Ihres digitalen Geschäfts – Wenn Sie ein informationsgesteuertes digitales Unternehmen betreiben, müssen Sie kontinuierlich Einblicke generieren, die neue Werte schaffen, die Automatisierung erweitern und kreative Mitarbeiter hervorbringen.
- Kunden durch attraktivere digitale Anwendungserlebnisse begeistern – Unternehmen müssen den Kontext der Customer-Journey verstehen und digitale Anwendungsdienste auf der Grundlage einer modernen digitalen Geschäftsplattform entwickeln.
- Den digitalen Arbeitsplatz als Innovationszentrum begreifen – Organisationen, die den digitalen Arbeitsplatz verstehen, nutzen Technologien, Richtlinien und technologieaffine Mitarbeiter, die Innovationen vorantreiben. Durch die Überwachung der Erlebnisqualität anstelle der Servicequalität verlagert sich die IT auf die Vorhersage möglicher Probleme und stellt unkomplizierte Self-Service- und Selbstheilungsfunktionen bereit.
- Prozessorientierte Entwicklung zur Umsetzung der digitalen Transformation – Unternehmen sollten bei der Softwareentwicklung und -bereitstellung einen prozessorientierten Ansatz verfolgen, der auf Analysen, Lean-Techniken und Automatisierung aufbaut. Intelligente Automatisierung steigert die Agilität und beschleunigt die digitale Transformation durch verbesserte Einblicke, Geschwindigkeit, Wiederholbarkeit, Skalierbarkeit und Effizienz.
In vier weiteren Beiträgen wird untersucht, wie ausgewählte Branchen von digitalen Möglichkeiten profitieren:
- Digitales Banking für erfolgreiche Finanzdienstleistungen – Finanzdienstleister müssen ihren Platz in der Wertschöpfungskette neu überdenken und festlegen, welche Dienstleistungen erbracht und welche ausgelagert werden sollen. Sie müssen auch eine digitale Plattform einrichten, die neue Technologien nutzt und Kernprozesse für Dritte zugänglich macht.
- Gesundheitsdaten für eine bessere Patientenversorgung einsetzen – Organisationen aus dem Gesundheitswesen und der Biowissenschaften müssen ein umfassendes Informations-Ökosystem aufbauen, das neue Quellen von Patientendaten in einer Weise nutzt, die zu besseren Behandlungsergebnissen führt.
- Neugestaltung von Versicherungslösungen durch die Einbindung von Kunden – Führende Versicherer werden eine kontinuierliche Beziehung mit den Versicherungsnehmern aufbauen und eine moderne, AI-gestützte Versicherungsplattform einsetzen, um differenzierte Kundenerlebnisse und unkomplizierte Angebote bereitzustellen.
- Wie intelligente Transportsysteme die Branche verändern – Die Bereitstellung einer vernetzten Transportplattform, die Daten während der gesamten Reise zusammenführt, schafft neue Möglichkeiten für Passagiere und Fracht.
Die Positionspapiere und nähere Informationen zu DXC Digital Directions sind unter folgenden Links verfügbar:
Über DXC Technology
Als der weltweit führende unabhängige End-to-End IT-Dienstleister führt DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) digitale Transformationen für Kunden durch, indem deren klassische IT modernisiert und integriert wird und maßstabsgerechte digitale Lösungen bereitgestellt werden, um bessere Geschäftsergebnisse zu erzielen. Die technologische Unabhängigkeit, der globale Talent-Pool und das umfangreiche Partnernetzwerk des Unternehmens erlauben es 6.000 privatwirtschaftlichen und öffentlichen Organisationen in 70 Ländern, den Wandel voranzutreiben. DXC hat eine anerkannte Führungsposition beim Thema Unternehmensverantwortung inne. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.dxc.technology und besuchen Sie auch thrive.dxc.technology, DXCs digitale Destination für Changemaker und Innovatoren.
