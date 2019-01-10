Sisvel und RPX schließen Lizenzvertrag über standardessentielle Patente für Wi-Fi ab

|By Business Wire
January 10, 2019 09:01 PM EST
Sisvel International S.A. („Sisvel”) und RPX Corporation („RPX”) gaben heute den Abschluss einer vielschichtigen Vereinbarung bekannt, im Rahmen derer eine Lizenz für eine Untergruppe von RPX-Kunden erteilt wird, die über 500 Patente abdeckt. Diese Patente bilden das „Sisvel Wi-Fi Joint Licensing“-Programm. Das Sisvel Wi-Fi Joint Licensing-Programm ist eine Lösung zur Vergabe von Lizenzen für standardessentielle Patente (SEP) für Wi-Fi-fähige Geräte zu fairen, angemessenen und nichtdiskriminierenden (FRAND) Bedingungen. Zusätzlich zu den Patenten des Sisvel Wi-Fi Licensing-Programms erteilte Sisvel auch Lizenzen an eine Untergruppe von RPX-Mitgliedern für ca. 200 nicht-essentielle Wi-Fi-Patente, die sich im Besitz von Hera Wireless S.A., einer Tochtergesellschaft von Sisvel, befinden.
Mit dieser Transaktion schlossen Sisvel, ein Patent-Aggregator, der erstklassige Patente führender Innovatoren zusammenbringt, und RPX, ein Aggregator, der kreative Lizenzierungsoptionen erstellt, mit deren Hilfe ebenso innovative Kunden, Patentstreitigkeiten vermeiden oder lösen können, eine hocheffiziente Transaktion ab, die dem gesamten Markt zugutekommt. Diese Transaktion sorgt sowohl für angemessene Renditen für Innovatoren, als auch für einfachen, effektiven und kosteneffektiven Zugang zu Rechten an geistigem Eigentum („IP-Rechten“) für Anwender. Das ist das erste Mal, dass RPX eine Risikobeseitigungs-Patenttransaktion mit einem Patent-Pool-Verwalter abgeschlossen hat.
Die von der Transaktion betroffenen Patente befinden sich im Besitz von Orange S.A., Fraunhofer IIS, Koninklijke KPN N.V., Columbia University, Hera Wireless S.A., Enact IP S.A. und Aegis 11 S.A. Neben den bestehenden Patentinhabern beteiligte sich Mitsubishi Electric Corp. an der Transaktion und wird jetzt zu einem Patentinhaber im Rahmen des Sisvel Wi-Fi Joint Licensing-Programms.
„Dies ist ein gutes Beispiel dafür, wie Aggregatoren Wege der Zusammenarbeit finden können, von denen das gesamte Technologieökosystem profitiert“, so Mattia Fogliacco, CEO von Sisvel. „Mit dieser einzigen Transaktion können wir jetzt einfachen Zugang zu einer wichtigen Technologie gewähren und gleichzeitig eine angemessene Rendite für die Innovatoren sichern. Dieser einzige Abschluss erzeugt gleich mehrere Vorteile, zu den auch größere Transparenz für den Markt und geringere Transaktionskosten gehören.”
„Sowohl RPX als auch Sisvel vertreten die Interesten einer breiten Gruppe von Kunden aus unterschiedlichsten Branchen. Diese Transaktion zeigt klar die Effizienzvorteile, die aus dem Zusammenkommen von Unternehmen erwachsen. Dabei war das Ziel, ein starkes Ergebnis zu erzielen, das die Interessen der Patentinhaber und der SEP in ihren Produkten verwendenden Unternehmen gleichermaßen berücksichtigt“, so Dan McCurdy, Chief Executive Officer von RPX. „Indem sie ein gemeinsames Interesse anerkennen und gemeinsam Kenntnisse und Ressourcen zusammenbringen, erzielen Unternehmen effektivere Ergebnisse bei geringeren Kosten, als dies einzeln möglich wäre.”
Über RPX
Die RPX Corporation ist ein führender Anbieter von Patent-Risiko- und –Feststellungs-Management-Lösungen. Seit seiner Gründung im Jahr 2008 hat RPX durch die Bereitstellung einer vernünftigen Alternative zum Rechtsstreit Effizienz in den Patenbereich gebracht. Der zukunftsweisende Ansatz des in San Francisco ansässigen Unternehmens verbindet Grundkapital, profunde Patentexpertise und Kundenbeteiligungen, um eine größere Kaufkraft für Patente zu erzeugen. Durch den Erwerb von Patenten und Patentrechten trägt RPX zur Minderung und zum Management des Patentrisikos für ein wachsendes Kundennetz bei.
Mit Stand vom 31. Dezember 2018 hatte RPX über 2,4 Mrd. US-Dollar für den Erwerb von über 43.000 US- und internationalen Patenten und Patentrechten im Auftrag von ca. 320 Kunden aus acht wichtigen Branchen investiert: Automobil, Verbraucherelektronik und PCs, E-Commerce und Software, Finanzdienstleistungen, Medieninhalte und -verbreitung, Mobilfunk und Mobilgeräte, Vernetzung und Halbleiter.
Über Sisvel
Sisvel International S.A. ist die Dachgesellschaft der Sisvel-Gruppe. Sisvel ist ein weltweit führendes Unternehmen im Bereich der Verwaltung von geistigem Eigentum und Wertmaximierung von Patentrechten. Die 1982 gegründete Sisvel-Gruppe ist weltweit mit Unternehmen in Italien, den USA, Hongkong, Japan, Deutschland, Luxemburg und Großbritannien tätig und setzt seine Fachkräfte mit Know-how in technischen, rechtlichen und Lizenzierungsfragen effektiv ein. Sisvel verfügt über langjährige Erfahrung bei der erfolgreichen Verwaltung von Patentportfolios, u. a. von Patenten im Zusammenhang mit den als MP3 und MPEG-Audio bekannten Audiokompressions-Standards.
Sisvel betreibt zurzeit Patentpools und Programme zur Gemeinschaftslizenzierung in den Bereichen DVB-T2, DVB-S2X, MCP, LTE/LTE-A, 3G, Wi-Fi und Recommendation Engine, in Kombination mit dem Sisvel-Wireless-Lizenzprogramm und dem DSL-Lizenzprogramm.
Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.sisvel.com.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005809/de/
