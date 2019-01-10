Mary Kay Europe recebe medalha de bronze nos Excellence Awards in Technology 2018 do Brandon Hall Group

|By Business Wire
|
January 10, 2019
O Brandon Hall Group, uma das organizações de pesquisa mais bem conhecidas e estabelecidas no setor de melhoria de desempenho, reconheceu a Mary Kay com a medalha de bronze do concorrido prêmio do Brandon Hall Group por excelência na categoria de Melhor avanço em tecnologia de gerenciamento de aprendizado para treinamento externo.
Este comunicado de imprensa inclui multimédia. Veja o comunicado completo aqui: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005810/pt/
This innovative e-learning platform connects Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultants to a learning community based on content, accessibility and localization. (Graphic: Mary Kay Inc.)
O prêmio homenageou o novo e inovador sistema global de educação de vendas Link & Learn™ da empresa de produtos de beleza. Um painel de especialistas seniores, experientes e independentes do setor, juntamente com analistas e executivos do Brandon Hall Group, avaliou os candidatos. Os vencedores do prêmio serão homenageados na conferência sobre excelência em gerenciamento de capital humano (Human Capital Management Excellence Conference) realizada pela Brandon Hall em West Palm Beach, Flórida, em janeiro.
Os consultores de beleza independentes em nove mercados europeus da Mary Kay estão entre os primeiros a realizar o eficiente currículo de aprendizado projetado para ampliar o apoio educacional da equipe de vendas independente e aumentar o seu sucesso comercial. A plataforma inovadora de e-learning conecta os consultores de beleza independentes da Mary Kay a uma comunidade de aprendizado baseada em conteúdo, acessibilidade e localização.
"A Mary Kay promove uma cultura de inovação, e estamos honrados por receber a medalha de bronze do prêmio de 2018 do Brandon Hall Group pelo árduo trabalho realizado para o lançamento da nossa tecnologia Link & Learn™", disse Beth Lopez, vice-presidente de educação global de vendas da Mary Kay e vice-presidente de vendas e marketing da região europeia da Mary Kay Inc. "A reação e o envolvimento com o novo sistema de educação de vendas têm sido extremamente positivos, e nós continuaremos a trabalhar com os nossos mercados da Mary Kay para implementar essa plataforma inovadora e premiada e ajudar a continuar a nossa missão de enriquecer a vida das mulheres em todo o mundo."
Os prêmios de excelência em tecnologia do Brandon Hall Group reconhecem organizações que implantaram com sucesso programas, estratégias, modalidades, processos, sistemas e ferramentas que alcançaram resultados mensuráveis. As candidaturas aos prêmios são baseadas em critérios que incluem inovação revolucionária, diferenciadores exclusivos e proposição de valor.
"Temos orgulho em homenagear os inovadores. À medida que o gerenciamento de capital humano continua a evoluir, a criatividade dos vencedores dos prêmios é espetacular", disse Rachel Cooke, diretora de operações do Brandon Hall Group e presidente do programa de prêmios. "Organizações de todos os portes demonstraram que a criatividade e a tecnologia podem criar experiências de trabalho novas e melhores."
Para obter uma lista completa dos vencedores dos prêmios do Brandon Hall Group, clique aqui.
Sobre a Mary Kay
Na Mary Kay, o sucesso está na nossa dedicação a produtos irresistíveis, a uma oportunidade recompensadora e ao impacto positivo na comunidade. Durante 55 anos, a Mary Kay tem inspirado as mulheres a alcançarem as suas metas de empreendedorismo em quase 40 países. Como empresa multibilionária, oferecemos os mais avançados cuidados para a pele e cosméticos com cores e aromas arrojados. Descubra mais razões para amar a Mary Kay em marykay.com.
Sobre o Brandon Hall Group, Inc.
Com mais de 10.000 clientes globalmente e 20 anos na prestação de serviços de pesquisa e consultoria de nível internacional, o Brandon Hall Group é a organização de pesquisa mais bem conhecida e estabelecida no setor de melhoria de desempenho. Nós realizamos pesquisa que promove o desempenho e oferece percepções estratégicas aos executivos e profissionais responsáveis pelo crescimento e resultados comerciais. O Brandon Hall Group tem um amplo repositório de liderança de pensamento, pesquisa e experiência em aprendizado e desenvolvimento, gerenciamento de talentos, desenvolvimento de liderança, aquisição de talentos e recursos humanos. No centro das nossas ofertas está o programa de afiliação que capacita a excelência por meio de conteúdo, colaboração e comunidade. Os nossos membros têm acesso a pesquisa que os ajudam a tomar as decisões certas com relação a pessoas, processos e sistemas, juntamente com serviços de consultoria capacitados por pesquisa personalizados às suas necessidades. Para obter mais informações, acesse www.brandonhall.com
O texto no idioma original deste anúncio é a versão oficial autorizada. As traduções são fornecidas apenas como uma facilidade e devem se referir ao texto no idioma original, que é a única versão do texto que tem efeito legal.
Ver a versão original em businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005810/pt/
