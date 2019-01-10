SHARP présente au monde une vision susceptible de transformer la société au salon CES 2019

|By Business Wire
Sharp Corporation (TOKYO : 6753) est de retour au salon CES 2019 avec sa première exposition complète en quatre ans qui lui permet de présenter un portefeuille d’offres en pleine croissance, doté d’un réel potentiel de transformation de la société. S’exprimant depuis le stand de la société, Bob Ishida, vice-président exécutif et responsable du Bureau de la stratégie d’entreprise en matière d’IAdO, a mis l’accent sur le message au cœur du positionnement mondial de la société : « Changer le monde avec la 8K et l’IAdO. »
Sharp's expansive booth at CES 2019 represents the company's first full-scale CES exhibit in over four years (Photo: Business Wire)
« À l’heure où les infrastructures se développent pour s’adapter au volume d’informations sans cesse croissant qui nous entoure, nous considérons la 8K comme un domaine au potentiel énorme », a déclaré M. Ishida. « Ici, au CES, nous présentons divers appareils et solutions 8K qui illustrent notre position de leader sur ce terrain passionnant. »
8K World est le nom de la gamme 8K en constante expansion, de Sharp. En plus du caméscope révolutionnaire 8C-B60A et des tout premiers écrans de TV 8K au monde, compatibles à la fois avec les diffusions 4K et les transmissions 8K novatrices lancées au Japon en décembre dernier, l’écosystème 8K complet de la société comprend des périphériques, des systèmes de montage et des solutions visuelles 8K destinées à divers secteurs.
« Nous avons mis en place des collaborations dans différents domaines tels que le divertissement, l’éducation, les soins de santé, la sécurité, le bâtiment, la fabrication, les infrastructures sociales, etc. », a poursuivi M. Ishida. « Notre écosystème 8K est prêt à révolutionner chacun d’eux, au bénéfice de nos partenaires, et à enrichir la vie personnelle et sociale des personnes, au moyen d’images d’un réalisme sans précédent. »
Une autre gamme en vedette est IAdO World, centrée autour de la synthèse unique de l’IA et de l’IdO, par Sharp. « IAdO World étend le concept de maison intelligente au-delà de la maison elle-même, grâce à un réseau de périphériques IdO compatibles avec l’IA, qui observent en permanence le style de vie des utilisateurs de manière à offrir des services et des solutions optimaux, aussi bien à la maison qu’au travail ou en déplacement », a ajouté M. Ishida.
« Au Japon, la vision de Sharp en matière d’IdO axée sur les personnes
est déjà illustrée par plus de 150 produits répartis dans
dix catégories, notamment des solutions de cuisine, de soins pour
animaux de compagnie et des solutions audiovisuelles. Nous prévoyons
également de lancer ces produits sur d’autres marchés en fonction des
besoins au niveau local, des modes de vie et de la culture. »
Outre divers autres appareils ménagers, le stand présente également la marque d’ordinateurs portables, Dynabook, récemment acquise par Sharp, qui selon M. Ishida représente un autre élément clé de la vision de la société : « En combinant la marque Dynabook avec nos solutions IAdO et 8K, nous allons explorer de nouvelles possibilités concernant les ordinateurs, le but étant d’offrir des expériences novatrices à la fois aux utilisateurs professionnels et aux particuliers, à travers le monde. »
À propos de Sharp
Sharp Corporation est un développeur mondial de produits et de technologies de base innovants, jouant un rôle clé dans l’avenir de l’électronique. Sharp s’est donné comme vision commerciale de « Changer le monde avec la 8K et l’IAdO ». La technologie 8K crée des images qui révèlent un monde au-delà de notre réalité quotidienne et qui donnent naissance à des découvertes nouvelles et fascinantes. L’IAdO connecte les personnes et la société grâce à l’intelligence artificielle et à la technologie IdO. À l’origine d’innombrables innovations, Sharp va continuer à l’avenir à révolutionner le monde grâce à ces idées. Sharp Corporation emploie 51 734 personnes à travers le monde (chiffre du 30 septembre 2018) et a déclaré un chiffre d’affaires annuel consolidé de 2,4 billions JPY pour l’exercice clos le 31 mars 2018.
Pour en savoir plus, rendez-vous sur http://sharp-world.com/
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005815/fr/
