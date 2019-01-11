Excel Health Announces New Software Solutions to Automate Market Development Processes for Post-Acute Care Providers

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 11, 2019 05:45 AM EST
ATLANTA, Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Excel Health, the leading source for post-acute outcomes data and performance analytics for the healthcare industry, announced today the general release of a new suite of software solutions that automate sales and marketing processes for home health agency users. Current home health customers receive access to the new solutions as part of the Excel Health core product offering.
Unlike other data providers that require users to manipulate large data sets or interpret complex reports to get the insights they need, Excel Health solutions perform the work and data preparations to easily understand on behalf of users. In addition, the new solutions give sales managers visibility into the opportunities across multiple reps and multiple territories, allowing them to more proactively manage and predict the effectiveness of their teams.
"As we strive to help healthcare providers create high-performing care networks, we're looking at every possible way we can help our customers make better use of the data throughout their organizations, be it a sales representative, sales manager or executive, to maximize the effectiveness of their sales and marketing investments," said Ian Juliano, CEO of Excel Health. "The response from our early adopter customers has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are excited to now make this available to home health agencies who are looking to boost their performance in 2019."
According to Michael Brents, division director of clinical analytics and informatics, at CHI Health at Home, "With a team of more than 100 sales representatives and leaders who are responsible for working with hospital administrators, physicians, and other risk-bearing entities, we are constantly looking for new ways to help them efficiently and successfully pursue their goals. Our users love the new solutions because they do a lot of the heavy lifting and allow our reps to focus on what they do best, which is building relationships and selling our value, instead of manipulating data."
How it Works
Built on the healthcare industry's most current and complete database, containing 100% Part A and 100% Part B Medicare claims, the solutions automate numerous and tedious manual processes required to prepare and execute effective sales and marketing conversations with new and existing referral sources. Key workflows that are automated with Excel Health software solutions include:
- Identifying the right targets: Most post-acute care sales resources depend on their existing relationships to build their portfolio of referral sources because it is difficult for them to perform the analytics required to create an optimal target list. Leveraging unique data sets derived from 100% of all physicians Medicare claims data, the Excel Health solution populates action panels with superior growth opportunities from new and existing physician referral sources. By looking at the target list criteria like home health utilization and affiliations, the system generates a list of high-potential physicians for the sales representative to pursue.
- Building personalized value propositions: Once the target list criteria have been identified, the system compares the most recent performance data of the target's patient population by post-acute provider, enabling the sales person to speak directly to the areas of improvement, such as nursing and therapy visits per episode, readmission, and hospitalization rates, that are needed.
- Delivering compelling presentations: The comparative information is packaged in a report that the representative can use to easily showcase their strengths to the targeted referral source of the opportunity for improvement. By having quantitative, evidence-based information at their fingertips, sales and marketing representatives are able to easily demonstrate the unique value his/her agency can bring to the referral source.
About Excel Health
Excel Health provides growth solutions that drive critical workflows and dramatically improve agency performance. Our performance analytics, quality metrics and targeting tools are derived from complete 100% Medicare Part A & B data to produce high value to hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. In a recent study, our customers outpaced their competition and have experienced an ROI of over 600%. Given our strong client retention rate and ROI we have developed the "90 Day Stress Free Guarantee" program for a limited time. Details can be found at http://www.excelhealthgroup.com/stress-free. Excel Health customers are the only agencies in the market that can position themselves as an invaluable resource to their referral partners because they have exclusive visibility into the full continuum of care. For more information, please visit http://www.excelhealthgroup.com/new-solutions; or to see a demonstration, email us at sales(at)excelhealthgroup(dot)com.
SOURCE Excel Health
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 11, 2019 05:30 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 11, 2019 02:15 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 10, 2019 10:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 10, 2019 10:00 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 10, 2019 08:00 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 10, 2019 01:15 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 10, 2019 12:15 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 10, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 10, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST