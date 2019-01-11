RDC and Liberty Shared Partnership Now Identifying More than 30 Human Traffickers Per Day

|By Business Wire
Regulatory DataCorp, Inc. (RDC), the global leader in compliance screening, and Liberty Shared, a leading anti-human trafficking organization, have identified more than 12,000 individual suspects in the first year of their strategic partnership – a major step towards their shared goal of eliminating modern slavery and preventing human trafficking criminals from gaining access to the global financial system.
Criminals continue to exploit human trafficking in the $150 billion-a-year industry by targeting disadvantaged groups in our society. The United Nations reports that 46% of victims worldwide know their trafficker and that human trafficking continues to be the world’s fastest growing crime.
The RDC-Liberty Shared partnership centers around intelligence gathered by Liberty Shared on modern slavery, which is channeled through RDC’s advanced screening technology, creating an effective way of surfacing suspects and convicted criminals of human trafficking. The resulting profiles address the needs of global financial institutions as part of their anti-money laundering (AML) and know your customer (KYC) initiatives and works by preventing criminal access to financial services that would otherwise assist illicit activities. It is initiatives such as this which help ensure financial institutions are able to more easily detect and prevent criminal activity.
“RDC’s partnership with Liberty Shared is already making a notable impact against human trafficking and delivering important financial crime transparency for our customers,” said Tom Walsh, CEO of RDC. “The intelligence gathered by Liberty Shared augments our screening database which contains no less than 10M global risk profiles curated from more than 120,000 trusted sources, and RDC will continue to support this partnership effort as we seek to further disrupt human trafficking networks and bring the light of day to the financial crime in its wake."
“We applaud RDC’s efforts to help banks and financial institutions identify human traffickers and their illicit sources of income,” said Leighton Joyce, Director of Liberty Shared’s Information and Data Collaboration Programme. “Our partnership continues to deliver value every day and the combination of our focused risk intelligence and RDC’s screening technology represent a world-class KYC/AML platform for companies of all size and complexity.”
About RDC
Regulatory DataCorp, Inc.,(RDC), the Smarter ScreeningTM company prevents criminal infiltration of the world’s financial systems by delivering automated, intelligent customer screening and decision-ready intelligence. RDC supports more than 35,000 compliance professionals across more than 100 countries in strengthening their KYC/AML, fraud and Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) protection, ensuring sanctions and watchlist compliance, protecting their brand and reputation and managing supply chain and vendor risks. Founded by 20 of the world’s leading financial institutions, today RDC is a Vista Equity Partners portfolio company. Learn more about RDC by emailing [email protected] or visiting www.rdc.com.
About Liberty Shared
Liberty Shared is made up of a group of dedicated professionals who feel strongly that a more effective, coordinated response to slavery is essential and that leveraging technology available to the corporate sector and providing it to the NGO sector will facilitate this response. Liberty Shared’s goal is to provide new solutions to change the way slavery and trafficking is addressed. Liberty Shared is a Hong Kong registered charitable organization and can be reached at https://libertyshared.org/
