HYPERAMS Announces Upcoming Equipment Auctions and Liquidations

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 11, 2019 06:00 AM EST
WOOD DALE, Ill., Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HYPERAMS, LLC recently announced the equipment auctions of several businesses, including an offset printing facility and a security and detention contractor. HYPERAMS is also assisting several businesses with the sale of surplus equipment, including ACE Hardware and Chicago-based Why Not Iron.
HYPERAMS is assisting major retailer ACE Hardware in the closure of its 400 thousand square foot distribution center in Portland, Maine. The orderly liquidation features a wide assortment of pallet racking, cantilever racking, and facility support equipment including forklifts, pallet jacks, order pickers, conveyors, and floor scrubbers. The orderly liquidation is ongoing now and inventory lists are available to potential buyers.
In addition, HYPERAMS is participating in several upcoming auctions. First, the firm is assisting San Antonio, Texas prison and detention center contractor Argyle Security with its wind-down of operations. A sealed bid sale is being held for the company's security system components, while an online auction will be held for the remaining equipment, including general contractor equipment, material handling equipment, trailers, assembly equipment, IT and business machines (including hundreds of monitors), as well as a nice selection of office furniture. "The sealed bid sale is an excellent opportunity to purchase new product at a fraction of new cost,'" said HYPERAMS Director of Auction Services Burdette Wilber. "And if you're in the market for general tools, racking, and material handling, you won't want to miss our Argyle Security auction." Interested buyers must act fast – sealed bids are due by January 15 and the online auction starts to close on January 18.
HYPERAMS is also assisting Chicago, Illinois metal fabricator Why Not Iron liquidate its surplus assets, including CNC burning tables, shears, press brake, iron worker, bending rolls, mill, lathe, saws, drills, forklifts, plasma cutter, welders and generators, as well as assorted steel, racking, ladders, and much more. Wilber noted that this online auction, which starts ending on January 31, would be a great way for local fabricators to pick up new equipment to start their businesses on the right foot in the new year.
Finally, HYPERAMS, is participating in the wind-down of operations of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based Bartash Printing. HYPERAMS is conducting an online-only auction of the company's cold set offset printing facility, with featured assets including seven Tensor Web offset printing presses, as well as bindery, inserting, pre-press assets, paper stock inventory, and facility support equipment. Wilber noted this will be one of the first opportunities of the new year to purchase late-model printing equipment, with some of the equipment as new as 2016. The Bartash Printing online auction starts closing on February 7.
For more details on these and other upcoming auctions, please visit http://www.HYPERAMS.com or contact Director of Auction Services Burdette Wilber at [email protected]. If you are interested in discussing our auction and liquidation solutions, please contact Senior Vice President Gene Arenson at [email protected].
About HYPERAMS, LLC
HYPERAMS is a full-service auction, appraisal, retail advisory and liquidation, and reverse logistics firm. The Company specializes in assisting both distressed and healthy companies manage surplus assets by providing clients with a complete asset disposition strategy. The Asset Disposition division focuses on investing in excess assets and conducting live and webcast auctions. The Appraisal division provides valuations of machinery, equipment, and inventory in most industry verticals. Since its inception, HYPERAMS has performed hundreds of appraisals, auctions, and store closings on behalf of financial institutions, restructuring/turnaround professionals, private equity firms, as well as business owners.
SOURCE HYPERAMS, LLC
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 11, 2019 05:30 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 11, 2019 02:15 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 10, 2019 10:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 10, 2019 10:00 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 10, 2019 08:00 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 10, 2019 01:15 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 10, 2019 12:15 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 10, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 10, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST