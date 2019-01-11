Apply now for a grant from the 2019 Bell Let's Talk Community Fund

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 11, 2019 07:00 AM EST
- $2 million in grants available to registered charities leading mental health care initiatives in their local communities
- Annual fund has supported more than 500 community organizations since 2011
MONTRÉAL, Jan. 11, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell today announced the launch of the annual Bell Let's Talk Community Fund for 2019, with $2 million in grants available this year for local mental health leaders improving access to care in communities throughout Canada.
"Bell Let's Talk Community Fund has supported local mental health initiatives in every corner of the country, from the largest urban centres to some of Canada's most remote communities," said Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let's Talk. "Alongside the major health care and research institutions supported by Bell Let's Talk, these local and grassroots initiatives are helping to improve the lives of people living with mental illness within hundreds of Canadian communities."
"I have been privileged to see the evolution of mental health care in my two and a half decades as a frontline social worker," said the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health. "Thanks to the work of incredible initiatives like Bell Let's Talk, and the work of organizations providing services and support in communities, conversations that once happened in hushed voices are now front and centre. But we know there is still work to do, and that's why I will be joining the conversation on Bell Let's Talk Day and encourage all Canadians to do so."
How to apply for a Community Fund grant
Registered charities are invited to apply for a grant up to $25,000 to help fund local mental health programs by visiting Bell.ca/LetsTalk. All applications are reviewed by a committee of mental health experts from across Canada. The 2019 application period runs until March 15 and all 2019 grants will be disbursed before December 31, 2019.
"Funding from Bell Let's Talk allowed the Hamlet of Arviat to train youth workers at the Youth Drop-In Centre in peer support skills, coping skills and anti-bullying," said Michelle Malla, Director of Community Development for Arviat. "This has greatly increased the effectiveness of our staff in supporting youth in our Nunavut community."
"With our grant from the Bell Let's Talk Community Fund, the Man to Man: Mental Health Peer Support group launched at Choices for Youth in the fall of 2017," said Sheldon Pollett, Executive Director of Choices for Youth. "This is the first group of its kind in St. John's and we are proud to partner with Bell Let's Talk to offer this program to male identifying youth who want to improve their mental wellness and emotional capacity."
"We trained KV Oasis Youth Centre staff as ASIST Suicide Intervention facilitators and other staff members as Mental Health First Aid facilitators with our gift from the Community Fund," said Yennah Hurley, Executive Director of the KV Oasis Youth Centre in New Brunswick. "The facilitators will train local youth, parents, teachers and first responders in these important programs as well as the KV Oasis Peer Support Workers."
"Bell Let's Talk helped us optimize our work reintegration program at our Le Chiffonnier thrift shop, helping 100 people with mental health challenges return to work each year," said Karine Ouellet, Director of Services at the Maison de l'Espoir de Mont-Joli. "In addition to improving the experience of people living with mental health issues or social integration difficulties, the thrift shop also operates a region-wide textile recycling system, which has a positive economic impact in our community."
"We trained 28 Youth Reconciliation Initiative leaders in Mental Health First Aid and Safe Talk thanks to the support of Bell Let's Talk," said Max FineDay, Executive Director of the Canadian Roots Exchange. "Youth Leaders are equipped to address issues such as the intergenerational impacts of residential schools on mental health and well-being, high suicide rates in Indigenous communities and how to access community mental health services. Training these leaders meant that more than 400 Indigenous youth were able to participate in mental health workshops in Thunder Bay, Sudbury-Manitoulin, the Six Nations communities, Hamilton and Ottawa."
"Thanks to the support of Bell Let's Talk and working with Healthy Child Manitoba, True North's Project 11 is improving mental wellness through weekly lessons, videos and daily activities for more than 15,000 youth in Winnipeg and across Manitoba," said Julie Chartier, Director Finance and Support Services for True North Youth Foundation. "Almost 3,000 students and teachers from both rural and urban school divisions were also provided with mindfulness strategies to learn positive coping skills and a greater sense of self-awareness at the True North Summit."
"Financial support from the Bell Let's Talk Community Fund helped us deliver the Take Back Your World initiative, a 10-week therapy group for teen girls who have experienced abuse and present with a mental health issue," said Sandra Mintz, CEO of Lethbridge Family Services. "We are proud to partner with Bell to increase access to mental health care and support through programs like this."
"Our Bell Let's Talk Community Fund grant helped us expand the FamilySmart Parent in Residence/Youth in Residence program, connecting young people and their families with the mental health services available in their community," said Keli Anderson, President and CEO of the Institute of Families for Child and Youth Mental Health. "We reached over 400 additional children, youth, families and service providers as a result of this grant, changing outcomes for child and youth mental health in BC."
Bell Let's Talk Day is January 30
Everyone is invited to join the conversation on Bell Let's Talk Day by sending messages of support across multiple platforms to drive both awareness and action in mental health.
Bell will donate 5 cents to Canadian mental health programs for each of the following interactions on Bell Let's Talk Day, at no extra cost to participants beyond what they would normally pay their service provider for online or phone access:
- Talk: Every mobile and every long distance call made by Bell wireless and phone customers
- Text: Every text message sent by Bell wireless customers
- Twitter: Every tweet and retweet using #BellLetsTalk, featuring the special Bell Let's Talk emoji, and every Bell Let's Talk Day video view at Twitter.com/Bell_LetsTalk
- Facebook: Every Bell Let's Talk Day video view at Facebook.com/BellLetsTalk and every use of the Bell Let's Talk frame
- Instagram: Every Bell Let's Talk Day video view at Instagram.com/Bell_letstalk
- Snapchat: Every use of the Bell Let's Talk filter and every Bell Let's Talk Day video view
Total Bell Let's Talk Day interactions since the first event in 2011 stand at 867,449,649 and are expected to exceed 1 billion on January 30. Bell's funding commitment for mental health, including the company's donations based on Bell Let's Talk engagement and its original $50-million donation to launch the initiative, is now $93,423,628.80 and expected to surpass $100 million on January 30.
About Bell Let's Talk
The Bell Let's Talk mental health initiative is focused on 4 key action pillars: Anti-stigma, Care and Access, Research and Workplace Leadership. Since its launch in September 2010, Bell Let's Talk has partnered with more than 900 organizations providing mental health services throughout Canada, including major donations to hospitals, universities and other care and research organizations. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.
Media inquiries:
Jacqueline Michelis
613-785-1427
[email protected]
@Bell_LetsTalk
@Bell_News
SOURCE Bell Canada
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 11, 2019 05:30 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 11, 2019 02:15 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 10, 2019 10:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 10, 2019 10:00 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 10, 2019 08:00 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 10, 2019 01:15 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 10, 2019 12:15 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 10, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 10, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST