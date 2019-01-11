SourceLink Completes Acquisition Of Path Interactive, A Leading Digital Marketing Agency

|By PR Newswire
CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SourceLink, LLC ("SourceLink"), a portfolio company of Aterian Investment Partners ("Aterian"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of Path Interactive, Inc. ("Path").
Headquartered in New York, NY and with over a decade of digital marketing experience, Path is an industry leading full service, ROI-driven digital direct marketing agency providing paid search, search engine optimization ("SEO"), digital media and creative strategy services. Together with SourceLink, the combined entity creates a unique middle market omni-channel marketing solutions provider with industry leading capabilities in online and offline direct marketing solutions.
The acquisition of Path by SourceLink also represents a continuation of Aterian's efforts during its ownership period to support SourceLink's growth initiatives and strategic transformation. During Aterian's ownership of SourceLink, Aterian has invested in industry leading human capital, best-in-class production assets and now omni-channel campaign execution expertise to pair with SourceLink's thought leadership within financial services, healthcare and other industry verticals. Additionally, Path supplements SourceLink's highly respected data, analytics, strategy, creative and content capabilities.
"We are pleased to welcome Michael Coppola, Michael Candullo, and the Path team to the SourceLink family," stated Don Landrum, Chief Executive Officer at SourceLink. "The addition of Path's industry leading, full-service, digital marketing capabilities will allow us to offer a truly unique omni-channel campaign execution solution to the expanding customer bases of both companies and the broader middle market."
Michael Coppola, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at Path, commented, "The partnership with SourceLink will continue the vision of Path. I believe together both companies are stronger, with greater product breadth and market opportunities. I am appreciative of all the support of our customers, vendors and employees and look forward to being part of the SourceLink family."
Michael Candullo, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder at Path, stated, "We will maintain Path's unique cultures that have made us successful, while vigorously pursuing new business together and capitalizing on what we have in common… our vision and our values."
Brandon Bethea, Partner at Aterian, said, "We are excited to support the combination of SourceLink and Path and by doing so the creation of a unique omni-channel marketing services company." Martin Vogel, Vice President at Aterian, added, "The transaction is a great example of Aterian's ability to provide a solutions-oriented approach and execute on proprietary, Founder-seller situations."
About Path Interactive
Headquartered in New York, NY with additional offices in Nashville, TN, Path is a full-service digital marketing agency providing strategy & consulting, SEO, pay per click, social media marketing, analytics, display, design and other services to consumer, insurance, financial services, healthcare, and other industries. With over a decade in the digital trenches, Path works to ensure its campaigns capture and engage the right kind of customer for its clients.
For more information, please visit www.pathinteractive.com
About SourceLink
SourceLink is a highly respected Direct Marketing agency headquartered in Chicago, Illinois that utilizes data intelligence and an omni-channel approach to maximize return on investment for clients through improved customer response and conversion. The company deploys client programs across the channels in which their customers and prospects are most responsive, including; direct mail, email, digital media, social media, and statements. SourceLink's expertise spans a variety of end markets, with an emphasis on financial services, healthcare, retail energy and utilities, insurance and retail.
For more information, please visit www.sourcelink.com
About Aterian Investment Partners
Aterian Investment Partners is an operationally-focused middle market private equity firm that provides resources to companies to further enhance growth, operations and investment initiatives. The firm invests in businesses generating $25 million to $500 million of annual revenue with strong, proven franchises. After making an investment, Aterian, in partnership with management, seeks to focus on the critical growth, operational and liquidity initiatives of a business in an effort to drive value creation for all stakeholders.
For more information, please visit www.aterianpartners.com
