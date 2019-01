Boardwalktech Launches Machine Learning Module at NRF 2019

ML module latest Customer solution towards goal of achieving "100% Digital Enterprise"

CUPERTINO, CA, Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - (TSXV:BWLK) – Boardwalktech Software Corp. ("Boardwalktech") announces the launch of a new Machine Learning (ML) module for its Boardwalk Blockchain Digital Ledger Platform at the National Retail Federation (NRF) 2019 show being held January 13-15 at the Javits Center in New York City. This new Boardwalk Machine Learning (ML) module is available now for existing and new customers. Today's announcement further extends the Boardwalk Blockchain Digital Ledger Platform, providing industry leading technology supporting companies in their transformation towards a "100% Digital Enterprise".

The new Boardwalk Machine Learning (ML) module offers both transaction chain intelligence and neural network capabilities to analyze changes to each value over time, enabling the ability to forecast and identify outliers and risk factors. One of our supply chain customers used the Boardwalk ML module and initial results showed improved forecast accuracy by over 25% and was able to predict late finished goods delivery 60 days in advance, with over 90% accuracy, reducing stock-outs and improving financial results.

While other blockchain platforms use a ledger merely to record transactions, the Boardwalk Blockchain Digital Ledger Platform becomes a transformative database that captures all changes at the individual value level. This complete, detailed transaction chain database builds trust and integrity while allowing for concurrent editing of data by multiple parties. Applying machine learning within a digital ledger at this level of granularity provides better predictive informational results leading to more rapid decisions, increased efficiencies, higher sales and increased margins.

"Companies in all industries continue to focus their transformation efforts toward achieving 100% digital enablement for all their critical processes across the extended enterprise," said Andrew T. Duncan, President and CEO of Boardwalktech Software Corp. "With Boardwalktech's new and unique Machine Learning capability, our customers are now able to better identify and manage risk factors, predict events, and react faster which ultimately leads to improved revenue and margins for the business."

Boardwalktech will be demonstrating its new Boardwalk Machine Learning module and its Boardwalk Blockchain Digital Ledger Platform at Booth # 4644 on Level 3 of the Javits Center at NRF, or by appointment via the contact information below.

About Boardwalktech Software Corp.

Founded in 2005, Boardwalktech has developed a patented digital ledger technology that allows for multi-party collaboration and verification on a trusted, shared, secure, and private information cloud. Our Boardwalk Enterprise Blockchain data management platform allows rapid blockchain application development on many platforms using any user interface, supporting "smart contract" business logic, integration with legacy systems and an easy method of connecting all participants (through Boardwalk virtual machines) enabling the exchange of secure and validated digital business information.

Boardwalktech is headquartered in Cupertino, California with offices in India and operations in North America. For more information on Boardwalktech, visit our website at www.boardwalktech.com.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved".

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements.

An investment in securities of the Company is speculative and subject to several risks including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated May 30, 2018. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

In connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boardwalktech-launches-machine-learning-module-at-nrf-2019-300776713.html

SOURCE BoardwalkTech