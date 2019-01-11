Aquitas Solutions to Sponsor IoT Learning Track at 2019 MaximoWorld Conference for Asset Management Professionals

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 11, 2019 07:00 AM EST
ROSWELL, Ga., Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aquitas Solutions, a leading provider of Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) and IoT solutions that optimize asset intensive industries, announced today that they will be sponsoring the first ever IoT Track at the 2019 MaximoWorld Conference, August 6-8, In Orlando, FL. The event, driven by Reliabilityweb.com, is the largest cross-industry gathering of Maximo and Asset Management professionals with a single goal in mind: to share knowledge and improve the use and capabilities of Maximo. This year's conference will include a special focus on how IoT and AI, along with machine-assisted maintenance and remote monitoring, are transforming the way organizations manage assets.
"We are thrilled we were selected to sponsor the IoT Track focused on the disruptive technology that is changing the way organizations do maintenance," commented Maddy Hawkins, Director of IoT Sales. She added, "It has been so exciting to watch IoT evolve from a buzz word into real solutions that create unbelievable opportunities for maintenance, specifically in our Maximo community."
"We are always impressed with the creative ways customers have leveraged Maximo to meet their organization's needs," commented Ray Miciek, Executive Vice President of Sales. He continued, "Reliabilityweb.com has done a phenomenal job of recognizing the impact of IoT within our Maximo ecosystem to improve maintenance and reliability operations. We are excited to join them in bringing IoT to the forefront of this year's conference and witness the creative ways customers are leveraging new technologies and creating value.
MaximoWorld is in its 18th year with the most recent conference including over 1,100 users, both technical and functional, from 32 countries, as well as business executives and process experts from a variety of industries. Be a part of this year's event by submitting a paper to the IoT Track.
Aquitas customers will be active on this year's agenda, presenting at various breakout and panel sessions. We will also have several Maximo and IoT experts from our team in attendance, including Director of Development, Michael Hayes, who will be conducting live demos of the Connected Maintenance solution throughout the 3 day event, Gina Leonard the Maximo Supply Chain Expert, and more!
About Aquitas Solutions
Aquitas Solutions is a leading provider of EAM and IoT solutions that optimize asset intensive industries. The Company prides itself on working strategically and collaboratively with the top, globally recognized EAM and IoT platform solution providers to heighten business value and bring bottom-line benefits to their clients.
Based in Atlanta, GA, Aquitas' leadership team and management consultants have nearly one thousand man years of enterprise asset management experience and have been early adopters of IoT technology that helps clients leverage their EAM system to optimize performance and improve productivity and service levels across the entire spectrum of their organization.
The Company has a long history of delivering faster, smarter, and more agile solutions at a competitive rate helping customers streamline their internal processes and compete more efficiently in an increasingly synergetic world.
Aquitas Solutions is a Certified IBM Gold Business Partner, registered Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and proud supporter of Women in Reliability Asset Management (WIRAM). In 2018, Aquitas achieved both a CRN® Top IoT Innovators Award and was named to the Next Gen 250 List for companies implementing groundbreaking IT solutions.
http://www.aquitas-solutions.com/
SOURCE Aquitas Solutions
