Scandit at NRF 2019: See How Every Retailer Can Provide an Amazon Go-Like Experience Using Affordable Mobile Computer Vision and Augmented Reality

January 11, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Scandit, the leading enterprise technology platform for mobile computer vision, barcode scanning, and augmented reality, will be showcasing its retail technology in Booth 509 at NRF 2019 on January 13th-15th at the Javits Center in New York City. Attendees will see how Scandit’s mobile computer vision enables any retailer to offer a grab-and-go experience similar to Amazon Go with a substantially smaller upfront investment that doesn’t require the installation of any additional cameras or sensors in stores.
Scandit’s technology is used by leading retailers such as Sephora, Louis Vuitton, and Levi Strauss & Co., and integrates seamlessly with leading POS, ERP, or commerce solutions such as SAP, Oracle Retail Xstore, and Salesforce.
Attendees will be able to experience hands-on augmented reality demos that show how customers can scan an entire shelf with their smart device to quickly find an item from their shopping list or see personalized deals, additional product information, and reviews displayed over the items on the screen. Other demos will show how employees can use computer vision and augmented reality to save up to 40% of the time that it would normally take to find click-and-collect orders and work through a checklist of inventory management tasks.
A special preview will also be provided of an upcoming feature that uses augmented reality to create digital store maps so customers and employees can go beyond the shelf and find items anywhere in the store.
Scandit has also released an updated version of its Think Like Amazon report, which demonstrates how the combination of computer vision and augmented reality technology enhances the customer experience, in-store engagement, and back-of-the-house operations and enables retailers to compete like Amazon by thinking like Amazon.
The report shows how retailers can start their digital transformation today using technology that is already available to them (such as barcodes and smartphones) and then move on to adding more data capture tools over time (like smart shopping carts, robots, wearables, and fixed cameras). Each scan along the way will contribute to a rich database of SKU fingerprints that increases scanning performance and helps to bring the Internet of Things to everyday objects.
“The NRF show is a fantastic opportunity for us to demonstrate how retailers can use computer vision and augmented reality to blend the physical and digital world and bring the e-commerce experience to brick-and-mortar retail,” said Samuel Mueller, CEO of Scandit. “There is a desperate need for this to happen. Many retailers have been talking about digital transformation for years, but now is the time to turn those words into actions because the technology is ready to be deployed today.”
Resources
- Schedule a meeting with Scandit at NRF 2019: https://www.scandit.com/nrf2019/
- Download the Think Like Amazon report: https://www.scandit.com/think-like-amazon
- Learn more about Scandit’s retail use cases: https://www.scandit.com/industries/retail/
- Watch this video to see Scandit in action: https://www.scandit.com/resources/videos/computer-vision-and-augmented-reality-for-enterprise-applications/
- View Scandit’s press kit: https://www.scandit.com/press/
- Learn more about Scandit: https://www.scandit.com/
About Scandit
Scandit enables enterprises and consumers to change the way they interact with everyday objects and augment the physical world with real-time data captured by scanning barcodes and recognizing text, objects, and other visual identifiers using smartphones, tablets, wearables, drones, and robots.
Scandit’s mobile data capture platform is built on proprietary computer vision, augmented reality, and machine learning technologies. Companies in industries such as retail, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare can use Scandit’s technology to create and power mobile apps for crucial enterprise workflows like mobile point of sale, mobile shopping, self-checkout, inventory management, and proof of delivery.
Many of the world’s most innovative and successful companies are benefiting from Scandit’s enterprise-grade mobile data capture platform, including Sephora, Louis Vuitton, DHL, and Levi Strauss & Co.
For more information, visit https://www.scandit.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190111005052/en/
