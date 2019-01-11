Intellipaat Cloud Architect Training Seeing Huge Interest from Non-Tech Professionals

|By PR Newswire
|January 11, 2019 08:00 AM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cloud architect is today one of the top technology job roles with average salaries of over $120,000 per annum. It is in this backdrop that Bangalore based Intellipaat has launched the industry-designed Cloud and DevOps Architect Master Program for professionals looking to fast-track and excel in their careers.
Intellipaat is seeing a huge interest for its DevOps and Cloud Architect Master Program from non-technical professionals like those in the sectors of banking, insurance, HR, manufacturing, retail and others. The key reason for this is that most of the Intellipaat training courses do not assume any prior technical knowledge from the learners. Thus Intellipaat is making a key difference to the careers of these professionals who do not have a technical background but are skilled enough to take on technical roles with the right training
The Intellipaat DevOps and Cloud Architect course has been designed by industry experts with major focus on practical aspects through real world projects for hands-on experience. Intellipaat CEO Mr. Diwakar Chittora was quoted as saying, "Intellipaat USP includes all training courses in line with industry needs, trainers with 12+ years' experience, practical-oriented training methodology, 24/7 lifetime support, lifetime access to course material, free course upgrade, industry-recognized certification and so on."
The Intellipaat DevOps & Cloud Architect course includes mastering the DevOps methodology for getting software from development to deployment in the most efficient manner, cloud technologies like Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, Python programming, Splunk for Data Analytics along with Java and Linux. So this is one comprehensive Master Program upon completion of which your skills will be in high demand.
The entire training course has been designed keeping in mind the fact that the learner has no prior experience in the cloud domain. The training includes step by step quizzes and assignments after every module to help the learners evaluate their progress. The projects that you have are similar to the projects that you will be working on in the real world. The Intellipaat DevOps certification is highly valued in over 80 corporates from around the world including Cisco, Sony, Ericsson, Standard Chartered, TCS and more. Intellipaat also provides free DevOps tutorial to the community at large so professionals can get a basic understanding of this domain and learn on a fast-track basis. Intellipaat strongly believes in spreading knowledge and democratizing education. So, in keeping with this ethos, Intellipaat is offering these free online learning resources.
Check the Intellipaat learner success stories on YouTube to get a first-hand idea of how this EdTech major from India is changing the lives of young professionals and helping them pursue their dreams.
SOURCE Intellipaat Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
