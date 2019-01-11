Two Mario Games Continue Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS Momentum Into 2019

|By Business Wire
January 11, 2019
Two of Mario’s most beloved adventures are back – and this time with fresh new content perfect for new players and longtime fans. The New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey games are both now available for the Nintendo Switch system and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems*, respectively.
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe contains New Super Mario Bros. U and the more challenging New Super Luigi U – two full games with a ton of high-quality content. (Graphic: Business Wire)
“After a strong 2018, both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS add to their large and diverse libraries with two solid games starring Mario and friends,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Nintendo is giving fans on both platforms good options to kick off their entertainment in 2019.”
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe contains New Super Mario Bros. U and the more challenging New Super Luigi U – two full games with a ton of high-quality content. While you can play as iconic characters Mario, Luigi, Toad and Nabbit, a new character also joins the mix – Toadette. Younger or less-experienced players will love playing as Nabbit and Toadette, as they offer extra assistance during play.
When Toadette picks up a Super Crown, she turns into Peachette and can double jump, float slowly during freefall and boost back up when she falls in a pit. When playing as Nabbit, you won’t be hurt by enemies and can earn extra 1UPs at the end of stages.
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is a classic side-scrolling Super Mario experience in the vein of the original games. With 164 levels and numerous hidden secrets, it’s the ideal game to play at home or on the go. There is a wide variety of additional game modes to entertain players of all skill levels, and with up to four player multiplayer**, you and your friends and family members can all play together.
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is now available on Nintendo Switch at a suggested retail price of $59.99. For more information about the game, visit http://newsupermariobrosu.nintendo.com/.
Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story is one of the most acclaimed entries in the beloved Mario & Luigi RPG series. This new version for Nintendo 3DS includes all of the original’s hilarious and captivating content, with revamped graphics and refined gameplay. It also includes an original new mode starring everyone’s favorite son of the famous Koopa King, Bowser Jr., as he gathers an army, creates formations, supports his allies with an arsenal of moves and generally causes chaos (in the best way possible).
Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey is now available at a suggested retail price of $39.99 and can be played on the entire Nintendo 3DS family of systems*, including Nintendo 2DS and New Nintendo 2DS XL. For more information about the game, visit https://marioandluigibowsersinsidestory.nintendo.com/.
Remember that Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems feature parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/ or https://www.nintendo.com/3ds/.
*Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey is playable only in 2D.
**Additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Sold separately.
About Nintendo: The worldwide pioneer in the creation of interactive entertainment, Nintendo Co., Ltd., of Kyoto, Japan, manufactures and markets hardware and software for its Nintendo Switch™ system and the Nintendo 3DS™ family of portable systems. Since 1983, when it launched the Nintendo Entertainment System™, Nintendo has sold more than 4.6 billion video games and more than 730 million hardware units globally, including Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, as well as the Game Boy™, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS™ family of systems, Super NES™, Nintendo 64™, Nintendo GameCube™, Wii™ and Wii U™ systems. It has also created industry icons that have become well-known, household names, such as Mario, Donkey Kong, Metroid, Zelda and Pokémon. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo’s operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at https://www.nintendo.com/.
