CES 2019: New Electric Scooters From SWAGTRON Include Off-Road, Convertible And Cargo Models

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 11, 2019 08:20 AM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Electric scooters have become commonplace in many cities over the last year thanks to rental companies like Lime and Bird, but SWAGTRON is among brands making it possible for riders to own their commute.
The brand has seen tremendous growth in sales of models like the Swagger 5 Elite and Swagger 3 Pro, but for 2019, SWAGTRON is showing off models at CES that are much more than mere commuters.
Ranging from off-road models to seated cargo scooters, even a stand-up scooter that transforms into an pedal-less e-bike, here's a look at a few highlights among the latest e-scooter options from SWAGTRON.
SWAGGER OFF-ROAD ELECTRIC SCOOTER
The first all-terrain addition to SWAGTRON's Swagger line of scooters features a unique full suspension system. A swing arm design similar to that usually employed in rear suspension is used in lieu of a more traditional fork. Rear squish duties are handled similarly. Height adjustable handlebars make the perfect fit possible for a variety of riders. Knobby off-road tires on 11-inch wheels, fenders and LED headlights round out the package. It's all driven by an 800-watt brushless electric motor, making it the most powerful in the lineup with a range of up to 30 miles per charge.
SWAGGER OFF-ROAD ELECTRIC SCOOTER SPECS
- 800-Watt Motor
- 11-inch All-Terrain Tires
- Compact Folding Design
- Alloy + Steel Frame
- Hydraulic Disc Brakes
- Front and Rear Swing Arm Suspension
- Front and Rear Fenders
- Adjustable-Height Handlebar
- LED Headlights
- 30-mile range
SWAGGER HYBRID CONVERTIBLE SCOOTER / E-BIKE
Another first for SWAGTRON, this lightweight, modular design transforms between a traditional stand-up electric scooter and a seated pedal-free bike design. An LED display and headlight complete the cockpit. Despite its minimalist aesthetic, it's capable of up to 15 mph with a range that also clocks in at 15 miles per charge. This slick machine folds for compact storage and transport.
SWAGGER HYBRID CONVERTIBLE SCOOTER / E-BIKE SPECS
- 8.5-inch Wheels
- Hybrid Convertible Design
- Aluminum Frame
- Electric Brake
- Front and Rear Fenders
- LED Headlights
- 15 mph Top Speed
- 15-mile Range
SWAGGER SEATED ELECTRIC SCOOTER
For those looking to maximize comfort and utility combined with enhanced mobility, a seated version of the Swagger answers the call. Perhaps the most practical machine in the SWAGTRON lineup, it can be ridden either seated or standing, and features a cargo basket in the rear. Powered by a 350-watt motor, it rolls on 12.5-inch pneumatic tires for a smooth ride.
SWAGGER SEATED ELECTRIC SCOOTER SPECS
- 350-Watt Motor
- 12.5-inch Pneumatic Tires
- 6061 Aluminum Frame
- Disc Brakes
- Front and Rear Fenders
- LED Headlights
- Adjustable seat and handlebar height
- Rear Cargo Basket
SWAGTRON is also showcasing all-new designs in electric bikes and skateboards in Las Vegas during CES 2019.
-Don Stefanovich
SOURCE SWAGTRON
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 11, 2019 09:00 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 11, 2019 09:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 11, 2019 08:30 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 11, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 11, 2019 07:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 11, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 11, 2019 05:30 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 11, 2019 02:15 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 10, 2019 10:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 10, 2019 10:00 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 10, 2019 01:15 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 10, 2019 12:15 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST