Samsung Debuts a New Standard in Connectivity with Next Generation of Family Hub Refrigerator at CES 2019

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 11, 2019 08:30 AM EST
New Family Hub takes connected living to the next level with enhanced AI and IoT capabilities to free up more time to do the things you want
MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Samsung Electronics Canada announced today the unveiling of the next generation of its award-winning Family Hub refrigerator, continuing to innovate and redefine the refrigerator category. Family Hub continues to set a new standard for connected living, bringing the family together in the kitchen.
As the new generation of homeowners look to technology to define both who they are and how they want to live their lives, there is no better place to do this than in a connected kitchen. And with the Family Hub, which offers the simplified connectivity they've grown accustomed to, families can spend more time focusing on the things that matter most to them.
In 2019, with the new Family Board, a communal screen that family members can interact with in a personalized way, Family Hub helps foster true family connection, food management, and a connected home experience in today's fast-paced, modern world.
"The kitchen continues to sit at the heart of many homes in Canada, and the new Family Hub brings an enhanced experience anchored in food management, family connections, and entertainment," said Warner Doell, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Digital Appliances, Samsung Canada. "Today, we are excited to bring a new level of connectivity and intelligence to the Family Hub with Bixby, providing AI capabilities that are designed to make everyday tasks much easier. Combined with our new Family Board, the Family Hub represents a new evolution in convenience and connectivity in the kitchen."
Intelligence
Bixby allows for a smarter, hands-free, more personalized way to use the Family Hub. Users can ask Bixby for their Morning Brief while getting breakfast ready for the kids so they know all of their daily essentials like the weather and top news. All of this appears on the Family Hub screen so they can see it as well as hear it. And through Bixby's voice ID technology, each family member's voice is distinguishable so everyone can get tailored information for their individual needs. Bixby is also smart and conversational – allowing users to interact with it more naturally. Imagine, now users can call an Uber and pre-set the oven temperature just by talking to the Family Hub.
Taking intelligence a step further, with the Family Hub's seamless integration of SmartThings1, owners can now see and control hundreds of Samsung and third party smart home devices right from the refrigerator screen and by voice with Bixby.
Family Connections
The new Family Board screen acts as a digital bulletin board in which members can easily stick notes and photos and even doodle right on the screen. Users can now have a devoted screen to share photos, messages and memories on their fridge, and are able to customize their photos with different photo styles, add handwritten notes and stickers, and even change the background colour to match their kitchen – all bringing the family closer to elevate the way they connect and share information.
The Family Hub also displays a dynamic screen saver that can be used to display precious family moments, important information such as the weather, or even artwork. It can also be set to blend with the décor in the kitchen.
Healthier Food Management
From the beginning, food management with Family Hub has been a cornerstone feature elevating the way homeowners manage their food – whether using "View Inside" to see if they need eggs from their smartphone while at the store, or adding items to their shopping list and tagging expiration dates. The Family Hub can also enable a user to create delicious, healthy meals with Meal Planner, which customizes recipes based on food preferences, dietary needs and the items in the fridge.
In 2019, Samsung will expand the Family Hub platform across more models to ensure that there is a Family Hub configuration that meets the different needs of its consumers.
A 2019 CES Innovation Award Honouree in the Software and Mobile Apps product category, the new Family Hub will be featured at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) from January 8-11, 2019 at booth 15006 Central Hall at the LVCC. For more information about Samsung Home Appliances, please visit www.samsung.com.
About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.
Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, virtual reality and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2017, Samsung ranked top 10 in Interbrand's "Best Global Brands" list, Ipsos Canada's Most Influential Brands in Canada, and Leger Marketing's Most Admired Brands in Canada. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning Hope for Children corporate giving initiatives supports public education, sustainability and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com.
Follow Samsung Canada at facebook.com/SamsungCanada, or Instagram @samsungcanada or Twitter @SamsungCanada
1
SmartThings works with a growing number of devices. Please find "Works with SmartThings" logo on the product or product package.
SOURCE Samsung Electronics Canada
