WolfePak Software and Eddye Dreyer Financial Services Partner to Deliver Complete Accounting Solutions for Oil and Gas Industry

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 11, 2019 08:30 AM EST
ABILENE, Texas, Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WolfePak Software, a leading provider of accounting, regulatory compliance and automation software for the oil and gas industry, and Eddye Dreyer Financial Services (EDFS), a San Antonio based firm providing accounting services for domestic and international oil and gas companies, announced today a new milestone in its 22-year history with the establishment of a formal Service Provider Agreement designating EDFS as a preferred partner to deliver WolfePak implementation, conversion and training services.
The agreement expands WolfePak Software's abilities to deliver solutions to its growing customer base through a designated, preferred provider. As a preferred partner, EDFS now has access to the entire suite of WolfePak Software, allowing them to deliver turn-key financial services to oil and gas operators, midstream producers, investors and service companies. Those services include using WolfePak Software to manage revenue distribution, accounts payable and receivables, financial reporting, data analysis and other accounting functions.
As part of the agreement, EDFS will now leverage the WolfePak Cloud to deliver accounting services in a secure, SOC 1 Type 2 compliant and highly available environment, which provides additional security for EDFS client data and ensures 24x7 availability and support for EDFS and its customers. It also makes Eddye Dreyer the largest WolfePak customer to date operating in the WolfePak Cloud environment, another milestone for this partnership and testament to the scalability of WolfePak Software.
"Formalizing our partnership is an exciting next step in our 22-year relationship with Eddye Dreyer. Together we can offer a complete, turn-key accounting solution for small to mid-size companies seeking industry-leading oil and gas software packaged with first-class outsourced services," said Brent Rhymes, CEO of WolfePak Software. "Additionally, this formal agreement allows WolfePak to scale our implementation and conversion services to keep pace with our rapid growth and ensures timely deployment of our software and services while maintaining our high level of quality."
WolfePak Software and EDFS together provide a complete solution for oil and gas companies looking to outsource its accounting operations. Built by oil and gas accountants, WolfePak Software accommodates the unique requirements of oil and gas accounting and operations. It compiles, connects and integrates the multitude of data points oil and gas accounting, revenue distribution, billing, production management and more require. Eddye Dreyer has a full-time staff of over 40 experienced oil and gas CPAs, controllers, analysts and landmen that have the WolfePak knowledge and operational expertise to provide turn-key accounting operations.
"WolfePak Software combined with on-staff experts allows us to quickly assume the cumbersome and complicated accounting and controller functions off operators or owners and allow them to focus on operations and profitability," said Scott Phipps, SVP of Corporate Strategy and Finance for Eddye Dreyer Financial Services. "This agreement extends our ability to support not only our existing customers on WolfePak but also provide expertise to offices and accounting departments needing installation support or technical consulting for their WolfePak licenses."
About Eddye Dreyer Financial Services
Founded in 1991, Eddye Dreyer Financial Services is a leading bookkeeping and finance consulting firm specializing in developing long-term advisory relationships across the oil and gas industry. Our growth is directly attributable to the word of mouth referrals we've engendered over nearly 30 years in the business working with E&P firms, private equity, and family offices. Between our technical expertise and thorough understanding of the industry, we have uniquely positioned ourselves to serve as both strategists and tacticians, providing a full-service outsourced solution that adds value to our clients' bottom line. For more information on the services we provide and the industry we serve, visit http://www.edfsllc.com.
About WolfePak Software
WolfePak Software offers a fully integrated suite of software products for oil and gas upstream and midstream customers, including exploration and production well operators, crude oil purchasers, transporters, haulers, investors, CPA firms and service companies. Located in Abilene, deep in the heart of the Texas oil patch, WolfePak serves customers throughout the United States and the world. With its staff of experienced software developers, CPAs and oil and gas professionals, WolfePak has provided best-of-breed accounting and automation software and services since 1986. For more information, please visit http://www.wolfepak.com.
SOURCE WolfePak Software
