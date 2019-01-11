The College of Charleston Uses Artificial Intelligence to Expand Advancement Workforce

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 11, 2019 08:33 AM EST
BOSTON, Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravyty, the first and leading provider of AI-enabled fundraising software, today announced that The College of Charleston (CofC), a nationally recognized public liberal arts and sciences university with 10,000 undergraduate and approximately 1,000 graduate students world-renowned for its history, architecture, culture, and coastal environment, has expanded the capacity of its Advancement workforce by 160 percent by adopting Gravyty's artificial intelligence (AI) fundraising solutions. The findings are detailed in a new case study, available for download.
Located in the heart of historic Charleston, South Carolina, CofC had a successful Advancement department and was looking for strategies to increase fundraiser efficiency to penetrate more deeply into its pool of highly rated but unassigned prospects. Leadership was quick to understand how AI could address this specific problem and chose Gravyty's solutions to ensure the institution would become an AI early-adopter.
"Artificial Intelligence is changing the world by improving the way we work and the Advancement industry needs to be part of this evolution," said Chris Tobin, Executive Director, College of Charleston Foundation. "With Gravyty, our team of fundraisers are enhanced by AI and are operating at a higher level than we've ever seen before. Our team is making better, sharper, quicker decisions because AI improves our craft as fundraisers."
CofC chose Gravyty's AI-enabled solutions to proactively drive fundraiser activity, manage portfolios, establish a better discovery process for donor qualification, and further enhance existing investments in data and technology.
The College of Charleston's Results with Gravyty Include:
- 92% adoption rate of AI-enabled fundraising
- Fundraising staff of 15 on pace to complete the work of a fundraising staff of 39; expanding CofC's fundraiser workforce by 160%
- Complete portfolio penetration within three weeks of AI adoption
- Driving qualification work and developing stronger pipelines with AI
- AI enabling a culture of philanthropy across CofC campus
"With AI, CofC has been able to expand its workforce and more than double the productivity of its fundraisers without making additional hires," said Adam Martel, co-founder and CEO, Gravyty. "Chris and his leadership team at The College of Charleston had the forward vision to understand the benefits of being AI early-adopters. We're proud of the success we've already seen in our partnership. Together we look forward to defining the upper limits of what is possible with AI-enabled fundraising and extending a culture of philanthropy across campus."
For more information on how The College of Charleston is expanding its workforce, driving fundraiser activity, managing portfolios, establishing a more efficient donor qualification process, and more with AI, read the full case study, available for download here.
About Gravyty
Gravyty is the nonprofit industry's leading provider of AI-enabled fundraising software. With artificial intelligence and machine learning, Gravyty automates the most time-consuming processes for frontline fundraisers. Gravyty's products empower fundraisers to build lasting donor relationships and raise more revenue for their missions in ways never before possible. Led by former fundraiser Adam Martel and AI technologist Rich Palmer, Gravyty was founded at Babson College and is driven by their motto, "You shouldn't have to learn your software; your software should learn you."
Media Contact:
Kevin Leahy
[email protected]
(833) 472-8989
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-college-of-charleston-uses-artificial-intelligence-to-expand-advancement-workforce-300776557.html
SOURCE Gravyty
