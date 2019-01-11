Panasonic Unveils Collection of Integrated Digital Supply Chain Technology Solutions at NRF 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
January 11, 2019 09:00 AM EST
Panasonic announces that it will showcase at NRF 2019: Retail’s Big Show a collection of enterprise-grade technology solutions for customers in the manufacturing, logistics and retail sectors, that will help them improve and optimize processes from shipping to proof of delivery. To illustrate these solutions, Panasonic will deliver a series of educational main stage presentations on industry trends, streamlined processes, integrated digital solutions, as well as Panasonic’s professional support systems and services.
Panasonic will feature presentations that demonstrate the value of integrating innovative software technology with rugged mobile laptops and handheld computers. Notably, Panasonic will debut a first-to-market solution, Visual Sort Assist (VSA), a semi-automation software that achieves dynamic sortation in manual facilities. Combining barcode scanning, projection and 3D sensor technology, VSA detects and tracks parcels throughout a facility and supports streamlined sortation, delivering dramatic cost reductions in package routing and increased throughput.
In addition to Visual Sort Assist, Panasonic will feature the following integrated solutions:
- Delivery Execution: Offers visibility and traceability throughout the delivery process. Proof-of-delivery software paired with rugged mobile computers connects drivers, back-office workers and logistics management to enable faster data entry, reduce delivery and pick-up errors, and provide real-time information for customers and organizations.
- Rapid Application Development: Accelerates software application development when updating operating systems. When business critical legacy applications must be ported over to more modern operating systems, Rapid Application Development rewrites software applications so they are compatible and seamlessly integrate with warehouse management systems.
- Voice Picking: Eliminates manual data entry, making workers more efficient and accurate. Optimizing order picking with voice recognition software and mobile computers with barcode scanners reduces training time and optimizes productivity.
- In-Store Execution: Connects workers to real-time information and alerts. In-store execution software puts inventory data at your workers’ fingertips, which empowers employees and keeps customers satisfied.
“Supply chains are complex ecosystems, and the industry is rapidly evolving at every touchpoint, driving a critical need to develop technology solutions that customize and modernize the processes to create better efficiencies and work environments. We want our customers to rely upon Panasonic as their technology consultant, capable of providing custom solutions to amplify their capabilities,” said Magnus McDermid, SVP Mobility Solutions at Panasonic. “With our network of partners, we are able to offer customers drastically enhanced operations, from the back of the warehouse to the front of the store.”
To learn more about Panasonic’s solutions, visit booth #2264 during NRF 2019, and visit https://na.panasonic.com/us.
Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America, Division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, delivers reliable technology solutions for government and commercial enterprises, nonprofit organizations, creative professionals and SMBs. Learn more at https://na.panasonic.com/us/.
About Panasonic
Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation and leverages its strengths in Immersive Entertainment, Sustainable Energy, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions to provide secure and resilient integrated solutions for B2B customers. Panasonic was highlighted in Forbes Magazine’s Global 2000 ranking as one of the Top Ten Best Regarded Companies for 2017. The ranking is based on outstanding scores for trustworthiness, honesty with the public and superior performance of products and solutions. Learn more about Panasonic’s ideas and innovations at Panasonic.com.
All brand names shown are the registered trademarks of the relevant companies. All rights reserved.
Specifications, product availability and price given herein may be changed at any time without prior notice
Jan. 11, 2019 09:00 AM EST
Jan. 11, 2019 09:00 AM EST
Jan. 11, 2019 08:30 AM EST
Jan. 11, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Jan. 11, 2019 07:45 AM EST
Jan. 11, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Jan. 11, 2019 05:30 AM EST
Jan. 11, 2019 02:15 AM EST
Jan. 10, 2019 10:45 PM EST
Jan. 10, 2019 10:00 PM EST
Jan. 10, 2019 01:15 PM EST
Jan. 10, 2019 12:15 PM EST
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST