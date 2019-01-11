Bluefly Launches Mirakl Marketplace Platform In Time For the Holidays, Resulting in 20% YOY Black Friday Sales Growth

|By Business Wire
Mirakl, the leading global marketplace solutions provider, announced today that Bluefly was able to quickly bring its marketplace live on the Mirakl Marketplace Platform in less than four months to meet holiday demand. With help from Mirakl, Bluefly was able to quickly launch with over 600,000 products. The U.S. off-price luxury eTailer completed the full product migration in November with more than one million products in its assortment.
Bluefly’s first holiday season on the Mirakl Marketplace Platform was an undeniable success. Over the week encompassing Thanksgiving, November 19-26, Bluefly, who specializes in men’s and women’s apparel and accessories plus beauty and home furnishings, reached $1.7 million GMV and 15,000 orders. These sales represent a 20% year-over-year increase in Black Friday sales. In addition to increased sales, since launch, Bluefly experienced increased control over seller quality which has resulted in reduced cart abandonment, increased conversions and fewer returns.
“Being able to migrate to the Mirakl Marketplace Platform quickly without any business disruption was critical for our business. Mirakl enabled us to ramp up in four months and capture unprecedented customer demand over the Thanksgiving period,” said Yann Tanini, president, Bluefly. “Since implementing Mirakl we have been able to onboard sellers more quickly and have increased control over seller quality. We’re looking forward to significant ramp up next year, which will allow us to offer additional products from a wide variety of brands.”
According to Forrester Research, in 2016 shoppers did half of their online spending through marketplaces, and that number is expected to rise to two-thirds by 2021. Additionally, a new global survey highlighted how critical it was for Bluefly to select a marketplace solution that would enable them to meet holiday deadlines and offer a wide variety of products through their marketplace. The survey found that 55% of 25-34 year olds did more than three quarters of their holiday shopping online and 55% of consumers stopped shopping with a retailer because a competitor offered a better selection of products.
“With the Mirakl Catalog Manager in place to curate product content and Mirakl Quality Control to identify only the best sellers, the platform will continue to allow Bluefly to provide a superior customer experience,” said Adrien Nussenbaum, co-founder and U.S. CEO, Mirakl. “Mirakl expects Bluefly to increase its vendor network to 1,000 partners over the next 18-24 months.”
To learn more about what the Mirakl Marketplace Platform can do for your company, visit Mirakl in Booth #206 at NRF’s Big Show or click here.
About Bluefly
Headquartered in New York City’s fashion district, Bluefly is the original online fashion retailer. Today, Bluefly is a fast growing, fashion marketplace offering 3,000+ brands across shoes, handbags, dresses, sportswear, cashmere and even diamonds. Bluefly’s curated events bring you the best of the splurge and the steal all in one place and all at compelling discounts. We are the online shopping destination for the style obsessed looking for coveted finds from brands including Prada, Gucci, Valentino, Alice and Olivia, Parker, Vintage Chanel, and thousands more. And now, building upon our success in the US, we are expanding our ecommerce operations internationally! At Bluefly, find what you seek.
About Mirakl
Mirakl powers your platform business strategy by allowing you to quickly launch an online marketplace. Marketplaces allow companies to easily add products and services by connecting third-party sellers and service providers. The Mirakl Marketplace Platform automates the hard things about marketplace management: Seller onboarding, service quality control, and order distribution; on a turn-key solution that’s easy to integrate into any e-commerce platform. Mirakl Catalog Manager makes it easy to manage product data quality at marketplace scale. Over 150 customers in 40 countries trust Mirakl’s proven expertise and technology including Urban Outfitters, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Best Buy Canada, Carrefour, and Walmart Mexico. For more information: www.mirakl.com
