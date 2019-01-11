Lone Wolf Seizes Momentum of Growth, Announces Two Leadership Changes

|By PR Newswire
|
January 11, 2019 09:00 AM EST
CAMBRIDGE, Ontario, Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lone Wolf Technologies ("Lone Wolf"), the North American leader in residential real estate software, today announced that it has named Jack Blaha as its new Chief Executive Officer and Patrick Arkeveld as Executive Chairman. These leadership changes come as Lone Wolf seizes momentum of recent successes and seeks to propel the company to the next level of growth.
Under Arkeveld's leadership, Lone Wolf, backed by Vista Equity Partners, has grown into one of the most trusted technology providers in the real estate industry. Arkeveld spearheaded several transformative initiatives since joining the company in 2015, including the acquisition of Instanet Solutions, which significantly expanded the company's product portfolio to become the largest brokerage software platform in North America. This platform includes industry-leading solutions for both back office and transaction management and helps over 20,000 offices and 500,000 agents generate more revenue, reduce costs, and be more profitable in their real estate businesses.
"It's been my honor to lead Lone Wolf and I am incredibly proud of our accomplishments," Arkeveld said. "I am thrilled to welcome Jack to the team. Jack brings the skill set and experience to drive Lone Wolf forward on this tremendous upward trajectory, and I am confident he will serve our clients well in the years ahead. I look forward to supporting Jack and Lone Wolf, as we continue to grow the company and our influence in the real estate industry."
Blaha was the former CEO of PeopleAdmin, a Vista Equity Partners portfolio company, where he led the market-leading organization through a similar period of significant growth. Prior to this role, Blaha served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Aptean, Inc., where he led their global Product, Development, Corporate Development, Professional Services and Support teams. With a 20-year track record of technology leadership and client-focused innovation, Blaha will ensure both Lone Wolf and its clients thrive in this period of rapid growth.
"This is an exciting time for Lone Wolf and I am thrilled to be working with such a passionate and talented team," said Blaha. "Lone Wolf has a fantastic reputation in the residential real estate software industry and Patrick has built a great foundation, company culture, and product portfolio. I look forward to learning more about the real estate industry and how we can continue to meet the needs of real estate professionals with innovative technology and a fantastic user experience."
Rob Rogers, Principal at Vista Equity Partners and Lone Wolf board member, added: "Jack has a track record of successful leadership within several Vista companies and other technology firms. He joins Lone Wolf with a wealth of experience in driving innovation and improving the client experience. Jack's experience and strong history of leading high performing teams will support Lone Wolf's growth and deliver unrivalled value to our customers."
About Lone Wolf Technologies
Lone Wolf Technologies, a Vista company, is the North American leader in residential real estate software, with products in over 20,000 offices across Canada and the U.S. The company offers an ecosystem of technology products, including software for back office, transaction management, front office, and web, as well as professional services and 3rd party integrations. Each element of this ecosystem enables brokerages and agents to operate more efficiently, reduce costs, and increase opportunities for profitability. Lone Wolf's head office is located in Cambridge, ON, with additional offices in Dallas, TX, London, ON. For more information, please visit lwolf.com.
About Vista Equity Partners
Vista Equity Partners is a U.S.-based investment firm with offices in Austin, Chicago, New York City, Oakland, and San Francisco with more than $46 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Vista exclusively invests in software, data, and technology-enabled organizations led by world-class management teams. As a value-added investor with a long-term perspective, Vista contributes professional expertise and multi-level support towards companies to realize their full potential. Vista's investment approach is anchored by a sizable long-term capital base, experience in structuring technology-oriented transactions, and proven management techniques that yield flexibility and opportunity. For more information, please visit www.vistaequitypartners.com.
