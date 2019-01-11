Jenzabar Enhances Jenzabar One Student Registration to Meet the Needs of New Tech-Savvy Student Body

|By PR Newswire
BOSTON, Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenzabar®, a leading technology innovator in higher education serving the new student, today announced additional student-centric functionality in its Jenzabar One Student Registration Module to simplify the way students plan and register for courses from anywhere, anytime. With new personalized course planning and scheduling capabilities, added granular grade information, and improved registrar functionality, universities can now more easily and efficiently streamline registration to enhance the student experience and transition to a student-centric campus.
Students today are more technology savvy than ever before. Always tied to their smart devices, students expect the same high-quality digital experiences and responsiveness from their higher education institutions that they are accustomed to everyday with information at their fingertips.
"Colleges and universities are seeking ways to create a student-centric campus experience that satisfy student's technology expectations," said Melanie Common, Product Manager, Student at Jenzabar. "Jenzabar One is a true partner in helping colleges and universities stay competitive and agile, focused on integrating new technologies that help serve the needs of the new student. Our new enhancements leverage best practices in academic planning, providing students a smoother graduation path."
The new Jenzabar Student streamlines and simplifies the registration process and automates student record tracking. The system manages an institution's vital enrollment data quickly and efficiently, allowing it to easily determine space availability, course conflicts, course prerequisites, and non-course prerequisites. The new enhancements include:
- New student registration features provide all students with an online scheduling grid to pre-plan and register for their courses for a clear path to academic completion. Jenzabar One's Registration module provides students easy access to the classes they need to complete degree requirements. Students now have the online tools to pre-plan for courses and resolve issues before registration begins and then register with the click of a button. The system provides a customized registration experience for each student based on their unique academic planning and degree audit.
- New improved student home page offers a seamless user experience. Upon logging in, students can now view all of their academic, advising, registration, financial aid and billing in one place making it easier for students to get the information they need to progress in their educational journey.
- Access to more granular student grades so that students know where they stand academically and how they are tracking to degree completion for improved student outcomes. With Jenzabar Student, learners can now view grade reports for all grade periods that the institution may use not just final and midterm grades.
- Student academic information easily accessed via a single portlet so that staff can service students quicker. All student data is now accessible in one centralized location with the ability to see current and active degree program information, assigned advisors contact information and complete registration hold information and how to resolve.
- Streamlined registrar processes free up staff to spend more time serving students. New streamlined process allow registrars to register one or multiple students in one or multiple sections at one time, make mass edits, edit various data elements on many entities at one time such as students, courses, and sections resulting in an improved student registration experience.
About Jenzabar
Created out of a passion for education and a vision for technology, Jenzabar offers disruptive, innovative software solutions and services that empower students' success and helps higher education institutions meet the demands of the modern student. Over 1,350 higher educational campuses harness Jenzabar solutions for improved performance across campus and a more personalized and connected experience for the student. For further information, please visit www.jenzabar.com or on twitter @Jenzabar or LinkedIn.
