NexOptic's DoubleTake™ Awarded "Top Tech of CES 2019" for Photography by Digital Trends

|
|January 11, 2019 09:00 AM EST
https://nexoptic.com/news/
VANCOUVER, Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - NexOptic Technology Corp. ("NexOptic" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: NXO) (OTCQX: NXOPF) (FRANKFURT: E3O1) today announced that Digital Trends named DoubleTake, NexOptic's "Binoculars Reimagined," the "Top Tech of CES 2019" for photography.
DoubleTake is one of just 17 stand-out products to be included in the influential list chosen annually by Digital Trends, a leading online technology publication that provides comprehensive product reviews and breaking news to approximately 30 million monthly unique readers.
"Our teams worked very hard to create a product that not only redefines an entire industry, but that offers even more universal appeal than the industry itself," said Darcy Daugela, Chairman of NexOptic. "We are thrilled that Digital Trends included our DoubleTake product as part of its highly coveted list of CES award winners and we look forward to announcing further details regarding DoubleTake's official launch as development concludes."
DoubleTake is NexOptic's groundbreaking reimagining of binoculars. Powered by a dual Blade Optics™ lens system, the device features an equivalent focal length of greater than 500mm, so users can capture spectacular images and lifelike 4K video. DoubleTake features a quad-core Ambarella H2 processor, enabling state-of-the-art digital features such as image stabilization and real-time, high resolution panning, all viewable through a 5-inch high-definition LCD display.
About the Award
Each year at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Digital Trends selects a small number of the most innovative and anticipated tech products across categories such as photography, audio, computing, and wearables. Past winners of Digital Trends' "Best of CES Awards" include Panasonic, Sony, and Samsung. This year's award list can be viewed here: https://www.digitaltrends.com/awards/best-of-ces-2019/.
About CES
CES has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years, providing a global stage for companies to introduce their next-generation products to the marketplace. In 2019, CES attracted more than 180,000 attendees from 150 countries to Las Vegas in the pursuit of discovering the world's newest technology products.
About NexOptic Technology Corp.
NexOptic is an innovative optical development company, which aims to enhance the way we view the world around us. Currently focused on engineering its first consumer product for the growing outdoor recreation market, as well as a demonstration prototype for the mobile device market, NexOptic is aggressively pursuing a multi-pronged optical innovation strategy. Utilizing Blade Optics™, the Company's developing suite of optical technologies, NexOptic can increase aperture sizes within given depth constraints of various imaging applications. Increasing the aperture size enables a lens system to have an improved diffraction limit, providing the potential for greatly increased resolution.
Blade Optics refers to NexOptic's lens designs, algorithms, and mechanics, which vary from patented to patent-pending, and includes all of the Company's intellectual property and know-how.
NexOptic trades on the TSX Venture as "NXO", on the OTCQX under the symbol "NXOPF," and on Frankfurt as "E3O1". More information is available at www.nexoptic.com.
TSX-V: NXO
OTCQX: NXOPF
Frankfurt: E3O1
