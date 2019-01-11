NexOptic's DoubleTake™ Awarded "Top Tech of CES 2019" for Photography by Digital Trends

For the audio version of today's news release please visit https://nexoptic.com/news/

VANCOUVER, Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - NexOptic Technology Corp. ("NexOptic" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: NXO) (OTCQX: NXOPF) (FRANKFURT: E3O1) today announced that Digital Trends named DoubleTake, NexOptic's "Binoculars Reimagined," the "Top Tech of CES 2019" for photography.

DoubleTake is one of just 17 stand-out products to be included in the influential list chosen annually by Digital Trends, a leading online technology publication that provides comprehensive product reviews and breaking news to approximately 30 million monthly unique readers.

"Our teams worked very hard to create a product that not only redefines an entire industry, but that offers even more universal appeal than the industry itself," said Darcy Daugela, Chairman of NexOptic. "We are thrilled that Digital Trends included our DoubleTake product as part of its highly coveted list of CES award winners and we look forward to announcing further details regarding DoubleTake's official launch as development concludes."

DoubleTake is NexOptic's groundbreaking reimagining of binoculars. Powered by a dual Blade Optics™ lens system, the device features an equivalent focal length of greater than 500mm, so users can capture spectacular images and lifelike 4K video. DoubleTake features a quad-core Ambarella H2 processor, enabling state-of-the-art digital features such as image stabilization and real-time, high resolution panning, all viewable through a 5-inch high-definition LCD display.

About the Award

Each year at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Digital Trends selects a small number of the most innovative and anticipated tech products across categories such as photography, audio, computing, and wearables. Past winners of Digital Trends' "Best of CES Awards" include Panasonic, Sony, and Samsung. This year's award list can be viewed here: https://www.digitaltrends.com/awards/best-of-ces-2019/.

About CES

CES has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years, providing a global stage for companies to introduce their next-generation products to the marketplace. In 2019, CES attracted more than 180,000 attendees from 150 countries to Las Vegas in the pursuit of discovering the world's newest technology products.

About NexOptic Technology Corp.

NexOptic is an innovative optical development company, which aims to enhance the way we view the world around us. Currently focused on engineering its first consumer product for the growing outdoor recreation market, as well as a demonstration prototype for the mobile device market, NexOptic is aggressively pursuing a multi-pronged optical innovation strategy. Utilizing Blade Optics™, the Company's developing suite of optical technologies, NexOptic can increase aperture sizes within given depth constraints of various imaging applications. Increasing the aperture size enables a lens system to have an improved diffraction limit, providing the potential for greatly increased resolution.

Blade Optics refers to NexOptic's lens designs, algorithms, and mechanics, which vary from patented to patent-pending, and includes all of the Company's intellectual property and know-how.

NexOptic trades on the TSX Venture as "NXO", on the OTCQX under the symbol "NXOPF," and on Frankfurt as "E3O1". More information is available at www.nexoptic.com .

TSX-V: NXO

OTCQX: NXOPF

Frankfurt: E3O1



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to expectations concerning the development of its sports-optic device and technology, and expected results, specifications, capabilities, and applications thereof. The reader is cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors which are difficult to predict and that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the industry and markets in which the Company operates and are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations, including, among others: risks commonly associated with the development of new technologies, including that the Company's technology, product designs and prototype are at an early stage and additional work will be required to confirm potential applications and feasibility of its technologies or bring product designs to market; the Company may not be able complete product development as currently expected; potential applications of the Company's technology are based on limited studies and may not be representative of the broader market; the risk that prototypes and designs may not achieve expected results; the Company may not be able to commercialize its technology; the Company may not be able to source components for its products on a cost-effective basis; the Company may not have access to necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all; pending or future patent applications may not be approved as contemplated or at all; and other risks inherent with technology and product development and the business of the Company. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed considering such factors. Other than in accordance with its legal or regulatory obligations, the Company is not under any obligation and it expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexoptics-doubletake-awarded-top-tech-of-ces-2019-for-photography-by-digital-trends-300776721.html

SOURCE NexOptic Technology Corp.