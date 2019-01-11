Cognitiv Named Finalist for Best Ad Tech/Programmatic Company in DMN Award Competition

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 11, 2019 09:00 AM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cognitiv, the first self-learning, fully automated neural network technology available for marketers, today announced its NeuralMind™ platform has been named a finalist for Best Ad Tech/Programmatic Company in the annual DMN Awards competition. Winners will be announced at the 2018 DMN Awards ceremony, to be held at Fishbowl at the Dream Midtown, New York City, on January 24.
The DMN Awards honor the most innovative strategies and platforms in marketing, and recognize exemplary and innovative use of data, strategy, and technology in pursuit of marketing excellence. DMN received submissions for digital campaigns, leading tech companies, and stand-out individuals. It narrowed down hundreds of submissions to an elite group of 51 companies; three finalists in 17 categories.
"Marketers have come to recognize that AI needs to play a pivotal role in their efforts to enhance targeting and improve ROI," said Jeremy Fain, CEO and co-founder of Cognitiv. "Cognitiv's deep neural networks are providing customers with consistent, scalable performance and exceptional results. We are thrilled to be recognized as a DMN award finalist for our unique approach and offering as we continue our mission to provide every marketer with their own custom AI."
Cognitiv provides marketers with the first ever self-learning, fully automated, custom marketing algorithms. Cognitiv trains artificial neural networks to recognize and predict patterns that ensure their deep learning algorithms are tailored to a brand's needs and audience. As it learns more about a brand's consumer behaviors, NeuralMind continuously optimizes the brand's specific AI to better predict preferences and future actions. Measurable KPIs, such as conversions, test-drive signups, purchases, website visits, and store visits, can be turned into algorithms that identify new customers or drive incremental sales from existing customers more effectively than traditional manual or older machine learning efforts.
In addition to being named a finalist for the DMN Awards, Cognitiv has been named a winner of the SB100 in the 2018 Best of Small Business Awards. The Best of Small Business Awards™ is America's most prestigious honor that recognizes and celebrates the BEST Small to Mid-Sized Business Visionaries.
About Cognitiv
Cognitiv is the first marketing AI company to offer plug-and-play products that enable marketers to improve results through customized algorithms. Cognitiv provides self-learning, fully automated deep neural network technology for multi-touch, full-funnel marketing. Cognitiv allows marketers to predict customer behavior and more accurately target potential customers, improving ROI on ad spend. As the only company that provides custom deep learning algorithms to brands, Cognitiv's solutions have been shown to be up to 20 times more efficient than standard industry practice. Learn more at http://cognitiv.ai, follow us on Twitter @teamcognitiv, on LinkedIn, and on Facebook.
SOURCE Cognitiv
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 11, 2019 08:30 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 11, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 11, 2019 07:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 11, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 11, 2019 05:30 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 11, 2019 02:15 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 10, 2019 10:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 10, 2019 10:00 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 10, 2019 08:00 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 10, 2019 01:15 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 10, 2019 12:15 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 10, 2019 08:00 AM EST